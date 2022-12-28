TrendTunnel

This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings.

It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame.

You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them.

You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines.

 

Settings

  • TimeFrame – trend timeframe
  • Description – show description of lines
  • Redraw intervaltrend validity period/ number of candles
  • Trend periodthe number of candles to calculate the trend
  • Apply to: - values for trend calculation
  • TrendColor  - main trendline color
  • Trend tunnel methodtunnel calculation method
  • ...Fixed distancefixed distance of the tunnel from the trendline in points
  • Tunnel % - tunnel dimension in %
  • TunnelColor – tunnel color
  • Show historyshow older tunnels
  • History colorcolor of the older tunnels
  • Show alertshow alert when tunnel is hit
  • Send emailsend email when tunnel is hit
  • Send notification – send a notification when tunnel is hit
  • Chart bring to top – show chart when tunnel is hit
  • Show gridshow grid in chart

