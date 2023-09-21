Multi RsIBB MT4

4

A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands

Can be used in all currency pairs

Can be used in all time frames

with many signals

Very simple and fast to use


Description:

This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators
As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing
We hope you are satisfied with this indicator



Settings:

  • show past show candle:

Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates.
For example, if you want to see the signals of the previous 5000 candles, set this number to 5000

Default= 1000



Hints:

  • Can be used in all currency pairs
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Can be used in all brokers
  • Can be used in all types of accounts

 

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2023.09.22 15:51 
 

Put the levels of 7000 and 3000. Good. Add Alert.

Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.16 17:01 
 

It is not clear!

dougalas williams
79
dougalas williams 2024.04.16 10:40 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mansour Babasafary
17181
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mansour Babasafary 2024.04.16 11:19
Hi, I don't understand what you mean. What is the problem with this indicator that you have given 3 stars?
lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2023.09.22 15:51 
 

Put the levels of 7000 and 3000. Good. Add Alert.

Mansour Babasafary
17181
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mansour Babasafary 2023.09.23 08:15
Hello
You can determine the amount of different pipes in the settings. Ok, I will add an alert
İncelemeye yanıt