CyberCore EA MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Eduard Nagayev
- Sürüm: 1.0
CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading model. Remarkably, this advisor steers clear of conventional risky methods like martingale, netting, and scalping.
CyberCore EA features:
Encoder less architecture: Uses encoder less architecture, which increases the efficiency of the model.
Automated trading: Fully automated system that frees the trader from the need for constant market monitoring.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2228933
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117376
Info:
- Working symbols XAUUSD (GOLD)
- Working Timeframe: M30
- Min deposit: $100
- Min leverage 1:20
- Good ECN broker is required, but not must.
Features:
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used.
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
- Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install.
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
Before purchasing the CyberNetic EA, it is crucial to understand and acknowledge the associated risks. Please note that historical performance does not guarantee future profitability, and there is a possibility of losses occurring with the EA.