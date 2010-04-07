SuperOrders

You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool.

Orders will be filled under the following conditions:

  • Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread
  • Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage
  • The set trading time was not exceeded
  • The expiration time was not reached
  • TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE 

If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled.

You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be canceled when the trend changes in the test zone.

You can move/change all lines (Entry, SL, TP, Offline) at any time with the mouse.

Tip: When you delete the Entry line, the SL, TP and Offline lines are also cancelled.

*** This tool does not work in the Strategy Tester. ***


Settings
  • Risk % = automatic calculation of trade volume according to balance and SL size (SL must be set), for example 2%
  • TP2 RRR = TP2 size in multiple of SL size, for example 2x SL 

Function TP1 = partial closing.

  • TP1 Lot% = what part of the trade to close, for example 50%
  • TP1 % TP2 or SL = in what profit part of the trade to close, for example 30% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 30% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size) 
  • SL on BE % TP2 or SL = in what profit to move SL to the opening price of the trade (or BE+ points), for example 20% of the size of TP2. If TP2 is not set, then it is 20% of the SL size (SL must be at the original size)

+ more features .....

*** Current settings apply to all orders!



