SuperOrders

You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool.

Orders will be filled under the following conditions:

Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread

Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage



The set trading time was not exceeded



The expiration time was not reached

TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE

If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled.

You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be canceled when the trend changes in the test zone.

You can move/change all lines (Entry, SL, TP, Offline) at any time with the mouse.

Tip: When you delete the Entry line, the SL, TP and Offline lines are also cancelled.

*** This tool does not work in the Strategy Tester. ***





Settings

Risk % = automatic calculation of trade volume according to balance and SL size (SL must be set), for example 2%



TP2 RRR = TP2 size in multiple of SL size, for example 2x SL

Function TP1 = partial closing.

TP1 Lot% = what part of the trade to close, for example 50%



TP1 % TP2 or SL = in what profit part of the trade to close, for example 30% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 30% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size)

SL on BE % TP2 or SL = in what profit to move SL to the opening price of the trade (or BE+ points), for example 20% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 20% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size)

+ more features .....

*** Current settings apply to all orders!







