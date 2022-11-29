Extra Martingale

5
  • Is your trade at a loss?
  • Does not matter !
  • You can use this Extra martingale tool.

 In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade, this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit.

This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money.

You can also close trades in bulk using the built-in buttons.

Look at the pictures to better understand how it works.

Try it also in the strategy tester. Only in the strategy tester, the first test trades will be opened to see how it works with different settings and in different situations.

Install this tool as an Expert Advisor.


İncelemeler 1
FunChiii
160
FunChiii 2023.12.15 17:30 
 

This tool helps me allot staying in profit an minimizing loss, i can highly recommend this EA.

Önerilen ürünler
EAsy ClickTrade
Isaac Alvira
Yardımcı programlar
EAsy ClickTrade is the easiest way in the Forex market to: Execute trades instantly as a function of selected Equity Risk and your desired StopLoss Level for ANY CURRENCY PAIR . Calculate the risk exposure to the market in terms of equity at risk per currency and direction. Calculate how attractive a potential trade is in terms of Risk and Spread Cost (excellent for scalpers and short-term traders). Inputs Select Risk for Lots Calculation [% Equity]. By default 1%. This is the initial value for
Complete Pending Orders Grid System
Leonid Basis
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Complete Pending Orders Grid System opens any combinations of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You just need to drop this script on the chart of a desired currency pair. Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters: DeleteAllPendings – if true , then all pending orders (for current currency) will be deleted. BuyStop – if true , BuyStop order is opened. SellStop – if tr
The Equity Protector
Wade C Hunt
Yardımcı programlar
Hisse Senedi Koruyucusu ile öz sermayenizi güvende tutun. Finanse Edilen Hesap Mücadelelerinde bot çalıştıranlar için özel olarak oluşturulmuş bir EA. Bu botu bir grafiğe yerleştirin, hedefinizi tam eşitlikle girin ve bu hedefe ulaşıldığında botlarınızın ticareti durduracağını bilmenin rahatlığını yaşayın. Uyurken bile öz sermayenizin güvende olduğuna dair içinizin rahat olmasını sağlar! Equity Protector'u bugün deneyin!
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
Buy The Dip Util
Heiko Kendziorra
Yardımcı programlar
Buy The Dip Util is an  halfautomatic  expert advisor (EA), to   buy on dips (days lows) and sell on spikes (days highs). A profit can exceed a loss trade up to 10 times , so the user can have several loss trades and still make profit. Orders are opened at the change of the hour , if a button in the chart is pressed. The  Buy The Dip as EA  does this automaticly. The order stoploss is automaticly set right below the low of the former hour (buy) or right over the high (sell). The position size
MT4 Alert to Telegram
Heka Maju Online Trading
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Alert to Telegram   MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered. functions - user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language - user can send own advertisement text periodically - attach expert in one chart an
Daily Pips Target
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Günlük işlem sonuçlarınızı takip etmek için bilgilendirici Benim  #1 İşlem Asistanı 'ma göz atın: 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için  iletişime geçin Panelin üst kısmında, günlük kar hedefini (pip cinsinden) belirlersiniz: Manuel olarak bir değer girme; [+] ve [-] düğmelerini kullanma (değişim adımı ayarlardan yapılandırılabilir); Gösterge panosu daha sonra işlemleri 2 kategoriye ayırır: Mevcut yüzen sonuç; Kapatılan işlemlerin toplamı; Sonuç altta gösterilir: günlük hedefinize ul
Risk and Money Management
Sushan Maharjan
Yardımcı programlar
Its best to have Money and Risk management strategy than not to have any. Those strategy helps to risk low amount in any trade and helps to manage money so that few loosing trade wont have significant impact in your trading balance. The best part is it does all the calculations and places order accordingly. Other things that it does are: Makes sure that only 2% of total balance is risked per trade. Manges money by investing high in low volatile pairs and invest less in high volatile pairs Places
Smart Charts MT4
Fyodor Korotkov
Yardımcı programlar
Hello, boys and girls! Script allows you either to quickly save opened charts and then close all charts opened by visual tester mode or just faster close all charts. Feel free to take a look at video manual about how to use this script on my YouTube channel. Also, feel free to join my telegram channel , where time to time I publish some exclusive stuffs. Feel free to leave feedback and thoughts how to improve this script - I'd highly appreciate that. All the best.
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu danışman, tek bir tıklamayla birden fazla çiftte işlem yapmanıza olanak tanıyan bir kontrol panelidir. Tıklamak       açık       Bu düğme seçilen çift için bir emir açar. Tıklamak       kapalı       Bu buton seçilen çiftin emrini kapatır. Sipariş lotu kullanıcı tarafından girilen sayıdır. Pozitif sayılar alış emirlerine, negatif sayılar ise satış emirlerine karşılık gelir. Siparişin yalnızca bir kısmını değil tamamını kapatmak için   Kapat düğmesini   tıklayın. Nihai işlem bilet numarasına b
North Star EA
Zhongqu Wu
Uzman Danışmanlar
North Star EA is a trend EA, not  a Martin  EA,  non optimized EA.  just use fix lot size, auto get fix stop loss and take profit value, Max 3 open positions.EA has passed multiple platform tests.  Small capital withdrawal and no risk of exposure ！        North Star EA is a complex algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Combination of Vector calculus and trend indicators an
Lot Limiter
Dominik
Yardımcı programlar
You know the issue if you accidentally open too big lotsize? This ea will help you by immediatly closing the trade. There is a filter, for Symbols which should be ignored. Fill in max allowed lotsize. Whenever a lotsize is bigger than that and is not wanted to be ignored, it will be closed instantly. If you let it run on your vps and youre going to trade with you mobile, and forgot to adjust Lotsize before the trade, this EA will limit you loss by closing fast.
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Signal Sender MT4 ile forex sinyal paylaşım yeteneğinizi yükseltin; hem yeni başlayan hem de yerleşik sinyal sağlayıcıları için ideal olan, Telegram kanalınıza işlem sinyallerini gönderme sürecini otomatikleştiren ve basitleştiren güçlü bir araçtır. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında büyük övgü almakta ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda sinyal dağıtımındaki verimliliğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, kitlesini genişletmek isteyen traderlar arasında fa
NotifyMe Plus for MT4
Denis Zyatkevich
Yardımcı programlar
Overview The Expert Advisor sends notifications to a mobile phone, via e-mail or plays a sound in case any changes are detected on the trading account: opening/closing positions, changing order parameters, balance or leverage. Also, the Expert Advisor can inform that Equity on the trading account has dropped below a specified value or Free Margin is small compared to Margin. The Expert does not trade, it only monitors your account. Launching the Expert Advisor For the Expert Advisor to work, pl
Grid Turpo
Horst Udo Lippert
Uzman Danışmanlar
Major Features Works on multiple pairs Multiple Entry Control Features (432 entry types) BUY/SELL trade entries or STOP/LIMIT trade entries Grid Trading Strategy with many control features feature, stops Grid Turpo trading after basket close Emergency Close All Feature Holiday Shut Down Feature Order Management/Checking Conditions Email Management – Grid Turpo talks back to you Grid Array Generation based on user input Take Profit Trader Stealth TP trader – no TP sent to broker Stealth SL featur
Chart Sync Manager MT4
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Tek grafik. Tam kontrol. Her grafikteki nesneleri, renkleri ve ayarları ayrı ayrı yönetmek için zaman kaybetmeyi bırakın.       Grafik Senkronizasyon Yöneticisi ile   şunları yapabilirsiniz:       tüm MetaTrader grafiklerinizi senkronize edin, kopyalayın ve kontrol edin       anında—sadece bir panel ve birkaç kısayol kullanarak. Bir kez çizin, her yerde güncelleyin. Grafikleri tek bir tıklamayla açıp kapatın. Çalışma alanınızı temiz tutun.       sembol tabanlı nesne yönetimi   . Ve önemli ayrınt
Various Trailing Manager
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Yardımcı programlar
Various Trailing Manager EA Various Trailing Manager EA is a professional trader's tool that provides protection of floating profit on open trades. This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with trailing stops based on 7 methods: percent, ATR, Moving Average, Candle, Parabolic, Fractal. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. Visualize all orders and t
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
News Panel  is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.  This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others. Instructions Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add " https://ec.forexprostools.com/ " to the list of allo
Trend line Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant     IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Trend line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart and it will
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Trading Pal MT4
Tan Bao Shen Chen
Yardımcı programlar
Why choose Trading Pal EA: This is a EA utility that auto-manage your   positions ' Stop-Loss (SL) and Take-Profits (TP) dynamically. When opening a single   position , it is easy to set the SL and TP manually. But when dealing with multiple   positions , it can be very tedious or   overwhelming   to fill in so many SL and TP values consistently, especially in a short span of time, like in scalping. Over time and after many such trades, trading itself can become a chore. That is where this EA c
News Hedging Pro MT4
Mean Pichponreay
Uzman Danışmanlar
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Psychology
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The most different product of the site: This tool is an auxiliary tool aimed at managing your trades and psychological discussions. As you probably know, more than 70% of the reason for the success of big traders is psychological issues. Only 30% is related to your strategy. So it is better to strengthen this big part with a tool. With a free tool, I allow you to become a better trader   This tool consists of several rules. In version 1.0, we have 7 rules. In later versions, we will add more ru
FREE
UTralVirtual
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Yardımcı programlar
Açık pozisyonları ve bekleyen emirleri yönetmek için yardımcı program. Yerleşik trailing stop beş moda ve yedi seçeneğe sahiptir. Grafikte serbestçe hareket ettirilebilen bir sanal zararı durdur ve sanal bir kar al vardır. Yerleşik ticaret simülatörünün yardımıyla, strateji test cihazında EA'nın nasıl çalıştığını kontrol edebilirsiniz. UTralVirtual için bir kılavuz "Yorumlar" bölümünde bulunabilir. Faydalar 5 trailing stop modu: sanal, normal, toplam, yüzde ve mobil durdurma kaybı; 7 trailing s
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA
Bakyt Kenzhebek
Uzman Danışmanlar
Horizontal Line Trade Assistant EA  Semi-Automated Trading Assistant    IMPORTANT :   On the main/purchased program a user can click on the Horizontal line and change it to Buy or Sell, and drag by double clicking on it. Please keep in mind that this option is not available on demo version, due to some restrictions/limitations of Strategy Tester, some Object related operations are not available in the  Strategy Tester. But, it will not prevent you from Testing, please drop an Object to chart an
Close a losing position MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Yardımcı programlar
Closes a losing position. Due to the previous continuous, profitable series. SymbolsWork: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD , GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL , the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY , then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell , it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "E
Plain MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Yardımcı programlar
This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
Canadian Taiga
Charbel Abboud
Uzman Danışmanlar
CANADIAN TAIGA is a professional portfolio EA using trend-following trading system based on principles of volatility breakout and breakouts of support/ resistance levels. It works on all Canadian Dollar pairs. The core principle of the Canadian Taiga is to capture trading opportunities on all CAD pairs, using a sophisticated hedging module. Download CANADIAN TAIGA and test it on all Canadian Dollar Pairs as recommended, and if it does not what it is intended to do as described, do not purchase i
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Yardımcı programlar
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Virtual Take profit Stop loss Trailing stop
Dmytro Pavliuk
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Expert Advisor (yardımcı program) "Sanal Zarar Durdurma, İzleyen Durdurma", sanal (gizli) kayıp durdurma ve takip eden durdurma ayarlamanıza olanak tanır. Aynı zamanda standart zararı durdurma ve takip eden durdurma emirlerini kullanmadan. Böylece, danışman bir anlaşma açtığında, komisyoncunuz ve Meta Trader terminali zarar durdurmayı veya takip eden durdurmayı görmeyecek veya ayarlamayacaktır, ancak danışman belirttiğiniz TP SL TSL'nin parametrelerini kontrol edecek ve grafikte ilgili çi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel özellik: analiz, risk yönetimi ve otomatik emir yürütme bir arada. Risk hesaplama, akıllı emir yönetimi ve piyasa analizi tek bir platformda birleşiyor. Forex, endeksler, kripto ve metaller için uygundur. Neden tercih ediliyor Tek tıkla işlem açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emir türleri: grid, OCO, gizli ve sanal SL/TP Trailing stop, kısmi kapatma, otomatik yönetim Volatilite, arz/talep
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility, küçük fiyat hareketleriyle kolayca kâr elde etmeyi sağlamak ve her şeyi elde etmek için uzun mesafeye gitmeye gerek kalmaması amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu yardımcı araç, kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktar kadar — veya brokerinizin izin verdiği kadar — aynı para birimi çifti ve aynı yönde eşzamanlı olarak birden fazla emir açar. Bunun arkasındaki fikir şudur: Kısa sürede ulaşılması muhtemel olmayan veya gerçekçi olmayan 100–200 pip peşinden ko
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA , bir MAM veya PAMM hesabına ihtiyaç duymadan, harici kaynaklardan ticaret sinyalleri yürütmesi veya aynı anda birkaç hesabı yönetmesi gereken bireysel tüccarlar veya hesap yöneticileri için bir çözümdür. 8 ana hesaptan sınırsız bağımlı hesaba kopyalar [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] %100 kendi kendine barındırılan Kurulumu ve kullanımı kolay Hiçbir yükleyici, yapılandırma dosyası, sunucu, bellek kanalı veya DLL kullanılmadı E
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ZORRO 3 in 1
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot combines three ways of trading and for all uses the same successful money management. All three ways of trading can be used simultaneously or separately. Auto search and trading SR levels and their breakout. News trading - at a specified time placed pending orders for BUY and SELL. Manual opening trades using buttons in the chart. For these your trades will use the same money management as for automated trading. Is recommended ECN broker with minimal spread and with minimal slip and
Golem
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot searches for important support and resistance on the market, and trades breakouts of these levels. It uses hidden pending orders and tight TrailingStop. The default setting is for EURUSD H1. This EA can also be used in other markets and time frames. For safer trading, it includes protection against large slippage and high spread. No hedge, no martingale, no grid or any other type of dangerous practices. Stop loss is set for every order. Use True ECN broker with a low spread and a low
Objects Copier MT4
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT5 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61935 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
Multi Stochastic
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Multi MACD
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
MultiRSI
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi CCI
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi WilliamsPR
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Trend Trader MT4
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74901 See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. This can draw a test trendline when running a test in the strategy teste
Turbogen
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic forex robot optimized for EURUSD M30. It can trade on both sides at the same time. It uses a dynamic grid and a sophisticated martingale system. It has separate money management for first trade and for martingale trades. This system is not slip sensitive and will work well for all brokers. Settings Start and end of trading Trading TimeFrame Use RSI filter RSI settings ::::::: Money management Lots – starting lot Autolot balance – automatic calculation of the initial lot
ClosePart
Vladimir Pokora
Yardımcı programlar
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade . Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
Timeron
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades the breakout of a range created for a set period of time. It can also trade in the opposite direction, a bounce from the upper or lower limit of the range. You can set the input parameters in points or in percentages of the range size.   The EA can only open the first trade, or even the second opposite trade or many other opposite trades until the expiration time. You can also set a lot increase after a losing trade.   This EA also has a built-in trend filter using the Moving Ave
TrendTunnel
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
SuperOrders
Vladimir Pokora
Yardımcı programlar
You can place an unlimited number of invisible pending orders using this tool. Orders will be filled under the following conditions: Spread is not greater than the set Max. spread Slippage is not greater than the set Max. slippage The set trading time was not exceeded The expiration time was not reached TRADING button is not switched to PAUSE   If these conditions are not met, the order will be cancelled. You can also set up a Test Zone with an Off line for each order. The order will be cancel
Traderon
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot uses an algorithm, that monitors and evaluates the situation in the market, its speed and power. At the appropriate time, it places pending orders on the market, and then moves them to better prices. It uses a money management with tight StopLoss and other functions. The default setting is for EURUSD M5, but it will have good results on other markets and other time frames. A fast ECN broker with minimal fees and precise quotations in points is recommended. Settings StartTrading - st
MultiSAR
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
FX TradingBot MT4
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts. It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years. MT5 version here .   The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It
Golderon MT4
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golderon EA – A Specialized Algorithmic Trading System for Gold (XAU/USD) MT5 version here Introducing Golderon EA , a fully automated trading system (Expert Advisor) meticulously engineered for trading gold (XAU/USD). This expert system is the result of extensive research, advanced algorithmic modeling, and precise optimization based on over ten years of real historical market data. Golderon EA implements an intradaily swing trading strategy , optimized for M15, M30, and H1 timeframes , ident
Objects Copier
Vladimir Pokora
Yardımcı programlar
This utility copies graphic objects from the MASTER chart to the SLAVE chart. Install it as an indicator. The version for MT4 is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61937 It can work in the following modes: Master CHART to Slave CHART in one MT4 or MT5 Master MT4 to Slave MT4 (one or more) Master MT4 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT5 (one or more) Master MT5 to Slave MT4 (one or more) You can use multiple Master-Slave groups by setting the ID parameter . You can copy al
Multi Stochastic MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors Stochastic indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Multi MACD MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors MACD indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of
Multi RSI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors RSI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi CCI MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors CCI indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of s
Multi WilliamsPR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This tool monitors WilliamsPR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can set the conditions for the signal. You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The li
Trend Trader MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades according to your trendline. It can trade in several modes: will open only one trade and then be stopped trades only in the direction of the trendline opens more trades after each touch with the trendline trades in both directions it can place a pending order or open a market order See the screenshots below for a better understanding of its features. Unfortunately, it is not possible to draw your own trend line in the MT5 strategy tester. This EA will draw its own trendline for t
ClosePart MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Yardımcı programlar
With this tool, you can easily and quickly close part of the trade. Click near the trade to display the closing panel. There are ten preset values for partial closing, but you can set your own values. You can also resize the panel according to Windows settings (125%, 150% ...) See the animation below for how it works. ********************************************************** Note: This tool does not work in the tester.
TrendTunnel MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Göstergeler
This indicator draws a trend line and a trend tunnel on the chart. You can choose several calculation methods, alerts, notifications, and other settings. It can also draw trendlines from another TimeFrame. You can also use this indicator for your ExpertAdvisor. The current values of the lines are stored in the memory buffer from where the EA can load them. You can trade the price bounce from the upper and lower lines .   Settings TimeFrame – trend timeframe Description – show description of line
Extra Martingale MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Yardımcı programlar
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
Multi SAR MT5
Vladimir Pokora
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols. If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT5 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications. The list of symbols/ markets you have entered
FX TradingBot
Vladimir Pokora
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automatic trading robot. It is designed for trading major currency pairs. It looks for various trading opportunities such as support and resistance, swings, gaps and others. As a filter for opening a trade, it uses various indicators and back analysis of trend on daily and monthly charts. It has been tested in MetaTrader 5 on real data with 100% accuracy for the last ten years. MT4 version here .   The default setting is for TF M30 and is the same for all major currency pairs. It
Filtrele:
FunChiii
160
FunChiii 2023.12.15 17:30 
 

This tool helps me allot staying in profit an minimizing loss, i can highly recommend this EA.

İncelemeye yanıt