KDJ Indicator

KDJ Indicator for MT5

The KDJ Indicator for MT5 is a professional-grade momentum and trend analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals, overbought/oversold conditions, and entry or exit opportunities with high accuracy.

Originally developed as an enhancement of the Stochastic Oscillator, the KDJ adds a powerful J-line that reacts faster to price movement, giving traders earlier warnings of potential reversals.

Key Features

  • Three-Line System (K, D, J):
    The K and D lines represent smoothed stochastic values, while the J line amplifies momentum and pinpoints turning points before traditional oscillators.

  • Early Reversal Detection:
    The J line extends beyond the 0–100 range to signal strong overbought or oversold conditions, helping traders catch market reversals early.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility:
    Works seamlessly across all timeframes from M1 to MN1. Suitable for scalping, intraday, and swing trading.

  • Clear Visual Presentation:
    Customizable colors, line thickness, and smoothing settings to match any chart style.

  • Lightweight and Non-Repainting:
    Optimized MQL5 code ensures smooth performance without lag or repainting signals.

How to Use

  • Buy Signal: When the J line crosses K and D upward from oversold levels.

  • Sell Signal: When the J line crosses K and D downward from overbought levels.

  • Combine with trend filters, moving averages, or support/resistance for best confirmation.

Input Parameters

  • K Period

  • D Period

  • Adaptive Period

  • ATR Period for Adaptive Smoothing

Why Choose the Free Version

  • 100% Free – no hidden limitations or time restrictions.

  • Ideal for learning, strategy testing, and manual signal confirmation.

The Free KDJ Indicator for MT5 offers a reliable way to study market momentum and reversals without repainting or lag. Perfect for traders who want a professional-grade technical tool at no cost.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
The Gold Sniper
Sachin Gautam
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
EurJpy Scalper
Sachin Gautam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  EURJPY Scalper EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading London Open. ******* Special Launch Offer $99 ended******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  Click Here ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on EURJPY Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early London Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss
Golduxe
Sachin Gautam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Golduxe EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open. No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to
Index Sniper Pro MT5
Sachin Gautam
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Index Sniper Pro EA . It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open. ******* GET READY FOR v2.32 update ******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI *******NEW FEATURES******* Lots of New Features released, see what's new section S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE******* DE40 Set File - Released   on our Group  *******NEW FEATURE******* Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and S
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt