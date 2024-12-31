To use/test the EA:

1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant)

2: Make sure the input called "EURUSD Ticker" has the name of EURUSD as your broker writes it (find it in your market watch) - It could be EURUSD.m etc. Or, alternatively you can set the input called "Use Symbol Input" to false. That way the EA will simply trade on the chart it is attached to. Make sure to load it on EURUS chart in that case.

3: Set your desired auto lot level

Compatible with cent accounts: A $10 deposit on a cent account provides a $1,000 margin, making the EA accessible to traders with smaller deposits while maintaining safe trading parameters.

Avoid using broker historical data for backtests beyond 1-2 years. Brokers typically don't maintain high-quality historical data for extended periods, which can lead to inaccurate backtest results and misleading performance metrics.

For backtesting strategies over longer timeframes, use third-party tick data instead. This ensures data accuracy and reliability for your analysis. You can find my step-by-step guide for downloading and importing tick data into MT5 Follow this guide for more information.



