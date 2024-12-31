ChronomaX

5

Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies.


Send me a private message to get access to the live monitoring signal


Join my open group for questions related to any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01

User guide/ EA manuel: click here.


To use/test the EA:

1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant)

2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker writes it (find it in your market watch) - It could be EURUSD.m etc. Or, alternatively you can set the input called "Use Symbol Input" to false. That way the EA will simply trade on the chart it is attached to. Make sure to load it on EURUS chart in that case.

3: Set your desired auto lot level

  • Minimum account balance: 1000$
  • Compatible with cent accounts: A $10 deposit on a cent account provides a $1,000 margin, making the EA accessible to traders with smaller deposits while maintaining safe trading parameters.
  • Minimum account leverage: 1:500

Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.


Advanced Features: 

Intelligent Grid Management

  • Proprietary adaptive algorithm optimizes lot sizes across grid positions
  • Proprietary Firm Ready: Intelligent randomized timing system to maintain compliance with prop firm trading regulations and anti-pattern detection algorithms.
  • Dynamic position sizing ensures the most favorable average price for your trading basket
  • Automated grid spacing based on market conditions and volatility


AI-Powered Entry Timing

  • Sophisticated machine learning model analyzes multiple market factors
  • Determines optimal moments to add new grid positions
  • Reduces exposure to unfavorable market conditions


Smart Risk Management

  • Advanced position sizing algorithm prevents overexposure
  • Built-in protection mechanisms against extreme market events
  • Real-time monitoring and adjustment of grid parameters
  • Integrated news filter automatically detects high-impact economic events
  • Advanced market volatility detection system identifies and avoids erratic market conditions
  • Sophisticated algorithms pause trading during unexpected market turbulence, even when no scheduled news events are present
  • Currency exposure filter monitors total account exposure across all traded pairs
  • Intelligent correlation analysis prevents overexposure when trading multiple currency pairs
  • Real-time position monitoring across correlated symbols to maintain safe exposure levels


Key Advantages

  • Specifically optimized for EURUSD trading
  • Fully automated operation
  • Advanced artificial intelligence integration - Adaptive AI/ML
  • Adaptive to changing market conditions
  • Professional-grade risk management

Support and Updates

  • 24/7 Technical Support
  • Regular updates and improvements
  • Detailed user manual and setup guide
  • Direct developer assistance

Price will be increased for every 10 copies sold.
Note: Trading involves financial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. I advise against using any autolot level higher than 1. Trade at your own risk.




İncelemeler 4
Tomasz W
732
Tomasz W 2025.08.13 10:19 
 

Definitely very stable and profitably EA, making profit every month

Philipp Hermann
1448
Philipp Hermann 2025.07.25 18:49 
 

This is one of the rare reliable grid bots on the mql market. Top notch entries and grid management strategy. This is what I wanted to see and searched for all the time. Besides that Jesper is a very helpful developer and he does always his best to make his customers happy. He is also one of the longterm developers on mql. So his products get support all the time and when we as customers ask for.

Rainer Korell
650
Rainer Korell 2025.02.13 09:34 
 

Obviously very good Expert Advisor, which has a 90% success rate with a calculable drawdown after a 2-month live period. Very good advice is also available promptly. So far top marks..

