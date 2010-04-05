Arman Flying Different – Expert Advisor Overview





Introduction





Welcome to Arman Flying Different, a smart and flexible Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade using pending orders that follow market movement. Once a trade is activated, it will automatically close either at a defined stop loss or via a trailing stop that locks in profits.





This EA is optimized for currency pairs with low spreads, such as USD/JPY, and is customizable to fit the preferences of the user.









---





Recommended Settings





Timeframes: 15M, 30M, 1H, or 4H





Best Currency Pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD

(or any pair with a spread less than 0.3 pips)





Minimum Recommended Deposit: $500





Minimum Leverage: 1:400





Recommended Starting Lot Size: 0.01













---





Parameters





Transaction_Movement:





true: Pending orders follow price movement





false: Static pending orders









Lot1: Manual lot size setting





Auto_Lot:





true: Automatically calculates lot size based on risk





false: Uses manual lot size (Lot1)









Max_Risk: Defines maximum risk as a percentage of equity. A higher value increases the lot size when Auto_Lot is enabled.





TakeProfit: Take profit in pips (optional if using trailing stop)





StopLoss: Stop loss in pips





TrailingStop: Enables trailing stop to secure profits





TrailingStep: Distance (in pips) for adjusting the stop loss when trailing





Time_Start / Time_End: Defines the start and end time for the EA to operate





Max_SPREAD: EA will not place trades if the spread exceeds this value





Step: Distance between consecutive pending orders





Magic_Number: Unique identifier for EA trades













---





Broker Recommendation





For best results, use a reliable broker with low spreads: