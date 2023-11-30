Simple Martingale MT4

Simple Martingale MT4 is a semi-automated trading strategy based on the Martingale strategy (which involves doubling the size of your position after each loss). This strategy can be used on any currency pair.

Input Parameters:

  • mn: Unique magic number for orders.
  • MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade.
  • riskInPoint : Take-profit and  Stop-loss levels in points.
  • StartInvestment: Initial investment.
  • LostMultiplier: Multiplier for increasing the investment after a losing trade.
  • MaxInvestment: Maximum allowable investment.
  • OrdersType: Order type (BUY - buy, SELL - sell).
  • StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable trade.

Values for parameters riskInPoints, and MaxSpread are specified for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes, the values will be automatically multiplied by 10.

Example of use:

Based on fundamental and/or technical analysis, we anticipate that the exchange rate of the EUR/USD currency pair will either trade within the current range or appreciate in the near future. In this case, we can use the Simple Martingale MT4 trading strategy by setting the OrdersType input parameter to 'BUY,' while leaving the other input parameters at their default values.


