Trade Condition Logger MT5

The Trade Condition Logger is an essential tool, offering crucial insights into:

  • Current swap and spread values

  • Automatic logging of fluctuations in swap values

  • Logging spread value range over time

  • Optimise spread values for specific instrument

Displays a comprehensive summary on the chart, providing traders with insights into trade conditions. Review trade conditions for your various broker accounts enabling easy comparisons to be made.

Depending on swap values and their fluctuations, swaps can either be added or deducted from open positions overnight, potentially turning a profitable trade into a loss. 

Spreads significantly impact trade success and fluctuate constantly. Larger spreads require larger price movements just to breakeven.

Trade Condition Logger analyses this information every tick to the trader to make informed decisions.

BB Trader MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the BB Trader EA, an advanced trading tool harnessing insights from the Bollinger Band indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the upper and lower bollinger bands. Key Features: Flexible trade options: Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries. Optional ATR-adjusted system: Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility. Versatile grid lot sizing: Choose between static or automatically increasing (non-martingale) op
FREE
MiniMaulXpert
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the MiniMaulXpert, an advanced trading tool harnessing insights from the custom built hammer indicator. This expert advisor strategically makes use of the renowned hammer candlestick pattern. Key Features: Flexible trade options:   Set the maximum number of trades for single or multiple entries. Optional ATR-adjusted system:   Manage multiple trades while dynamically making adjustments for volatility. Versatile grid lot sizing:   Choose between static or automatically increasing (non-
FREE
Hammer Time MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nihai   Ticaret   Potansiyelini   Ortaya   Çıkarın Daha   fazlasını   talep   eden   tüccarlar   için   tasarlanmış   en   son   teknoloji   sistemimizle   eşsiz   ticaret   hassasiyetini   yaşayın.   Çekiç   mum   tanımayı   kullanarak   sistemimiz,   potansiyel   dönüş   noktalarını   kesin   bir   doğrulukla   belirler   ve   her   seferinde   optimum   ticaret   yerleşimi   sağlar. Dokuz   farklı   stratejiye   sahip   olan   bu   sistem,   eşsiz   bir   çok   yönlülük   sunar.   Her   strat
BB Trader Pro MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Trader Pro Tanıtımı Bollinger Band göstergesine dayalı dört farklı strateji , olası trend dönüş ve devam formasyonlarını belirlemek için tasarlanmıştır. ATR ile ayarlanabilir aralık (isteğe bağlı), birden fazla işlem yapılırken volatiliteye dinamik uyum sağlar. Esnek lot büyüklüğü seçenekleri sunulmaktadır; sabit veya otomatik artan (martingale olmayan) seçenekler mevcuttur. Temel Özellikler: Dört Bollinger Band Stratejisi : Farklı piyasa koşullarına uyarlanmış dört farklı strateji ile yatırı
