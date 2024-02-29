Trend Martingale for MT4

Trend Martingale for MT4 is a fully automated advisor that trades based on the Martingale strategy (which involves increasing bets until a win is achieved). The strategy can be applied to any currency pair and performs well in clearly defined trends.

Input parameters:

mn: Unique magic number for orders.
MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade.
tp: Take-profit level in points.
sl: Stop-loss level in points.
StartInvestment: Initial investment.
LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase investment after a losing trade.
MaxInvestment: Maximum allowable investment.
OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - purchase, SELL - sale).
StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.


Recommended leverage: 500.

Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are specified for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes, the values will be automatically multiplied by 10.

How the advisor trades:

The advisor follows the Martingale strategy, where the bet is increased until a win is achieved. In the event of a loss, the bet is increased, and a trade is opened in the opposite direction. In the case of a profitable trade closure, the bet is reset to the initial amount, and the next trade is opened in the same direction as the previous one.

Önerilen ürünler
Opposite market
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Uzman Danışmanlar
Opposite market “Always go with the trend. Education is imparting of information to the mind and the shaping of the mind and of the personality” – Richard Weaver When many of us started trading Forex several years ago there was very little information about Forex trading systems available on the Internet. But thanks to the internet, we can now download this strategies that are inculcated within this different systems  Opposite market V.1.0, will surely give you what you desire for you investme
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
Vortex Momentum EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Momentum Shift EA – A Strategy Built for You to Optimize! The Vortex Momentum Shift EA is a fully automated trading system designed to help traders capitalize on market momentum shifts using the Vortex Indicator. This EA is not optimized, giving you full control to fine-tune the parameters based on your trading preferences. Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a customizable tool or a beginner wanting to explore the Vortex concept, this EA provides a solid foundation for furt
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
EA Permanent Select CHFJPY
Vladimir Gorbachev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. It has been designed for trading CHFJPY and is based on a range trading strategy. Extreme levels are defined based on history, and the EA starts trading expecting a roll-back. Two limit orders are set in case the price moves further. This product continues the EA Permanent series. Dynamic incoming data filtration method is us
MAs combo EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ürün Açıklaması: MA Crossover EA RSI Filtreli MA Crossover EA, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) için tasarlanmış sağlam ve tamamen otomatik bir işlem robotudur. Bu EA, duygusal karar vermeyi ortadan kaldırdığı ve işlem stratejilerinin tutarlı bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağladığı için, işlem yapmaya sistematik ve disiplinli bir yaklaşım arayan yatırımcılar için idealdir. Temel Özellikler Risk Yönetimi için Trailing Stop: EA, işlem sizin lehinize hareket ettikçe karları kilitleyen bir trailing stop özelliği iç
EA Permanent Select AUDUSD
Vladimir Gorbachev
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a medium-term conservative system. It tracks quote movements and defines entry points. The Expert Advisor is completely automated and features the unique algorithm. It has been designed for trading AUDUSD and is based on a range trading strategy. Extreme levels are defined based on history, and the EA starts trading expecting a roll-back. Two limit orders are set in case the price moves further. This product continues the EA Permanent series. Dynamic incoming data filtration method is us
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Veles FX
Vladimir Blednov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Veles FX - автоматический торговый советник работающий внутри ценовых каналов по текущему тренду. Уникальность алгоритма состоит в том, что применён совершенно нетипичный подход к настраиваемым параметрам. Известно что некоторые параметры рынка изменчивы и стратегии которые работали раньше перестают работать сегодня. Именно поэтому в настройках советника применены коэффициенты, а не пункты, которые позволяют ему адаптироваться под изменчивые условия торговли, опираясь на характер движения той ил
DarkLand
Daniil Evstratenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The robot is designed for automatic night trading. The strategy is suitable for many currency pairs. You can trade several pairs at the same time. The EA opens trades from 21:00 to 1:00 by EET time (GMT + 3 in summer, + 2 in winter). GMT time of the broker is determined automatically, or you can configure it manually (required in the tester). A special price channel indicator is used for the entry and exit signals. At the bottom of the channel there is a BUY signal, at the top for SELL. Dependin
Jade Jaguar EA
Adam Zolei
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
MMM Stochastic x RSI x EMA Cross
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA has built-in trend Stochastic, RSI and EMA Cross indicators to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M30. The Strategy This Expert Advisor uses its built-in trend indicators com
The beginning of the end MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The beginning of the end     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The system operates market breaks, with correction and trend-following algorithms, the algorithms optimize the risk-benefit ratio, to minimize the risks of margin call. The two algorithms work independently but coordinated to get out in profit The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the al
Exp4 THE X FULL Universal EA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Standart göstergeler üzerinde çalışan çok çeşitli işlevlere sahip MetaTrader 4 için evrensel gösterge danışmanı. 1 Uzman Danışmanda strateji oluşturucu. Standart MetaTrader setinden çok sayıda alım satım göstergesi. 20 sinyalden 1'ini ve 20 filtreden 5'ini seçme imkanı. Gereksinimlerinize uyacak şekilde bireysel özelleştirme için yüzden fazla parametre. Her sinyal için gösterge parametrelerini özelleştirebilir, bir zaman çerçevesi seçebilir ve bir sinyal çubuğu belirleyebilirsiniz. Bağlantılar:
Average Price Infinity
Rodrigo Shigueaki Da Costa Aoki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ortalama Fiyat Sonsuzluğuna Hoş Geldiniz! Bu, hızlı hedefler arayan ve her zaman operasyonel kalmak isteyenler için çok agresif bir robottur. Her zaman piyasanın anlık trendini ölçerek, hızlı hedefler arayarak alım satımlar açacak. Stratejisi ortalama fiyata dayalıdır, bu nedenle varlık fiyatı emrin karşı tarafına gittiğinde, aralarındaki ortalama fiyatı arayan yeni emirler açılır. Bu robotu çalıştırmak için önerilen minimum miktar 5 bin dolar. Bu robot sadece EUR/USD (Euro-Dolar) ticareti yapm
Orion II
Emanuele Vazzoler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Orion II   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase! Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level. Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with t
Moving Average Robot
Steve Zoeger
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average EA =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on Moving averages ========================================= You can set up which Moving Averages you want to cross. But keep in mind if you use a smaller frame you will get more signals.And also consider the profit when there was a crossover but the market is trading sideways. Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frame
Algorithmic trading
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Algorithmic trading is a scalping bot for trading major currency pairs. Recommended timeframes for trading M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. The robot automatically analyzes the market with each arrival of a new tick and determines the places of sharp price changes. When a sharp large jump in price appears on the chart, the robot opens a trade. If the price rises sharply, the robot opens a buy trade. If the price drops sharply, the robot opens a sell trade. Due to the fact that the robot analyzes the marke
Fx Kryptonite
Denis Kudryashov
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Kryptonite  Kryptonite expert Advisor has no analogues , it was created on the basis of trading experience in the markets for more than 15 years. The EA has good information and shows excellent profitability, but still, at the heart of the EA is the security of the trading account. There are many included trading modules that improve the trading process of the robot and the trader, as well as the ability to connect the news indicator and connect your indicator. The EA has a trading strate
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Uzman Danışmanlar
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
IndiceWizard
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
IndexWizard, MT4 platformu ve Ger30 gibi Endekslerin Ticareti için tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş profesyonel bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. S&P500, US30 endeksi . Bu sistem terminalinizde bağımsız olarak çalışır, bilgisayarınızda veya VPS'de çalıştırabilirsiniz çünkü robot çalışırken bilgisayarın açık olması gerekir. Robot, piyasayı günün 24 saati analiz eder, Ger30'da H1 Zaman Çerçevesinde alım satımlarını açar. S&P500'de H1 veya 5M . & 5M US30 . sayesinde bir insandan daha etkilidir. G
TWOup1r
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Forex Robot ================= This EA does only buy trades ================= The Ea has the following settings Recommended Time Frame 4Hours or Day Works on all Pairs Works on all time frames On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its up to yourself.  I would recommend to test it on a Cent Account if you are not sure. The Ea has been created by myself and i use it as well for my private trading.  The EA has more settings It can be used as Fixed TP and SL Trading EA The EA
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
Gold Evolution
Paulo Martins Barbosa
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Concept Gold Evolution  is a system that identify the safest entry and exit points. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth . It is a professional strategy developed years ago for manual trading of Gold, and now, perfectly adapted to automated trading . It does not need to be constantly updated as it adapts naturally to varied market conditions. No martingale, no grid, no hedge, no other dangerous strategy. Only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return w
FREE
Radiant Trend EA
Khandokar Shakil Rana
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced Forex MT4 Expert Advisor, designed to capitalize on market trends using a proven Exponential Moving Average (EMA) strategy. Built for traders who seek consistent results, this EA combines trend-following with robust money management techniques to optimize your trades. Key Features : EMA Trend-Following Strategy : The EA tracks market trends using the EMA indicator, ensuring trades are aligned with the prevailing direction, improving entr
Averaging Master
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
EA Combiner UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Combiner_EA, forex ve diğer piyasalar için otomatik işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor’dır. Harici göstergelerden ve Hareketli Ortalama stratejisinden gelen sinyalleri entegre eder; gelişmiş özellikler olarak ızgara işlemi, Martingale ve özelleştirilebilir kar al/durdur zararı ayarları sunar. Gerçek zamanlı istatistik paneli, hesap performansı hakkında bilgi verir ve disiplinli otomasyon arayan traderlar için idealdir. Temel Özellikler ️ Harici Gösterge E
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.64 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
MMM Fibonacci Retracement
Andre Tavares
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Retracement Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Retracement Levels. In finance, Fibonacci retracement is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence. Fibonacci retracement is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after whic
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Simple Martingale MT4
Dmytro Podkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple Martingale MT4 is a semi-automated trading strategy based on the Martingale strategy (which involves doubling the size of your position after each loss). This strategy can be used on any currency pair. Input Parameters: mn: Unique magic number for orders. MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade. riskInPoint : Take-profit and  Stop-loss levels in points. StartInvestment: Initial investment. LostMultiplier: Multiplier for increasing the investment after a losing trade. MaxI
Flat Martingale for MT4
Dmytro Podkin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flat Martingale MT4 is a fully automatic advisor that trades using the Martingale strategy (based on the fact that the player raises bets until he wins). The strategy can be used on any currency pair. It performs well during flat price movements. Input parameters:      mn : Unique magic number for orders.      MaxSpread : The maximum spread allowed to open order.      riskInPoints : Take profit and  Stop loss levels in points.      StartInvestment : Initial investment.      LostMultiplier : Mu
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt