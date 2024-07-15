HFT Prop Firm MT4

3.67

- Real price is 200$ - 60% Discount (It is now 79$)

- Pass your challenge in 1 hour

Welcome to the next generation of trading, HFT Prop Firm Bot only opens one trade at a time with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss and Very low Draw-down.

Live Monitoring (Passed in 1 day): myfxbook.com/portfolio/hft-prop-firm/11004800

before payment, contact me to confirm your prop firm.

What is HFT Prop Firm?

High-frequency trading (HFT) systems are based on sophisticated algorithms that can execute trades with lightening speed. These advanced trading programs utilize cutting-edge technology and highly advanced computers in order to make trades in just fractions of a second, which allows you to rapidly take advantage of market movements and arbitrage opportunities.

On the other hand, HFT prop firms generally use private money, private technology, and a number of private strategies to generate profits. HFT prop firms rely on the ultra-fast speed of computer software, data access (NASDAQ, Dow Jones, etc) to important resources and connectivity with minimal latency (delay).


FEATURES:

  • Just add EA on chart without any setting.
  • Symbol: US30, Timeframe: M1
  • Auto stop trading on target/Drawdown
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Recommended Prop Firm: Any HFT, low spread and supported US30 Prop Firms (Infinity Forex Funds, sure leverage funding, Algo Forex Funds, Genesis Forex Funds, Lion Heart, Next Step Funding, Pro Trade Funded, Quantec Trading Capital, Social Trading Club, Only Funds, M Solutions, Fast Forex Funding, Waka Funding, MDP)

Note: This product is intended for  passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live, real or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check the availability of the prop firm of your interest to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA. As time goes by, the list of supported prop firm maybe changed, some may no longer supported, or more and different prop firms may be added, if you find this unacceptable, do not buy this EA.


O'Brian George
24
O'Brian George 2024.08.09 12:56 
 

This EA works perfect and I was able to pass my challenge in a few hrs

Fares3D
208
Fares3D 2024.07.20 19:26 
 

I tried the EA and it was exactly what I wanted. I passed the prop test and I will make another test on Monday. I advise everyone to buy it. I advise you to catch the discounted price.

