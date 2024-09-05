Index Sniper Pro MT5

4.85

Introducing Index Sniper Pro EA. It is a Fully Automatic Index US30 and S&P500(US500) System trading early US Open.

*******GET READY FOR v2.32 update*******

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging, No AI

*******NEW FEATURES*******

  • Lots of New Features released, see what's new section
  • S&P500 Set File - Released  *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • DE40 Set File - Released  on our Group *******NEW FEATURE*******
  • Buy only and Sell only Settings - Released
  • Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders - Released


    Current Price: $749--> (Next price $999)

    Live Signal - Click Here


    Features:

    • Trading on US30 and S&P500 Index.  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session.
    • Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL.
    • Easy to use with Default settings.
    • 1 Trade Per day if the spreads are in Trading Zone.
    Note: Its very important to use RAW, ECN or Zero SPREAD accounts for best results! IC Markets is the best broker.


    How to Setup:

    • Download the EA on your MT5 terminal 
    • Open the chart of US30 on 30 Minute timeframe.
    • Open the chart of S&P500 on 15 Minute timeframe and select SP500 setting(no set file needed). *******NEW FEATURE*******
    • Load the EA onto the chart
    • Choose your Fixed lot size or Risk level 
    • Turn on the Auto-trading button


    EA Details:

    Symbol US30, NASDAQ, WS30, S&P500, US500  *******NEW FEATURE*******
    Timeframe M30 for US30 and M15 for SP500
    Leverage 500 and up
    Test From 2020
    Settings Default Settings
    Brokers IC Markets, Fusion Markets and Vantage
    Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
    Minimum Deposit $100 for 0.1 lot
    Recommend Deposit $500 (For drawdown <10%)
















































































































    Recensioni 15
    million.lk
    46
    million.lk 2025.03.21 12:50 
     

    I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.

    Nim Chi Cheng
    288
    Nim Chi Cheng 2025.03.16 14:45 
     

    I've been using Index Sniper Pro EA for a while now and have been consistently impressed with its stable performance across various market conditions. It not only delivers reliable results, but the support is also quick to address any questions or concerns I’ve had. Overall, it’s a solid EA for traders looking for both steady returns and prompt, helpful assistance.

    Ericson Miranda
    32
    Ericson Miranda 2025.03.13 02:30 
     

    Just buy this EA period. You will have a great developer support and he was listening to his client and very responsive to all of my question. Thanks Sachin for this great EA.

    Prodotti consigliati
    FVG Judge
    Burak Enes Aydin
    Experts
    Il giudice del fair value gap EA utilizza una speciale formula di calcolo tra le differenze di prezzo e determina quindi se la parità è superiore o inferiore al prezzo richiesto. Non utilizza il sistema MA e RSI, ma rileva invece improvvisi movimenti di VENDITA e ACQUISTO nei prezzi. In questo modo, entra nel commercio solo quando ci sono ALTE opportunità. -È adatto a tutte le parità FX e al mercato azionario, ma non ti consiglio di effettuare operazioni di vendita su azioni che pagano dividen
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    OnMarkets EAOne
    Eugen Petcu
    Experts
    Presentiamo onMarketsEAONE per MetaTrader5 - il tuo accesso al trading automatico. Questo Expert Advisor (EA) combina algoritmi all’avanguardia con una personalizzazione facile da utilizzare, consentendo a trader di tutti i livelli di sfruttare la potenza delle strategie automatizzate. Beneficia di punti precisi di ingresso e uscita, strumenti di gestione del rischio e analisi delle prestazioni in tempo reale. Assumi il controllo totale della tua strategia filtrando i mesi di trading consent
    Kabuto Golden Balls 4
    Tham Horanop
    Experts
    Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
    RSI Auto Trader
    Harun Benge
    Experts
    The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
    Ny Breakout Gold Trading EA
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    Experts
    GRANDE VENDITA PER IL PRIMO DOWNLOAD A 30 SOLO PER TUTTA LA VITA FINO ALL'80% E UN MESE FINO AL 50%   Robot di Trading per la Sessione di New York – Il Cacciatore di Candele d'Oro Se stai cercando uno strumento che monitori il mercato come un cacciatore professionista, questo robot è progettato esattamente per te! Questo Expert Advisor inizia intelligentemente il suo lavoro dall'inizio della sessione di New York. Il suo algoritmo interno è progettato per: Contare le candele fin
    Robot Titan Rex
    Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
    Experts
    Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
    Maximum Infinity Pro
    Jatuporn Kamwang
    Experts
    Maximum Infinity Pro – EA Grid Avanzato per MT5 Maximum Infinity Pro è un Expert Advisor (EA) di livello professionale progettato per MetaTrader 5, che combina una logica di trading a griglia avanzata con una robusta gestione del rischio e strategie di entrata/uscita adattive. Questo EA è adatto sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti che desiderano una soluzione di trading affidabile, flessibile e completamente automatizzata. Caratteristiche Principali Sistema a Griglia Intelligente (S
    Flex Gold System
    Pirasingh Jiachanont
    Experts
    Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
    EURUSD 1min scalper
    Catalin Adelin Iovan
    Experts
    Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
    SpeedScalper AI MT5
    Ankitbhai Radadiya
    1 (1)
    Experts
    SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
    Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
    TheresLevelstoThisAI
    Abel Demeke Kidane
    Experts
    Levels AI Expert Advisor There’s levels to this. Recommended pair: GBPUSD Recommended Timeframe: H1 Recommended Lotsize: 0.01  for Recommended Capital: $100 0.1 Lot for $1000 Capital  1 Lot for $10,000 etc...  Levels AI is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for Forex traders seeking precision, efficiency, and intelligent risk management. This cutting-edge EA specializes in identifying and trading around key support and resistance levels, leveraging artificial intelligence to optimize stop
    Intersection EA
    Kalinka Capital OU
    Experts
    Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
    DoubleOB EA
    Tomas Dario Fernandez Guzman
    Experts
    DoubleOB è un EA automatizzato progettato per il trading di EUR/USD M5. Utilizza blocchi di ordini, uscite dinamiche e trailing stop con una gestione avanzata del rischio. Ideale per uno scalping sicuro e coerente. Compatibile con ottimizzazione e VPS. Ottimizzato per EUR/USD (M5) Parametri altamente personalizzabili Rilevamento di blocchi di ordini e FVG Gestione dinamica di TP/SL con punti pivot Trail Stop automatico e Break Even Filtraggio delle sessioni orarie Gestione del rischio giornal
    FREE
    FanTrader
    Syed Oarasul Islam
    Experts
    FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
    Zeus GBPUSD
    Silviu Andrei Popa
    Experts
    !!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
    Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
    Prashant Dugaje
    Experts
    Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
    Xgrid Scalper MT5
    Prafull Manohar Nikam
    Experts
    This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
    Golden TaiGong
    Rong Bin Su
    Experts
    (Backtest period parameter – must read! Enter 15 for GMT+2, 16 for GMT+3, otherwise it will not deliver optimal performance!) Golden TaiGong:The Grand Duke on the River of Time Introduction: In ancient lore,a sage named Jiang TaiGong fished on the banks of the Wei River.His hook was straight,for he sought not to catch fish,but to attract a king destined to unite the realm. This is the philosophy ofTaiGong's fishing:He wasn't catching an asset;he was waiting for the opportune moment,the inevi
    Orderflow Scalper EA
    TitanScalper
    Experts
    ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 3.3 Advanced Volume Delta Trading System for Professional Traders Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology The Orderflow Scalper EA transforms how traders approach the gold market by leveraging institutional-grade volume analysis techniques. This sophisticated system reads market sentiment through advanced delta calculations and volume profile analysis, providing traders with the same tools used by professional trading floors and hedge funds. Core Trading Methodology Cum
    Crown EA MT5
    Ismael Nayif Ismael Ismael
    Experts
    Crown Trading Crown, Expert Advisors for Meta Trader 5    Ultra Global Invest Hub       Crown AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes       use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to           learn which indicators are most r
    GoldenTrend Master
    The Hung Ngo
    Experts
    GoldenTrend Master MT5: Il Consulente Esperto Definitivo per il Seguimento delle Tendenze nel Mercato Forex Panoramica: Presentiamo GoldenTrend Master MT5, uno strumento di trading indispensabile per gli investitori che cercano precisione e affidabilità nel dinamico mercato del forex. Dotato di un robusto algoritmo di follow-trend, questo Consulente Esperto (EA) garantisce di catturare le migliori opportunità di profitto minimizzando i rischi. Segnali di conto reale:   https://www.mql5.com/en/s
    The Gold Buyer
    Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
    Experts
    Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
    Nova WDX Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
    Santa Scalping MT5
    Morten Kruse
    3.33 (3)
    Experts
    Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
    EclipesPro
    Themichl LLC
    Experts
    EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
    Market Maestro MM5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (477)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
    Disruptor Gold EA
    Hanna Hryshchenko
    Experts
    That day changed everything. It started like any other — a latte, a European café, the scent of fresh pastries. Then I saw him: elegant, in a hurry, stepping into a sleek car. As he moved, something fell — a flash drive. It wasn’t ordinary. Heavy. Engraved: “R.D.” The car vanished. I picked it up, pressed a doorbell at the building he’d exited. Silence. I slipped it into my bag, sensing this was only the beginning. Hours later, at the airport, I remembered. On the plane, I opened it. One folder
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.97 (281)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    5 (17)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    4.93 (14)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (32)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.75 (118)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.95 (118)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.5 (131)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (23)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    Burning Grid
    Magma Software Solutions UG
    4.54 (26)
    Experts
    Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
    AlphaCore X
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.69 (26)
    Experts
    AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
    Bomber Corporation EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.42 (12)
    Experts
    Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.78 (18)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.78 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.2 (86)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.79 (48)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.84 (32)
    Experts
    Presentazione di AIQ Versione 3.0+ — L'Intelligenza di Trading Autonoma Più Avanzata Mai Costruita Sono lieto di presentare AIQ (Intelligenza Autonoma) Versione 3.0+, un salto monumentale nella tecnologia di trading alimentata dall'IA. Questa versione offre accesso a oltre 300 modelli di IA, inclusi oltre 55 modelli di IA integrati GRATIS, più modelli premium come il potente nuovo Grok 4, capacità di ricerca web massicciamente potenziate, nuovi ruoli di Analista/Gestore del Rischio, controlli i
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.93 (43)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (14)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Opera su coppie di valute correlate come AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ed EURGBP , sfruttando il ritorno del prezzo alla media dopo movimenti direzionali marcati. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di configurazione. Segnale live:  CLICCA QUI Prezzo attuale — solo $1337 per i prossimi 10 acquirenti. Prezzo finale: $2937 — il pr
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.38 (45)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Quantum StarMan
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.91 (103)
    Experts
    Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
    Dynamic Pips MT5
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (4)
    Experts
    ️ Possiedi già il  Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno   sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump   ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di   dazi doganali su larga scala   che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente   sono aumentate — recentemente tra   Israele e Iran   — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La
    Prometheus MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.71 (56)
    Experts
    Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD, XAUUSD e AUDCAD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su int
    Pips Maven
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
    Crude Oil Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (12)
    Experts
    The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    5 (1)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
    Altri dall’autore
    The Gold Sniper
    Sachin Gautam
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
    Golduxe
    Sachin Gautam
    Experts
    Introducing  Golduxe EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading Gold on US Open. No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327717 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early US Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to
    EurJpy Scalper
    Sachin Gautam
    Experts
    Introducing  EURJPY Scalper EA . It is a Fully Automatic System trading London Open. ******* Special Launch Offer $99 ended******* No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Current Price: $149--> (Next price $249) Live Signal -  Click Here ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on EURJPY Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy during the Early London Open Session. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss
    Filtro:
    million.lk
    46
    million.lk 2025.03.21 12:50 
     

    I have been using ISP for more than four month. Honestly it is performing really well in different market conditions.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.03.23 03:56
    Thanks alot million for the review, i am happy it works for you.
    Nim Chi Cheng
    288
    Nim Chi Cheng 2025.03.16 14:45 
     

    I've been using Index Sniper Pro EA for a while now and have been consistently impressed with its stable performance across various market conditions. It not only delivers reliable results, but the support is also quick to address any questions or concerns I’ve had. Overall, it’s a solid EA for traders looking for both steady returns and prompt, helpful assistance.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.03.23 03:56
    Thanks alot Nim for the review
    Ericson Miranda
    32
    Ericson Miranda 2025.03.13 02:30 
     

    Just buy this EA period. You will have a great developer support and he was listening to his client and very responsive to all of my question. Thanks Sachin for this great EA.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.03.13 19:54
    Thanks Eric foe the review. Will share more developments on the TG group. Stay Tuned
    Ocean
    659
    Ocean 2025.03.12 15:32 
     

    now its not profitable

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.08.28 06:12
    Hi Ocean, I have posted the set file in the comments section please check. Thank you
    Jens Peters
    342
    Jens Peters 2025.03.12 14:06 
     

    The best EA I've ever used and great support 👍

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.03.13 19:53
    Thank you Jens for the review. Stay tuned for more set files to make your purchase best value for money on mql5
    Mateusz Winter
    358
    Mateusz Winter 2025.03.11 18:31 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.03.12 00:56
    Thanks alot Mat, i hope you make more profits with the upcoming sets
    Mohammad Waqasuddin Arif
    203
    Mohammad Waqasuddin Arif 2025.01.23 17:16 
     

    L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2025.02.25 18:14
    Thank you waqas i hope you are making good with new updates
    Dino Caccia
    1109
    Dino Caccia 2024.11.29 18:44 
     

    Ottimo Expert Advisor. Consigliatissimo

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.11.29 22:17
    Thank You Dino, appreciate the kind words.
    Mark Daryll Dy
    185
    Mark Daryll Dy 2024.11.07 16:11 
     

    So far so good for this EA! Sachin is very approachable and is very transparent on this system. No hype, only real results. Worth the buy so far.

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.11.07 16:24
    Thanks Mark, very glad to know you loved the product and service. You should check out the new S&P500 engine which can help you diversify the risk on this EA. Stay tuned for the NAS100 USTEC settings too that will help even more on the diversification of risk.
    ADSER
    188
    ADSER 2024.10.30 16:53 
     

    Very nice EA ! Hope to see his performance into SP500

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.10.30 17:21
    Thank you for the positive review, the S&P500 settings will be introduced soon and they will be built in directly into the EA, you just need to keep Index Sniper Pro on S&P500 or US500 chart and select the S&P500 setting in the dropdown menu in the EA and it will trade with predefined settings for S&P500
    Namdev Mahadev Pawar
    279
    Namdev Mahadev Pawar 2024.10.17 12:50 
     

    I purchased today this EA. lets see how it will work . my next review coming soon after experience the EA

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.10.25 18:57
    Thank you for the review
    Trendtrader2015
    225
    Trendtrader2015 2024.10.05 00:44 
     

    Works very well,no scam,no martingale crap only 1 trade a day!!! Perfect!!

    If the ea gets updated to make more trades or trading more pairs this ea will be unbeatable!!

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.10.05 08:29
    Thanks alot for the feedback, yes there is already work going on for other indices and some very good updates are on the way. Glad to work with you.
    Ikhwan thez
    29
    Ikhwan thez 2024.09.18 13:49 
     

    nice EA,no marti no averaging.finanlly i found it.no worry for margincall.5-10% / month is enough,no need for greedy.thx bro saachin

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.09.21 07:37
    Thank you for the review Ikhwan, i am glad that you find my product useful
    220072256
    4591
    220072256 2024.09.16 22:44 
     

    Excellent Expert Advisor!!!!!

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.09.16 22:48
    Thanks alot Sir i hope you'll make great profits
    tarunarchitect
    26
    tarunarchitect 2024.09.16 22:29 
     

    I was searching Single TP and Single EA from a long time With zero Risk Finally i found the EA which works perfect and i m sure it will not blow ur account

    Sachin Gautam
    1180
    Risposta dello sviluppatore Sachin Gautam 2024.09.16 22:31
    Thank you Tarun, i am glad you're happy with the system. Stay tuned for more exciting updates.
    Rispondi alla recensione