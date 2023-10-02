Introducing the SPYDER AI Intraday EA, a revolutionary forex expert advisor that combines cutting-edge technology with the power of CHATGPT and AI to navigate the complex world of currency trading. Designed to excel in both trending and ranging markets, SPYDER AI Intraday EA brings a new dimension to your trading experience.

With a special focus on the AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and EURGBP currency pairs, SPYDER AI Intraday EA leverages advanced algorithms, real-time market analysis, and the intelligence of ChatGPT to execute smarter, more profitable trades. Whether you're an experienced trader or just starting your forex journey, SPYDER AI EA is your trusted companion for achieving consistent success in the forex market. Join us at the forefront of forex innovation and let SPYDER GPT EA redefine your trading strategy.

It does not rely on stop loss to limit orders but instead manages losing positions with respect to the profit trades. With this AI integrated EA you will never see your balance go down. By harnessing the power of CHATGPT 4.0 and profit redistribution, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

**There is a CHATGPT link in the input box which you have to put in the following path- (Tools-> Options -> Expert advisors-> Insert the link in the box). Otherwise the EA won't take any trades**

Recommendations:



Currency pair: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURGBP

Timeframe: H1 and H4

Minimum deposit : $500 (Cent account preferred)



Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : Blueberry Markets recommended

IMPORTANT: LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !

LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! Account type: Hedge

Pipstep_hilo should always be more than 300 pips for forex pairs.

Specifications: Every trade is protected with inbuilt equity protection

Inbuilt time filter to ease out your trading. Now you can sleep peacefully while the bot closes trades on it's own

Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers that use a GMT+3 server time. If your broker has different server time, small time setting adjustments need to be done!

VPS not essential but recommended

Inbuilt lot sizer which will help you to adjust lots accordingly

Chatgpt API link provided with the EA Please remember that I have used a paid tick data to get best results.












































































































