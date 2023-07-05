Cent Builder

3.67

-40% OFF



CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable.

I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts.


-*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start).

-*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery.



Join Telegram Group 👉 (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk


Or follow the link under my profile 




Recommendations:

  • I suggest Balances from 20K to 100K plus,With cent accounts is MUCH EASIER .(1000$ ARE 100K in cent) or regular.The EA can be SUPER PROFITABLE !
  • The EA can be used AT ANY TIMEFRAME.i personally use 1M - 5Μ and 15Μ.
  • The EA can trade any instrument as the distances are measured in points.You must first run tests though.
  • I use the EA on GOLD  with multiple charts with default settings. The LOWER  SPREAD broker THE better results.
  • Different Magic Number for each chart.



INPUTS:

General Setting:

  • Magic Number: Magic number
  • Increase After Trade:After x trades the distance will start to increase in POINTS.
  • Increase Distance:How much in point will the distance start to increase based on previous one?
  • Trade Mode: Closed=the position will always open when the candle is closed. / Current=the position will open without waiting the candle to close.
    • Maximum Buy:The max Buys.
    • Maximum Sell:The max Sells.
    • Maximum Lot:The max lot size a position can have.



      Hedge Setting:

      • Hedge Mode:The EA will hedge if the input is set to ON and will not Hedge if it is OFF.
      • Hedge Lot size:

      Same As Level Lot=The lot size of the starting hedge position will be the SAME as the size of the last running position.

      Total LotSize=The lot size of the starting hedge position will be the EQUAL TO THE TOTAL  size of ALL running positions.

      • Start hedge After X trade:After X position,the EA will open a hedge position.


      # When there is a hedge position it is not allowed to be closed manually.



      Money Management:

      • LotSize Type: Multiple=The EA will start multiply the position based on the multiplier.  /  Plus Previous:The EA will add a fixed lotsize in the previous lot.
      • Lot Size:The Starting lot.
      • Lot Multiplier:The multiplier.
      • Lot Plus Previous:The fixed lot size that each time will be added to the previous lot.
      • Stop Loss:The stop loss in Points for each position.
      • Max Loss:After this amount in money,the EA will auto close the positions.



      Partial Recovery System Setting:

      • Partial Close Percent:How much % you want the EA to close each position when you use Partial Closing.
      • Minimum Partial Close Profit Points:How much must be in profit BEFORE the EA partial closes the positions.
      • Minimum First two Positions Profit Points:The min profit for the two first positions.(The Partial WILL ALWAYS start after the 2 first)
      • After X trade Do Not Partial:After X positions the EA will close ALL positions together ONCE the profit is reached.(No partial will happen after the X)
      ✅IMPORTANT: If you set for example 7 it will partial from 3rd position till 7th.If the positions are 8 or more it will close IN TOTAL.


        NEWS Filter :

        Go to your MT4 tab:

        -Tools/option/expert advisors
        Allow webrequest


        Add this url


        http://calendar.fxstreet.com/





        İncelemeler 4
        jimforex
        487
        jimforex 2023.11.18 11:15 
         

        in one week , gain 35%, wow....really an ATM machine

        Nguyen Van Hung
        527
        Nguyen Van Hung 2023.07.06 17:23 
         

        Best EA for cent account , It 's really profitable

        Önerilen ürünler
        EPriceJPY
        Ngo Yung Lau
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
        Shooting Target
        Chui Yu Lui
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        / ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
        MTF Parabolic SAR S11
        Chi Sum Poon
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        附上20240307市況, 順勢加單真開心 附上20240306市況, 順勢加單真開心 ※ ※ ※ This configuration is extremely aggressive and extremely risky. Please conduct your own backtesting and adjust it to a suitable risk level. ※ ※ ※ Additionally, please share the configuration and EA modification requirements with me. ※ ※ ※ ※ This EA trades based on the multi-time frame Parabolic SAR indicator. E.G. if there still a buy signal on the M15 timeframe SAR, In the M1 timeframe, the EA will execute a buy trade when M1 SAR buy signal.
        Two Candle Smart
        Sumini
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
        CHF Portal
        Ngo Yung Lau
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
        Efficient EA MT4
        Ilia Melnik
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        It is a secure automated market trading software. The architecture is a fully automatic autonomous expert robot capable of independently analyze the market and make trading decisions Efficient. It is an advanced and professional trading system. Requirements Supported currency pairs: CADJPY,GBPCHF,AUDJPY,USDCHF,EURCAD,EURNZD,NZDJPY; Best Pair CAD/JPY; Timeframe: H1; The EA may not be sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise you to use a good broker convenient for you; The adviser must work co
        Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4
        Edwin Christian
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Classic RSI 01 Threshold Entry Market Order MT4 Simple strategy. Serious results. Built for traders who want a professional-grade EA using one of the most time-tested indicators: RSI . This Expert Advisor automatically places market orders when price shows potential exhaustion based on RSI levels — with dynamic SL/TP using ATR, plus optional break-even and trailing stop logic. Strategy Overview This EA enters trades based on RSI threshold signals : Buy Entry : RSI crosses below the define
        Heikinashi Zone Trader
        Lorraine Pierce
        4 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        !!!!FIFO COMPLIANT!!!! ONLY 5 COPIES LEFT AT $49 and Price goes up to $99 This is an automated or semi automated expert advisor.  This EA is based on trend...and there's nothing better than the heikin-ashi zone trade candles to show you price action trend. Download the Heikin Ashi Zone candles for   free here. It's recommended to use this EA as a semi automated trader. Example of semi automation: You look at higher time frames of the EURUSD and see it's in a down trend. So you open an M15 chart
        SureFire Revolution
        Pui Yan Lam
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Please do not trust any backtest result. Use a demo account to try it. SureFire is a well-known Martingale Hedging strategy in Forex trading.  No need to predict market direction.  This expert is not just an ordinary Sure Fire strategy, but reinvented the trade setup logic based on calculations.  Good money management is the critical factor to run this EA.  Highly aggressive in trading big market movement. Definitely the best tool in a volatile market.  LIVE TRADE signal is here:  https://www.
        Best Win EA
        Chun Kit Lee
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, , or any symbols you like. Defaults setting are not optimized for any symbols, please find your own se
        BotForex Rsi Cci Scalper
        Thierry Iltis
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor. It can trade any market, any timeframe and any currency pair. The EA uses simple indicators like SMA, RSI and CCI, and a smart martingale system, that does not open systematical new positions, but waits for a new signal for each new order, wich is limiting drawdown compared to other martingale systems. It uses a combination of seven strategies you can select in the parameters to fit your needs. The strategy tester in MetaTrader 4 can give you the setup y
        Forex Daemon
        Raphael Schwietering
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        FOREX DAEMON akıllı, otomatikleştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışmandır. Kendi karmaşık algoritması ile çalışmaktadır. Giriş ve çıkış mantığı sadece Çubuk Kapat üzerinde çalışır.Bu, piyasa gürültüsünü filtreler, optimizasyonları önemli ölçüde hızlandırır, kayıp durdurma avını önler ve makul bir yayılma ile herhangi bir komisyoncuda düzgün çalışmayı sağlar. EA, giriş noktalarını bulmak için gelişmiş bir algoritmanın yanı sıra pazara giriş ve çıkış için birkaç ek filtre kullanır. Expert, olağanüstü sonuçl
        Panda EA Creator
        Ryu Yamamuro
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Using this "Panda EA Creator", *You can create a new EA without Programing using this tool easily. *You can verify your FX method using by this tool. Step1. Register indicators that you want to use. Step2. Register condition of "open position" Step3. Register condition of "close posiiton" Step1. register indicators that you want to use.(max 8 indicators) you can select the major indicator or custom indicator. If the indicator's parameter is not set, the default settings(*1) of indicator are a
        HF TraderMaster
        Wong Sze Wai
        Yardımcı programlar
        This TraderMaster EA is super helpful for professional trader.  Input Parameter Section: 1) Allow trader to set different line style, such as color, width; 2) Apply our chart style, if set false, it will not change the chart style; 3) Select different panel mode 3.a) Simple Mode, for trader immediately place a market order, pending order, delete and close orders; 3.b) Draw Line Mode, for price action traders who want to trade for trend and reverse in his trading plan; 3.c) Advanced Mode, includ
        ANOVA Seeking
        Mano Boonsok
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        **Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
        UniTradeXpert
        Tsz Fung Wong
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
        NIGHTCrusher
        Christian Opperskalski
        4 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times Important: Get informed about
        HF PropFirmFastPass
        Wong Sze Wai
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
        Best Win Lite
        Chun Kit Lee
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Best Win EA - Lite is Best Win - Lite Vision,the prodect page :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44014 The Spacial § Two System in this EA,Normal System is a Trend tradeing ， Contrarian System is a martingale . § The Trend trade add order increase profit. § Have a simple CCY Power system. § Recording of top price & reach a certain distance reopen order. § Can Set the Time setting use on night scalper. This EA is suitable for trading EUR/USD, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, A
        FrankoScalp
        Konstantin Kulikov
        3.79 (115)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Tebrikler! Forex piyasasında en uzun süredir faaliyet gösteren uzmanın sayfasına girdiniz! İşte 5 yıldır işbu uzman hakkında konuşulmakta ve farklı üst düzeylerde bulunmaktadır. "FrankoScalp" uzmanının tartışma konusu istenilen Forex forumlarında bulunabilir ve fakat ancak mql5’de uzmanın orijinal yenilenmiş versyonu alınabilir, ayrıca müellif ile temasa geçilebilir ve "FrankoScalp" uzman danışmanın kullanıcılarının samimi topluluğuna katılabilirsiniz. >>> Chat <<< Satın alma detayları Uzmanı
        Halley s comet
        Marta Gonzalez
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Halley´s comet   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Halley´s comet           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Halley´s comet   . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You
        EA Atom
        Renat Garaev
        5 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA Atom, benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasına sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır. EA, önceki günün yüksek veya düşük seviyelerinin dökümü üzerinde çalışır. Başarılı ve kanıtlanmış stratejiler, teknik ve bilgisayar analizinin tüm incelikleriyle varlıkların fiyatlandırılmasından kar elde etmenizi sağlayan danışmanın algoritmasına entegre edilmiştir. Talimatları almak ve özel bir telgraf sohbetine erişmek için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Ayarlar, bağlantıdaki danışmanın tartışması
        HF PerformanceReport Pro
        Wong Sze Wai
        Yardımcı programlar
        This Performance Report indicator is special design for some trader to analyst his/her performance. Key Features of the "Performance Report" Indicator Multi-language support: Choose between English and Chinese as the display language, catering to traders from different regions. Flexible report configuration: Customize the report title and group data based on trading symbols, time periods (daily , weekly , monthly ), meeting individual preferences. Date range selection: Specify the st
        Eurusdkiller
        Nehemiah Rono
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
        Just Rider EA
        Agung Imaduddin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Just Rider EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor with the using of martingale and hedging strategies. Linear Regression and Moving Average Indicator-based filter are used for entries. The minimum deposit is 100 USD (10,000 cent), the recommended symbol is EURUSD and GBPUSD, timeframe is H1. Use a broker with good execution. A VPS is required. The product works both on 4 and 5-digit quotes. Specify values in points like for 5 decimal places in the input parameters, and it will automatically reca
        MonexScalp
        Behzad Shadfar
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Monex Scalp is an intelligent trading robot designed for 1-minute time frames, offering simplicity and efficiency for traders. Key Features: •   User-Friendly Settings:   Monex Scalp offers straightforward settings, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels. •   Session Scheduling:   Customize trading sessions to align with various market hours, enhancing strategy execution. •   Adjustable Stop-Loss:   Set personalized stop-loss levels to effectively manage risk according to yo
        You shall not pass MT4
        Marta Gonzalez
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
        SAWA Framework EA FULL
        Alejandro Funes
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        SAWA Framework  is the perfect tool for automatic or manual trading ! How does it work? You can trade manually or use it in automatic mode with your own strategy. The expert advisor opens a position when all signals enabled agree on the direction of the trend. It includes 3 types of Money Management: Fix Lot. Auto-lot calculated with a percentage of the account Balance in risk. Auto-lot calculated with a multiplier of the previous position. 3 types of Martingales: Disable. Enable adding in pro
        T Dog
        Chi Hi Wu
        1 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        T Dog is a fully automatic trading robot which is the result of more than 10 years of the market study and programming expert advisors. You could run on all Forex, Indexes and Commodities. It uses a multiple indicators to determine the market entry with an advanced exit-algorithms. T Dog build-in News filter which able to stop trading during the news releases. It also possible to enable the trailing stop to secure your profits. No Grid No Martingale No Hedging No Arbitrage It is advised to use a
        Five Star Galaxy
        Lee Ka Ying
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        Goldex AI
        Mateo Perez Perez
        4.63 (24)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
        Aura Black Edition
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.6 (20)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
        Quantum Emperor MT4
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.85 (171)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
        The Infinity EA MT4
        Abhimanyu Hans
        3.69 (29)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
        GOLD Dahab MT4
        Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
        Scalp Unscalp MT4
        Connor Michael Woodson
        3.8 (5)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
        Fundamental hunter
        Sara Sabaghi
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
        Trend AI EA
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        4.94 (32)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
        XG Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.41 (37)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
        GbpUsd Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.75 (93)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
        ChimeraFxTool
        Marve Edom Agbor
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
        Diamond PRO
        Fanur Galamov
        4.79 (62)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Only 2 copies left for $199 Tomorrow price  --->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced
        Infinity Trader EA
        Lachezar Krastev
        5 (13)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
        AI Gold Sniper
        Ho Tuan Thang
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (G
        Cherma Mt4
        Hicham Chergui
        2.79 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
        AW Recovery EA
        AW Trading Software Limited
        4.39 (84)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
        Stock Indexes EA MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
        Dark Gold
        Marco Solito
        4.73 (90)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
        Gold on Ichimoku
        Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
        Golden Mirage mt4
        Michela Russo
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
        Aura Neuron MT4
        Stanislav Tomilov
        4.5 (10)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
        HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        3.67 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
        Gold Throne MT4
        DRT Circle
        4.67 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
        Gold King AI MT4
        Rodrigo Arana Garcia
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Bu fiyata sadece 2/5 kopya kaldı ---> Bir sonraki fiyat 250$ // MT5 sürümü Gold King AI, pekiştirmeli öğrenme kullanarak sağlam ticaret algoritmaları oluşturmak, eğitmek, değerlendirmek ve dağıtmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış açık kaynaklı bir Python çerçevesi olan TensorTrade kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Algoritma, New York ticaret seansı sırasında çalışır. İlgi alanlarını belirlemek için piyasayı birkaç saat analiz ettikten sonra, fiyat bu seviyelere ulaştığında yürürlüğe giren bekleyen emi
        Recovery Manager Pro MT4
        Ianina Nadirova
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
        Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
        Vladislav Andruschenko
        4 (5)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MetaTrader 4 için özel göstergeler konusunda evrensel ticaret danışmanı. Oluşturucu stratejisi. Ok ve sinyal arabellekleri ile göstergenizin adını yazın ve EA xCustomEA bu sinyaller üzerinde işlem yapar. Yerleşik işlevlerimizin çoğunu da kullanabilirsiniz. MetaTrader 4   sürümü   : MetaTrader 5 terminali için   xCustomEA sürümü Evrensel ticaret danışmanının işlevselliği xCustomEA, biri hariç   , danışmanımız The X'in tüm parametrelerini tam olarak kopyalar: xCustomEA   , özel bir gösterge üzeri
        WallStreet Recovery PRO
        Lachezar Krastev
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE ->> 65% OFF FOR THE FIRST WEEK! Promo price: $157 (regular price $447) WallStreet Recovery PRO Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331815 WallStreet Recovery PRO is a powerful FULLY automated trading system built on the legendary WallStreet Forex Robot core — one of the most popular and time-proven expert advisors in the world. It combines the reliable WallStreet trading logic with an enhanced, intelligent trade management system, creating a strategy that not o
        SmartChoise MT4
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        SmartChoise MT4 EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için M15 Zaman Diliminde Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi Kullanıcı Kılavuzu: Profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantıdan ulaşılabilir. Şu anda MT5 sürümüyle aynıdır — bazı seçenekler MT4 sürümünden kaldırılmıştır, ancak mevcut tüm ayarlar orada açıklanmıştır. Özel bir MT4 kılavuzu gelecekte yayınlanacaktır. SmartChoise MT4, uzun vadeli ve kontrollü büyüme için tasarlanmış, değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan bir sinir ağı motoru ile çalışır. Akıllı girişler,
        DS Gold Robot MT4
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.5 (10)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
        EA Forex Scalper
        Lo Thi Mai Loan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        Recovery Boost Pro
        Antonis Michos
        5 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
        C Evolution MT5
        Antonis Michos
        Yardımcı programlar
        Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
        Gold Stallion
        Antonis Michos
        4.73 (45)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
        Advanced Semi Auto trading
        Antonis Michos
        3.67 (6)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
        Copy Evolution
        Antonis Michos
        3 (1)
        Yardımcı programlar
        Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
        Virtual KillerTrade
        Antonis Michos
        5 (12)
        Yardımcı programlar
        -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
        Virtual Trendline Scalper
        Antonis Michos
        4.71 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
        Unparallel Code
        Antonis Michos
        4 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
        Trend and Counter trend Project
        Antonis Michos
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
        Super Hedge Modus
        Antonis Michos
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
        The Hedging Master
        Antonis Michos
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
        Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
        Antonis Michos
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
        Filtrele:
        Daniel Garcia Caro
        211
        Daniel Garcia Caro 2024.04.07 10:37 
         

        A rubbish programmer. Only use martingales that end up burning your account. Worst EA.

        Antonis Michos
        34878
        Geliştiriciden yanıt Antonis Michos 2024.05.21 20:27
        Haha,my friend.
        You need to be looked by a doctor.
        You came to all my EAs and rate them as such,the same time that all my customers are satisfied.
        People can understand if the reviews are honest and not something else.
        Anyway,i wish you health.
        jimforex
        487
        jimforex 2023.11.18 11:15 
         

        in one week , gain 35%, wow....really an ATM machine

        Zainal Arifin
        254
        Zainal Arifin 2023.07.17 18:21 
         

        Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

        Nguyen Van Hung
        527
        Nguyen Van Hung 2023.07.06 17:23 
         

        Best EA for cent account , It 's really profitable

        İncelemeye yanıt