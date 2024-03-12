Trend Hounter MT4

An indicator based on candlestick patterns
To catch short-term and long-term trends
If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term
And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term
Too many signals
Can be used in all symbols
Can be used in all time frames



Attributes:

  • Too many signals
  • Can be used in all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Simple settings
  • Simple and fast usage
  • With author lifetime support


Settings:

  • Candle back: The number of candles where the signal is displayed
  • Show Alert: Display an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal
  • Show Notification: Receive a notification on the mobile after receiving the signal

 

