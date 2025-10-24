EquityShield MT5

🛡️ EquityShield is your automated risk management guardian for MetaTrader 5. If you've ever exceeded your daily loss limit, struggled to enforce your own trading rules during volatile markets, or wanted to automatically lock in profits when you hit your targets, EquityShield is built for you.

This is not a trading strategy - it's a safety system that watches your account 24/7, automatically closes positions when your risk limits are breached, and helps you maintain consistent trading discipline.

Who Is EquityShield For?

Disciplined Traders : Enforce your risk rules automatically without emotion

: Enforce your risk rules automatically without emotion Multi-Strategy Traders : Monitor total account equity across all EAs and manual trades

: Monitor total account equity across all EAs and manual trades Risk-Conscious Traders : Set daily loss limits and profit targets to protect your capital

: Set daily loss limits and profit targets to protect your capital Part-Time Traders: Can't watch the markets all day? EquityShield monitors for you

Key Features

Automatic Daily Drawdown Protection : Monitors equity every second and closes all positions when approaching your daily loss limit

: Monitors equity every second and closes all positions when approaching your daily loss limit Profit Target Lock-In : Automatically close positions when you hit your profit goal for the day

: Automatically close positions when you hit your profit goal for the day Telegram Alerts : Receive instant mobile notifications when limits are triggered

: Receive instant mobile notifications when limits are triggered Visual Dashboard : Built-in panel showing current equity, daily P/L, and performance tracking with color-coded display

: Built-in panel showing current equity, daily P/L, and performance tracking with color-coded display Balance History Chart : Visualize your account performance with an integrated equity curve chart

: Visualize your account performance with an integrated equity curve chart Optional Terminal Shutdown : Prevents impulsive trading by closing MT5 when stop-loss is hit

: Prevents impulsive trading by closing MT5 when stop-loss is hit Universal Compatibility: Works with any EA, manual trading, symbol, or timeframe

What EquityShield Can and Cannot Do

EquityShield CAN protect you from:

Intraday Drawdown : Monitors equity every second during trading and closes positions before daily limits are breached

: Monitors equity every second during trading and closes positions before daily limits are breached Profit Protection : Lock in your daily profit target automatically instead of giving back winnings

: Lock in your daily profit target automatically instead of giving back winnings Multi-EA Overexposure : Total account monitoring prevents combined losses across all strategies from breaching limits

: Total account monitoring prevents combined losses across all strategies from breaching limits Emotional Override : Automatic enforcement when you might hesitate to close manually

: Automatic enforcement when you might hesitate to close manually Rule Violations: Ensures you stick to your trading plan even during high-stress situations

EquityShield CANNOT protect you from:

Market Gaps : If the market opens with a large gap against your positions, losses may occur before EquityShield can close positions

: If the market opens with a large gap against your positions, losses may occur before EquityShield can close positions Extreme Spread Widening : Sudden spread increases during news or low liquidity can cause slippage

: Sudden spread increases during news or low liquidity can cause slippage Execution Delays : In fast-moving markets, positions may close at worse prices than expected

: In fast-moving markets, positions may close at worse prices than expected Network/Platform Issues: If MT5 loses connection or crashes, protection is temporarily disabled

Best Practice: Use EquityShield as an additional safety layer alongside sound risk management. Avoid holding high-risk positions over weekends or major news events if your account is near your loss limits.

How It Works

Attach EquityShield to any chart in MetaTrader 5 Set your daily loss limit (absolute dollar amount or percentage) Optionally configure profit targets and Telegram alerts Trade with confidence - your account is protected automatically Monitor your progress via the built-in dashboard panel

Main Parameters

Daily Loss Limit : Maximum loss allowed per day (in account currency)

: Maximum loss allowed per day (in account currency) Daily Profit Target : Optional profit goal - positions close when reached

: Optional profit goal - positions close when reached Reference Balance : Starting balance for calculating daily P/L

: Starting balance for calculating daily P/L Close Terminal on Stop : Shut down MT5 when daily loss limit is hit

: Shut down MT5 when daily loss limit is hit Telegram Integration : Receive mobile alerts for all critical events

: Receive mobile alerts for all critical events Dashboard Display: Show/hide the on-chart information panel

Why EquityShield?

24/7 Monitoring : Never miss the critical moment - EquityShield watches your account every second

: Never miss the critical moment - EquityShield watches your account every second Removes Emotion : No hesitation, no hope, no fear - just automatic rule enforcement

: No hesitation, no hope, no fear - just automatic rule enforcement Single-Purpose Tool : Does one job perfectly without interfering with your trading strategy

: Does one job perfectly without interfering with your trading strategy Easy to Configure : Simple parameters, clear logic, no complex setup

: Simple parameters, clear logic, no complex setup Visual Feedback : See your risk status at a glance with the dashboard panel

: See your risk status at a glance with the dashboard panel Set and Forget: Once configured, works silently in the background protecting your capital

Important Notes

EquityShield is a protection tool, not a trading robot - it monitors and closes positions, doesn't open them

Works with any trading approach: manual, EAs, or combined

Requires MetaTrader 5 (not compatible with MT4)

Always test on demo accounts before using on live accounts

One instance per MT5 terminal protects your entire account

Daily loss calculations reset at midnight (broker server time)

Support

For questions, support, or feature requests, please contact me through the MQL5 marketplace messaging system.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. EquityShield is a risk management tool designed to help enforce trading discipline and protect against excessive losses. However, no software can guarantee profits or prevent all losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use this tool at your own risk. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses incurred while using this product. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before using on live accounts.