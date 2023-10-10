Over Trend MT4

Trend Hounter MT5 Mansour Babasafary 4 (1) Göstergeler

An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number