Over Trend MT4
- Göstergeler
- Mansour Babasafary
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Güncellendi: 10 Ekim 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Trend based indicator
Identify trends with this indicator
A simple-to-use trend indicator
No complicated settings
Attributes:
- Can be used in all symbols
- Can be used in all time frames
- Relatively high signals
- No complicated settings
- Specific to the trend
- Lifetime support
Settings:
- Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader
- Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an Notification in your mobile