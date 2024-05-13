Market striker mt5

Market Striker

A very advanced trading system by using techniques of difference between prices, price movement, and the time in which the price moved from one point to another. The expert trades through the price movement relationship between the largest frames and the smallest frames, and it has a very complex time filter system. , and it is a very accurate expert.

Market Striker designed to trade on real accounts and provides exceptional results .

Market Striker blog

after purchase contact me to add you to our VIP channel

How to make Back test ?

download EA and open strategy tester and choose every tick option and and choose the the time period you want and choose 5 min time frame

the expert setting made to be at +3 GMT broker time zone but if your broker time zone +2GMT use the set file you will find at blog and comment

why you choose this unique expert ?

1. very secretive trading algorithm

2. very advanced time filter

3. advanced trend filter

4. control max deposit load

5. fixed tp and stop loss every trade have fixed stop loss

6. Statistic Panel

7. very easy to use

How to install

The EA must be attached to 5 min chart of GBPUSD

if your capital 1000 $ use 0.1 lot

very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

Requirements

I advise using a good ECN broker

The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Minimum deposit: 100 USD



