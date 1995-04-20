MA Reminder

MA Reminder

Overview

MA Reminder is a versatile moving average indicator that provides visual cues and background coloring to help traders identify trend direction and potential trading opportunities based on MA crossovers.

Key Features

  • Multiple Moving Averages: Displays up to 4 configurable moving averages on the chart
  • Background Coloring: Highlights chart background based on MA1 and MA2 crossovers
  • Timeframe Flexibility: Choose between dynamic (follows chart timeframe) or fixed timeframe mode
  • Visual Customization: Fully customizable MA colors, styles and line widths
  • Threshold Setting: Optional threshold filter to avoid false signals in choppy markets

How It Works

The indicator tracks the relationship between two primary moving averages (MA1 and MA2) and colors the chart background:

  • Light Blue: When MA1 > MA2 (potential uptrend)
  • Light Red: When MA1 < MA2 (potential downtrend)

The additional moving averages (MA3 and MA4) provide supplementary trend information without affecting the background coloring.

Applications

  • Trend Identification: Quickly identify the current market trend direction
  • Trading Signals: Use MA crossovers as potential entry/exit signals
  • Market Analysis: Multiple timeframe analysis through the fixed timeframe option
  • Visual Reminder: Clear visual cues remind traders of the current trend condition

Settings Guide

  • Timeframe Settings: Choose between dynamic or fixed timeframe modes
  • Moving Average Parameters: Customize period, method and price application for each MA
  • Visual Settings: Adjust line width, color and style for each MA
  • Threshold: Set minimum separation required between MAs (helps filter noise)
  • Maximum Bars: Control how many historical bars to process

The MA Reminder indicator serves as both a technical analysis tool and a visual reminder system, helping traders stay aligned with the prevailing market trend.


