Gold Hawk EA

Gold Hawk - The Ultimate Expert Advisor for MT4

Gold Hawk isn’t just another trading robot – it’s your ultimate partner in conquering the Gold market (XAUUSD). Meticulously crafted to maximize profits and protect your capital, this Expert Advisor is designed to adapt to volatile market conditions while offering unparalleled flexibility and cutting-edge risk management.

Why Gold Hawk is a Must-Have in Your Trading Arsenal:

Dynamic Recovery System - Adapt to Any Market Move:
Stay ahead of market swings with Gold Hawk’s innovative recovery feature. Choose your strategy:

  • Buy Only: Perfect for bullish trends.
  • Sell Only: Maximize gains in bearish conditions.
  • Both: Seamlessly adapt to all market directions.

No matter the market’s mood, Gold Hawk ensures you’re always positioned for success.

Capital Protection You Can Trust:
Your capital deserves the best protection. That’s why Gold Hawk comes with:
Maximum Drawdown Cut Loss: Automatically secures your funds if market volatility spikes, giving you peace of mind even when you're away from the screen.
Smart Manual Intervention:

  • Closed in Loss? Gold Hawk instantly launches a recovery trade to get you back on track.
  • Closed in Profit? It resets to the initial lot, starting fresh without waiting for SL or TP hits.
    Take control when you want—Gold Hawk has your back when you don’t.

Effortless Setup with Proven Results:

  • Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M30 – Strike the perfect balance between frequency and accuracy.
  • Minimum Deposit: $1000 – Start strong, even with a modest capital.
  • Starting Lot: 0.01 – Flexible and beginner-friendly.

Why Traders Love Gold Hawk:

  • Profit-focused, risk-controlled strategies
  • Adapts to any market condition—bullish, bearish, or sideways
  • Instant recovery mechanism to bounce back from losses
  • User-friendly for beginners, powerful tools for professionals

Don’t Just Trade—Dominate the Market with Gold Hawk!

With Gold Hawk, you’re not just placing trades—you’re making calculated, high-probability moves backed by cutting-edge technology and robust strategies.

Turn market volatility into opportunity.
Trade smarter, recover faster.

Grab Gold Hawk now and experience the power of truly intelligent trading!


