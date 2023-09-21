King Scalping Pro

3.67

This robot is reversals big trend small trend and side way there are 3 mode :

-High risk mode work well on side way but use more balance.

-Medium risk mode work on short trend following. 

-Low risk mode work very well on trend following with  very sure to open position.

Pair XAUUSD
 Timeframe M15
 Balance  1000$ or 5000$
 Leverage 1:1000+
Account Cent or Standard
 Broker EXNESS


MaxDD -30%


Recensioni 4
laurent.mamelli
68
laurent.mamelli 2024.04.27 10:10 
 

i love this EA. Great job

Virmantas Juocevicius
599
Virmantas Juocevicius 2024.01.18 10:28 
 

I like how the algorithm is working. Testing on real account, so far so good :).

