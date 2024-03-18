Trade Condition Logger MT5

The Trade Condition Logger is an essential tool, offering crucial insights into:

Current swap and spread values

Automatic logging of fluctuations in swap values

Logging spread value range over time

Optimise spread values for specific instrument

Displays a comprehensive summary on the chart, providing traders with insights into trade conditions. Review trade conditions for your various broker accounts enabling easy comparisons to be made.

Depending on swap values and their fluctuations, swaps can either be added or deducted from open positions overnight, potentially turning a profitable trade into a loss.

Spreads significantly impact trade success and fluctuate constantly. Larger spreads require larger price movements just to breakeven.

Trade Condition Logger analyses this information every tick to the trader to make informed decisions.