Arman Flying Different
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samir Arman
- Sürüm: 3.0
- Güncellendi: 14 Mayıs 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Arman Flying Different – Expert Advisor Overview
Introduction
Welcome to Arman Flying Different, a smart and flexible Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade using pending orders that follow market movement. Once a trade is activated, it will automatically close either at a defined stop loss or via a trailing stop that locks in profits.
This EA is optimized for currency pairs with low spreads, such as USD/JPY, and is customizable to fit the preferences of the user.
---
Recommended Settings
Timeframes: 15M, 30M, 1H, or 4H
Best Currency Pairs:
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD
(or any pair with a spread less than 0.3 pips)
Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500
Minimum Leverage: 1:400
Recommended Starting Lot Size: 0.01
---
Parameters
Transaction_Movement:
true: Pending orders follow price movement
false: Static pending orders
Lot1: Manual lot size setting
Auto_Lot:
true: Automatically calculates lot size based on risk
false: Uses manual lot size (Lot1)
Max_Risk: Defines maximum risk as a percentage of equity. A higher value increases the lot size when Auto_Lot is enabled.
TakeProfit: Take profit in pips (optional if using trailing stop)
StopLoss: Stop loss in pips
TrailingStop: Enables trailing stop to secure profits
TrailingStep: Distance (in pips) for adjusting the stop loss when trailing
Time_Start / Time_End: Defines the start and end time for the EA to operate
Max_SPREAD: EA will not place trades if the spread exceeds this value
Step: Distance between consecutive pending orders
Magic_Number: Unique identifier for EA trades
---
Broker Recommendation
For best results, use a reliable broker with low spreads: