RenkobrickEA

📊 What is Renko EA?

The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction.

Renko Brick Visualization

📈 BUY
📉 SELL

Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement

Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action!

✨ Key Features

🎯 Brick-Based Entry

Trade after X consecutive bricks form in the same direction

🛡️ Smart Risk Management

Auto lot sizing by % risk or fixed lot size

📈 Break Even

Automatically lock in profits after specified bricks

🎢 Trailing Stop

Follow price with brick-based trailing stops

📡 Spread Filter

Avoid trading during high spread conditions

⏰ Time Filter

Trade only during your preferred hours

🏖️ Friday Close

Auto-close positions before weekend gaps

🎨 Visual Bricks

Real-time Renko bricks drawn on your chart

🚀 Installation Guide

Download and Save

Save  RenkoChartEA.mq5  to your MT5  MQL5/Experts  folder



Optimize Chart Display

Right-click on chart → Properties (F8)

Change the following colors for better viewing:

  • Background: White
  • Foreground: Black
  • Grid: Light Gray (optional)
  • Bar Up: White (to hide candles)
  • Bar Down: White (to hide candles)
  • Bull Candle: White
  • Bear Candle: White

Configure Settings

Set your parameters in the EA properties window:

Parameter Description Example
BrickSize Size of each brick in points 10 (for forex)
BricksInRow Consecutive bricks to trigger trade 3
StopLossBricks Stop loss distance in bricks 3
TakeProfitBricks Take profit distance in bricks 5

⚙️ Recommended Settings

🔰 Conservative (Low Risk)

BrickSize 10-15 points
BricksInRow 4-5
RiskPercent 0.5-1%

⚡ Moderate (Balanced)

BrickSize 10 points
BricksInRow 3
RiskPercent 1-2%

🚀 Aggressive (High Frequency)

BrickSize 5-8 points
BricksInRow 2
RiskPercent 2-3%

🎨 Chart Color Setup Guide

⚠️ Important: Change your chart colors to white background so the green (BUY) and red (SELL) Renko bricks are clearly visible!

Open Chart Properties

Right-click on chart → Properties or press F8

Colors Tab

Click the "Colors" tab at the top

Set White Background

Find "Background" → Set to  White

Find "Foreground" → Set to  Black

Hide Candlesticks (Optional)

To see only Renko bricks, set all candle colors to white:

  • Bar Up → White
  • Bar Down → White
  • Bull Candle → White
  • Bear Candle → White

Apply and OK

Click "OK" to save your changes

📖 How the EA Trades

Trading Logic Flow

1️⃣ Price moves → EA calculates if new brick forms

2️⃣ Green brick forms → Counter increases (+1)

3️⃣ 3 consecutive green bricks → 🟢 BUY SIGNAL

4️⃣ EA checks filters (spread, time, etc.)

5️⃣ Opens BUY position with SL/TP

6️⃣ Manages trade (Break Even, Trailing Stop)

7️⃣ Red brick forms → Counter RESETS to 0

8️⃣ 3 consecutive red bricks → 🔴 SELL SIGNAL

❓ FAQ

Q: What timeframe should I use?

A: Any timeframe works (M1, M5, H1, etc.). The EA creates Renko bricks based on price movement, not time. Lower timeframes update more frequently.

Q: Can I run multiple EAs on different charts?

A: Yes! Use different Magic Numbers for each chart to keep trades separate.

Q: What's the difference between LotSize and RiskPercent?

A: Set LotSize > 0 for fixed lots (e.g., 0.01). Set LotSize = 0 to use RiskPercent for automatic position sizing based on your account balance.

Q: Why aren't my trades opening?

A: Check: 1) AutoTrading is enabled, 2) Spread isn't too high, 3) You're within trading hours (if time filter enabled), 4) You have enough consecutive bricks.

Q: Can I use this on indices/stocks/crypto?

A: Yes! Just adjust the BrickSize parameter appropriately for your instrument (larger for indices, smaller for forex).

🎯 Start Trading with Renko EA Today!

Professional-grade automated trading at your fingertips

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt