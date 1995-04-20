MultiSAR

This tool monitors Parabolic SAR indicators on all time frames in the selected markets. Displays a table with signals to open a BUY trade (green) or SELL trade (red). You can easily add or delete market names / symbols.

If the conditions for opening a trade on multiple time frames are met, you can be notified by e-mail or phone message (according to the settings in MT4 menu Tools - Options…) You can also set the conditions for sending notifications.

The list of symbols/ markets you have entered will not be forgotten and will also be displayed the next time you run this tool.


If MultiSAR shows the same signals on multiple time frames at the same time, it is a good opportunity to open a trade.


  • Click on the symbol name in the table to see a market chart.
  • You can also change the size of the table.

If you want to run more than one of these MultiSAR tools on one MT4, then set different ID = identification characters.

Note: Only one symbol works in the MT4 Tester.

See the screenshots below to understand the feature.


