Trend Rider AI

Trend Rider AI is the name of my EA. It operates based on trends, entering trades according to a preset price range until a set profit is reached, at which point it closes all positions.


Recommended :
・Initial Deposit: 2000$
・Currency: USDCHF,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,AUDCHF,....

Key Parameters for Configuration:
・StepPrice = 10; The distance between two orders is 10 pips.
・ProfitThreshold = 1; When the total profit of either Buy or Sell orders reaches $1, all Buy or Sell orders will be closed.
・MagicNumber = 123; A unique identifier for the EA's trades.
・spreadEA = 10; If the spread is greater than 10, the EA will not execute any orders.
・stopEA = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any new orders when all open orders are closed.
・stopSell = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any Sell orders.
・stopBuy = false; If set to true, the EA will not place any Buy orders.
FREE
