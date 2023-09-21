King Scalping Pro

This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode :

-High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance.

-Medium risk mode work on short trend following.

-Low risk mode work very well on trend following with very sure to open position.

Pair XAUUSD Timeframe M15 Balance 1000$ or 5000$ Leverage 1:1000+ Account Cent or Standard Broker EXNESS



MaxDD -30%



