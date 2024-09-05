Index Sniper Pro MT5

4.85

Introducing Index Sniper Pro EA. It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open.

*******GET READY FOR v2.32 update*******

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

*******NEW FEATURES*******

  • Lots of New Features released, see what's new section
  • S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • DE40 Set File - Released  on our Group *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released
  • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders - Released


    Current Price: $749--> (Next price $999)

    Live Signal - Click Here


    Features:

    • Trading on US30 and S&P500 Index.  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of US30 on 30 Minute timeframe.
    • Open the chart of S&P500 on 15 Minute timeframe and select SP500 setting(no set file needed). *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol US30, NASDAQ, WS30, S&P500, US500  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    Timeframe M30 for US30 and M15 for SP500
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2020
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.1 lot
    Recommend Deposit $500 (For drawdown <10%)
















































































































    İncelemeler 15
    million.lk
    46
    million.lk 2025.03.21 12:50 
     

    I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.

    Nim Chi Cheng
    288
    Nim Chi Cheng 2025.03.16 14:45 
     

    I've been using Index Sniper Pro EA for a while now and have been consistently impressed with its stable performance across various market conditions. It not only delivers reliable results, but the support is also quick to address any questions or concerns I’ve had. Overall, it’s a solid EA for traders looking for both steady returns and prompt, helpful assistance.

    Ericson Miranda
    32
    Ericson Miranda 2025.03.13 02:30 
     

    Just buy this EA period. You will have a great developer support and he was listening to his client and very responsive to all of my question. Thanks Sachin for this great EA.

    İncelemeye yanıt