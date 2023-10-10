Over Trend MT4

Trend based indicator
Identify trends with this indicator
A simple-to-use trend indicator
No complicated settings


Attributes:

  • Can be used in all symbols
  • Can be used in all time frames
  • Relatively high signals
  • No complicated settings
  • Specific to the trend
  • Lifetime support


Settings:

  • Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader
  • Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an Notification in your mobile



Önerilen ürünler
Scanner and Dashboard for MFI
Elmira Memish
Göstergeler
Scanner and Dashboard for Money Flow Index for MT4 The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator that uses price and volume data for identifying overbought or oversold signals in an asset. It can also be used to spot divergences which warn of a trend change in price. The oscillator moves between 0 and 100. Advantages of the Scanner: - Full Alert Options. - Multi Timefrare  - Works for all instruments including Currencies, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies and Stocks. - Fully customis
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Göstergeler
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
MtfSR
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Göstergeler
Indicator shows the hourly, 4-hour, Daily, Weekly and Monthly support and resistance zones on the chart you choose. Even if the time frame of the chart changes, the support and resistance zones will continue to be unchanged. It is an indicator that should be kept on the chart of manual trades and shows them the support and resistance zones in the upper time frames.
JapaneseBreakout
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Göstergeler
Instructions Attach the indicator to any chart (advised H4) Use input tabs (defaults are 5 and false ) Press ok and continue trading. Description The indicator uses a kind of pattern breakout strategy to help your trading strategy. I am using this strategy on H4 charts for many of pairs with a trailing stop and default indicator settings. Better results are shown on USDJPY, EURJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD and GBPUSD. Trailing stops should be different for each pair. The b
Super Trend Zigzag Indicator
Berat Cakan
Göstergeler
A top-quality implementation of the famous  Zig Zag  indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely coming from original algorithm.  After you have this indicator, you will no need any more indicator for opposite direction of trend. Trading direction of TREND Very easy to understand and set  It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard Buy and Sell signals on same chart  Working M5-M15-M30-H1-H4 and D1  After the purchase, please contact me for to learn how to use it. 
Super Oscillator
Harun Celik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Super oscillator indicator is an oscillator designed to calculate trend reversal points. A set of bar calculations and a set of algorithms to calculate trend reversals. Level probing system with high probability trends. All of these features combine to make it easier for investors to find trends. Suggestions and Features There are two levels on the super oscillator indicator. They are at levels of 0.5 and -0.5. The oscillator bar should be below -0.5 to find the upward trend. And a blue color t
Buy and sell zones
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT5 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70409 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
Nice Stable Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Nice Stable Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candles.
MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
Vasiliy Sokolov
Göstergeler
MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Predator FX58 Trend DashBoard 123
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Scanner looks at the Market watchlist and Checks to see if there are trending cases between three (3) timeframes selected by the user. The analysis can assist in finding pairs to focus on for a particular session where a trader may need to have a bias in terms of direction to place trades for a particular system which requires multiple timeframe filtration of bar momentum. 3 Main indicators are involved: Moving Average, MACD and Heiken Ashi. User is able to select timeframes available on
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Göstergeler
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
PRO Fibonacci Tool MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator is the advanced form of the MetaTrader 4 standard Fibonacci tool. It is unique and very reasonable for serious Fibonacci traders. Key Features Drawing of Fibonacci retracement and expansion levels in a few seconds by using hotkeys. Auto adjusting of retracement levels once the market makes new highs/lows. Ability to edit/remove any retracement & expansion levels on chart. Auto snap to exact high and low of bars while plotting on chart. Getting very clear charts even though many ret
Multi Channel Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The Multi Channel Trend indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
V Pattern Scanner MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
-   Real price is 90$   - 50% Discount ( It is 45$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction V Bottoms and Tops (or Fibonacci Retracement) are popular   chart patterns   among traders due to their potential for identifying trend reversals. These patterns are characterized by sharp and sudden price movements, creating a V-shaped or inverted V-shaped formation on the   chart . By recognizing these patterns, traders can anticipate potential shifts in market direction and posi
Super MA Trend
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Super MA Trend indicator is an indicator designed to find trends. It uses a moving average, a set of candle combinations and High/Low levels to find trends. This indicator is a complete trading system. You can trade with this indicator as you like. Features and Recommendations You can use this indicator on all pairs except for the volatile pairs. It is recommended to use it on M15 and over graphics. The most important element in this indicator are alerts. Do not open orders unless you receive a
Heikin Ashi Trader
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Heikin Ashi Trader - helps a trader to identify sell zones and buy zones. When the indicator paints the candles red, you need to open sell orders. When the indicator paints the candles blue, you need to open buy orders. It is very easy to work with this indicator. It can be used on different currency pairs and different timeframes. Also, this indicator is well suited for scalping (intraday trading). Advantages of the Heikin Ashi Trader indicator: works on all currency pairs works on all timefr
Trend Guess
Harun Celik
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The ”Trend Guess” is a complex software that does not involve the MACD, RSI or moving averages. It adapts itself to current market conditions using complicated algorithms based on price action and out custom indicators. The indicator will gives you trading signals Buy or Sell stop loss levels indicated in the popup alert window and graphically. You have to do is to press buy or sell button whenever you get a signal Important Rules Identify a current long term trend. Example – if you trade on a
Trend and Flat and Volatility
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
Strong Trend
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Strong trend indicator is a special indicator designed to capture healthy signals. There are lines showing the signal of the indicator and the power of buying and selling. The signal line is yellow. The green lines are Buy lines. The ones that are brown are Sell lines. The green line must close above the yellow line to perform the operation. The brown line must close above the yellow line to sell. The important line is the first one that closes above the yellow line. If the first line is green,
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Trend Entry Levels
Namu Makwembo
Göstergeler
Trend Entry Levels Indicator The Entry Levels Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders by highlighting key levels for trade entries and profit-taking. It is built to support trading strategies by providing information on market trends and levels for Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL). This indicator can be used by traders of varying experience levels to enhance their market analysis. Features Non-Repainting Signals: Provides signals that remain consistent over time. Mul
Yesterdays High Low Scanner
Berkay Yildiz
5 (2)
Göstergeler
No idea why demo is not working. you can check the GIF to see how it works. Features With this scanner you can detect Candles which are below/above yesterday high/low lines. A pair's rectangle turns RED in dashboard if it is above the yesterday high, and rectangle turns GREEN in dashboard if it is below the yesterday low. It gives alerts in every 15m candle close. Contains a Dashboard which will help you to see all market pair's. It is possible to disable this sorting through to make it easier
Reversal Indicator
Augustine Kamatu
2.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Have you ever wanted to be able to catch a trend just as it is beginning? This indicator attempts to find the tops and bottoms of a trend. It uses in-built indicators and studies their reversal patterns. It cannot be used on its own it requires Stochastic(14) to confirm signal. Red for sell, Blue for buy. There are no parameters required just attach to a chart and it is ready to go. Check out other great products from  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller   A Winning Trading Stra
FREE
Trend Bars
Harun Celik
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Bars indicator is a trend indicator working with a set of algorithms and a set of indicators. Trend finds trends by using many factors while you are there. This indicator has 4 mode features. Mode 1 represents short-term trends. Mode 2 represents medium to short term trends. Mode 3 represents medium to long term trends. Mode 4 represents long term trends. Easy to use and simple indicator. The user can easily understand the trends. This indicator has 3 trend features. Up trend, down trend a
Trend Entry Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için "Trend Giriş Histogramı" Crypto_Forex Göstergesi, Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Trend Giriş Histogramı göstergesi, Entry_bar (Giriş Çubuğu) görüntülendiğinde trend yönüne giriş sinyallerini aramak için kullanılabilir. - Bu göstergenin benzersiz bir özelliği vardır - hesaplamalar için hem fiyatı hem de hacmi kullanır. - Trend Giriş Histogramı 2 renkte olabilir: düşüş trendi için kırmızı, yükseliş trendi için mavi. - Sabit trendi gördüğünüzde (aynı renkte en az 10 ardışık histogram çubuğu) - En
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Göstergeler
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Multi RsI BB MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (3)
Göstergeler
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Bina EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.8 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Candle based EXPERT The signal is based on the number of bullish and bearish candles Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple Do not forget to use in each currency pair (or broker), first find the best settings for that currency pair (through optimization method in Meta Trader 4). Settings: Period: The number of candles used to predict the future. Signal: Specifies the trading time. You can se
FREE
Multi RsIBB MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4 (2)
Göstergeler
A combined indicator of two famous indicators: RSI , Bollinger Bands Can be used in all currency pairs Can be used in all time frames with many signals Very simple and fast to use Description: This indicator is made from the combination of RSI and Bollinger Bands indicators As you can see, it shows good signals and is worth using and testing We hope you are satisfied with this indicator Settings: show past show candle: Displays the number of candles that the indicator calculates. For example
FREE
Accelerator EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
FREE
Trend Hounter MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
Candle EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.53 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
4.44 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT4
Mansour Babasafary
Uzman Danışmanlar
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Ai Multi Trend MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Golden Ai EA MT4
Mansour Babasafary
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Trend Hounter MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4 (1)
Göstergeler
An indicator based on candlestick patterns To catch short-term and long-term trends If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Attributes: Too many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Simple settings Simple and fast usage With author lifetime support Settings: Candle back: The number
Over Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
Göstergeler
Trend based indicator Identify trends with this indicator A simple-to-use trend indicator No complicated settings Attributes: Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Relatively high signals No complicated settings Specific to the trend Lifetime support Settings: Alarm Show Alert: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive an alarm in Metatrader Alarm Show Notification: By activating these settings, after receiving the signal, you will receive a
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.94 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Sharp EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
A trend based expert This expert predicts the future by using trend patterns and trend indicators and short-term and long-term calculations. Trends change quickly in lower time frames, so this expert is suitable for M30 and above. In this expert, we tried to use currency pairs that are aligned with our strategy. Best currency pair: Euro Dollar In this expert, dozens of different indicators and dozens of different strategies (the main ones are trend-based strategies) are used. Attributes: Can b
Dragon Multi EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.96 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 experts in 1 expert Strategy based on price action Made specifically for the best forex currency pairs Can be used in the best time frame of the market at a very reasonable price This expert is basically 3 different experts. But we have combined these 3 experts in 1 expert so that you can use 3 experts at the lowest price. All three strategies are based on price action. But based on different trends. Long term, medium term and short term Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , AUDUSD , USDC
Future EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
3.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is the newest expert of our team. We want to implement the latest market strategies in it. A long-term project of several years If you want to be a partner in the development of this expert, you can buy it at a very low price. An expert based on mixed strategies We will combine several strategies in this expert Price action, patterns, waves, maybe even artificial intelligence and... Attributes of Version 1.0: Can be used in the GBPUSD and USDCHF , AUDUSD currency pairs Can be used
Ai Hybrid Robot MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Several experts in one expert With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies Enhanced with artificial intelligence Can be used in several popular forex currencies Can be used in the most popular forex time frames Without using high-risk strategies Attributes : Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames Has profit limit and loss limit Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge Acco
Ai Multi Trend MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.85 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert trend hunter Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest ca
Golden Ai EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
2.67 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Golden Ai Combined with artificial intelligence Control the AI with a variety of simple settings Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit) Can be used in Gold (XAUUSD) currency pair and 3 important time frames An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world) With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capita
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt