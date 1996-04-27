Simple DCA EA - Advanced Dollar Cost Averaging Expert Advisor

Overview

Simple DCA EA is an Expert Advisor designed to support Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA can work with both manual and automated orders, helping traders optimize risk management and maximize profits through an intelligent DCA system.

Key Features

1. Intelligent DCA System

The EA uses an advanced DCA algorithm with the following characteristics:

Trigger Condition : DCA only executes when ALL orders in the same direction are negative (at a loss)

Optimal Distance Calculation : DCA based on the order closest to market price, not the latest order

Additional Spread Buffer : Extra buffer to avoid premature DCA execution in volatile markets

2. Progressive Lot System

Progressive lot sizing system that increases lot size for each DCA order:

3. Breakeven Take Profit System

Automatic breakeven mode activation when reaching a specified number of orders:

How it works:

When same-direction orders reach Breakeven_Trigger_Orders threshold (default: 3 orders)

EA automatically calculates weighted breakeven point for the entire order chain

Sets TP for all orders at: Breakeven + Breakeven_Profit_Points

4. Dynamic Breakeven Stop Loss

Feature that moves SL closer to breakeven point when profitable:

Activation Conditions:

Breakeven TP already activated

Price moves favorably by Breakeven_SL_Trigger_Points (default: 300 points)

Mechanism:

BUY: SL = Breakeven + 20 points

SELL: SL = Breakeven - 20 points

5. SL/TP Synchronization System

Intelligent SL/TP synchronization system:

Auto-supplement: New orders automatically inherit group SL/TP Change-based sync: When trader modifies one order's SL/TP, all orders in the same group synchronize automatically Breakeven SL Protection: Doesn't override breakeven SL during synchronization

6. Manual Order Support

EA works perfectly with manual orders:

Magic Number = 0 : Automatically recognizes and manages manual orders

Non-intrusive : Preserves trader's original SL/TP settings

Flexible sync : Allows trader to customize SL/TP for entire group

Configuration Parameters

Basic Parameters

DCA_Lot_Size : Base lot size (0.01)

Use_Progressive_Lot : Enable/disable progressive lot system

Progressive_Lot_Step : Lot increment for each DCA order (0.01)

DCA_Distance : Distance between DCA orders (100 points)

Max_DCA_Orders : Maximum number of DCA orders (5)

Protection Parameters

SL_Points : Stop Loss for first order (50 points)

TP_Points : Take Profit for first order (50 points)

Additional_Spread : Extra buffer to avoid early DCA (20 points)

Wait_Seconds : Wait time between orders (5 seconds)

Breakeven Parameters

Breakeven_Trigger_Orders : Orders count to activate breakeven (3)

Breakeven_Profit_Points : Profit from breakeven point (200 points)

Enable_Breakeven_SL : Enable/disable breakeven SL move

Breakeven_SL_Trigger_Points : Profit to trigger SL move (300 points)

Important Notes

Risk Management

This EA is a support tool, not a replacement for market analysis

Always set reasonable Stop Loss for the first order

Ensure sufficient margin for the DCA chain

Best Practices

Test on demo account before live trading

Adjust parameters according to each symbol's characteristics

Monitor EA regularly, especially during news events

Suitable Environment

Strong trending markets (to trigger DCA)

Symbols with stable spreads

Timeframes M15 and above to avoid noise

Conclusion

Simple DCA EA is a powerful tool for traders who want to apply DCA strategy professionally and automatically. With its intelligent breakeven system and manual order compatibility, this EA is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

If you need any support or have questions, please feel free to message me. I will respond as soon as possible.



