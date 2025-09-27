eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction

1. Overview

This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches.

2. Key Features

1. Bollinger Bands Indicator

The Bollinger Bands indicator is a volatility tool based on a moving average and standard deviation, effectively reflecting the range of market price fluctuations. The EA uses the middle band of the Bollinger Bands to determine market trends and confirms trade opportunities by integrating candlestick pattern signals. The volatility range provided by the Bollinger Bands helps the EA better understand the market’s fluctuation amplitude, allowing for adjustments in trading strategies and risk management.

2. Candlestick Pattern Recognition

The EA incorporates classic candlestick pattern recognition, such as Engulfing Patterns, Morning Star, Shooting Star, and more. These candlestick patterns, combined with the Bollinger Bands, further validate trading opportunities, enhancing the accuracy of trade signals. The presence of specific candlestick patterns helps identify potential market reversals or continuations.

3. Timeframes

Short-Term Trading Timeframes

• 1-Hour (H1): Designed for intraday short-term trading. The system captures trends within hourly fluctuations, suitable for high-frequency, quick entry and exit strategies.

• 4-Hour (H4): Geared toward short-term to swing trading. The system identifies opportunities in relatively larger market moves, suitable for intraday or overnight trades.

• Daily (D1): Used for medium-term positioning. The system confirms broader trends on the daily chart,suitable for holding positions from several days to a few weeks.

Long-Term Trading Timeframes

• 4-Hour Long-Term (H4 Long-term): Combines shorter-term signals with higher timeframe trends, suitable for swing positioning with holding periods of several days to a week.

• Daily Long-Term (D1 Long-term): Focused on daily trend structures, ideal for mid- to long-term trades, with typical holding periods of several weeks.

• Weekly (W1): Concentrates on major weekly trends, suitable for long-term investors, with holding periods ranging from several weeks to months.

4. Separation of Short-Term and Long-Term Trading

The EA distinguishes between short-term and long-term strategies based on the different timeframes and trading approaches. The short-term strategy focuses on capturing fast market movements, while the long-term strategy targets broader trend changes. By separating these strategies, the EA ensures flexibility in trading, meeting the needs of various traders.

3. Applicable Instruments

This EA supports trading in a variety of financial markets, covering the following major asset classes:

• Precious Metals: Including Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD).

• Energy Commodities: Such as Crude Oil (WTI and Brent).

• Forex Market:

• Major Currency Pairs: For example, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and other primary forex pairs.

• Cross Currency Pairs: Such as EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, and other cross pairs.

• Stock Index Futures: Applicable to major indices like the S&P 500, Dow Jones Index, etc.

Each financial instrument has different volatility characteristics and trading hours. The EA intelligently adapts to these features, ensuring optimal performance across different markets.

4. Strategic Advantages

1. Automated Execution: The EA executes trades automatically, reducing emotional influence and ensuring consistent adherence to trading strategies and discipline.

2. Risk Management: By combining multiple technical analyses, the EA identifies potential market risks and adjusts trading strategies based on Bollinger Bands volatility, optimizing entry and exit points.

3. Multi-Market Support: Supports trading in various asset classes, including gold, forex, oil, and more, providing more market opportunities.

4. Combination of Short-Term and Long-Term Strategies: Suitable for different types of traders, whether focusing on short-term swings or long-term investors. The EA can be customized by adjusting parameters to suit individual preferences.

5. Conclusion

This EA is a powerful and versatile automated trading tool designed to help traders execute efficient trading strategies across multiple financial markets. By combining the Bollinger Bands indicator with candlestick patterns and separating short- and long-term strategies based on different timeframes, the EA captures both short-term market fluctuations and long-term trends, providing more precise trading signals. Whether for professional traders or casual investors, this EA enables more intelligent trading decisions.

External Parameter Descriptions:

• orderVolume: Number of lots for short-term orders

• orderVolumeLongTerm: Number of lots for long-term orders

• shortTermSwitchHour1: Switch for short-term orders in the 1-hour time frame

• shortTermSwitchHour4: Switch for short-term orders in the 4-hour time frame

• shortTermSwitchDay: Switch for short-term orders in the daily time frame

• longTermSwitchHour4: Switch for long-term orders in the 4-hour time frame

• longTermSwitchDay: Switch for long-term orders in the daily time frame

• longTermSwitchWeek: Switch for long-term orders in the week time frame

• averagePercentDay: Percentage of daily average volatility

• orderStoplossPercentHour4: Stop loss percentage for orders in the 4-hour time frame

• orderTakeProfitPercentHour4: Take profit percentage for orders in the 4-hour time frame

• orderStoplossPercentDay: Stop loss percentage for orders in the daily time frame

• orderTakeProfitPercentDay: Take profit percentage for orders in the daily time frame

• percentageMode: Mode to dynamically calculate the number of lots based on the balance

• balancePercent: The proportion of total balance risked per order