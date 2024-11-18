The Hedging Master

40% OFF for 2 DAYS


Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group
search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me



Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).

 

Please note:
This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) increases, so I can evaluate and decide whether to restart or wait for price recovery. The EA generates profit continuously, along with rebate earnings!

MT5 Version


The Hedging Master EA uses a highly advanced hedging strategy to minimize risk across various trading approaches. Be sure to read and understand all user inputs before using.



Recommendations:

    Capital per pair: $2000
    Pairs: Can trade any; preferred pairs are EURUSD and GBPUSD
    Gold: Requires adjusted settings for risk management—add a zero to all “pips” inputs and adjust distances if necessary
    Timeframes: Suitable for any timeframe. Lower timeframes increase trades (and risk). I use 1M and 5M for closer monitoring.
    Magic Numbers: Use different magic numbers if running multiple charts in MT4.


    Key EA Inputs Explained

      Max starting positions (per side): Maximum buy and sell positions at the same time.
      Starting lot: Lot size for initial positions.
      Starting lot after first two-way lot: Lot size after the initial positions.
      Multiplier (Martingale): Multiplier for subsequent positions.
      Distance between trades (pips): Minimum spacing between trades.
      Change Multiplier and distance after X lot: When lot size reaches X, adjust the multiplier and distance.
      New multiplier (default 1.1): Multiplier to control lot size.
      New distance after change lot: New distance between trades.
      Min TP (in money): Minimum take profit in money to close the basket.
      Max sells/buys: Maximum positions for buy/sell.
      Max lot (martingale): Max lot size per position.
      Stop loss (pips): Stop loss per position.
      After X positions the EA will enable overlap: After X positions the EA will close a winning position with a losing one to reduce DD.


      Key Risk-Control Inputs

        Stop opening positions if DD is below X: Pauses opening new positions if drawdown falls below X.
        Start opening positions if DD is below X: Resumes opening positions if drawdown improves past X.
        Stop opening positions generally if DD is below X: Pauses all new trades if drawdown drops below X.
        This is essential for EA control.


        New Features in Version 1.1 (2024.11.05)

        1. New input: "Restart after general DD is below X plus technical."
          Automatically resumes trading when drawdown is below X and certain technical conditions are met. To disable, set a high value like -1,000,000.

        2. Two new buttons: Instantly pause or restart the EA from the chart, without relying on input triggers.

        IMPORTANT: the buttons will work only if there are martingale positions on the chart already.

          In my signal, I set the DD threshold at -220. If drawdown reaches -220, I assess conditions before deciding to resume or wait for market recovery, reducing risk on new positions.

          Let me know if you need further tweaks!


          Önerilen ürünler
          Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
          Kevin Beltran Keena
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
          Taurus Swing EA
          Botond Ratonyi
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Taurus is a high quality EA designed to be consistently profitable in the long run. Strategy: It is a Swing Trading Strategy that finds key turning points and trades them. It uses fix tight stop loss and dynamic TP to catch swings. It is working on the 7 best pairs for diverzification calculated by AI to maximize reliability and minimize DD.  EA works on the following Pairs:(set files in the comments) -- EURUSD H4(DEFAULT) -- AUDUSD H4 -- CADCHF H4 -- NZDCAD H4 -- AUDNZD H4 -- USDJPY H4 -- A
          ForexEagle
          Hadj Ahmed Slimani
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
          VR Smart Grid
          Vladimir Pastushak
          4.31 (166)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
          The Arrow Scalper
          Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
          1 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
          FREE
          The king Hedging Forex
          Samir Arman
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to
          Galaxy MT4
          Marta Gonzalez
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
          EaMaster
          Hai Chuan Su
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          eaMaster (Expert Advisor) Introduction 1. Overview This EA is a technical analysis-based automated trading system designed to help traders make automated trading decisions in the market. It follows the Bollinger Bands indicator combined with candlestick patterns, executing precise trades on specified timeframes. The EA is applicable to multiple financial instruments and supports both short-term and long-term trading strategies, catering to different risk preferences and trading approaches. 2
          EA Candle Body SizeX2
          Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The EA Candle Body SizeX2 strategy is a trading approach that focuses on the size of candle bodies in a price chart. Candlestick charts are a popular tool in technical analysis, used by traders to make decisions about buying or selling assets like stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. In the context of the "Candle Body SizeX2" strategy, here's how it generally works: Candlestick Analysis : Candlestick charts represent price movements over a specified period, typically showing open, close, high, an
          Safetygrid
          Montien Charoenpong
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          This EA  Can run EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD at Time frame H1 Balance start 1000$ Indicator with DOJI+BB to be confirm  for Entry MM with Grid system open not over 5 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30% Before run real you can optimize new  every time with your balance your risk Remark: Setting I will send to you after you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money management plan
          HERO Time USDJPY
          Yang Shu Shen Chuan
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Bu sefer "HERO_Time_USDJPY" ile ilgilendiğiniz için teşekkür ederiz. Bu, "Giriş Zamanlamasında Özellik Bulunan" bir EA'dir. Küçük sermaye ile işlem yapabilir Pozisyonlar sadece birkaç saat sürer Tamamen terk edilebilir Kullanımı kolay ayarlar Bu EA'nın portföyünüze eklemek isteyeceğiniz bir özelliktir, bu yüzden lütfen rahatça okuyun. "HERO_Time_USDJPY" Hakkında 1.000 USD'den 0.27 lot işlem yapma imkanı. USDJPY'nin 1 saatlik grafiğine ayarlıdır. Türü anormalliğe dayalı bir gün içi ticaret EA'sıd
          Euro Gift EurUsd M15
          Marek Kupka
          3 (5)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
          FREE
          The Israeli tactics
          Ori Tordjman
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          'TAVOR' is an amazing trading robot by 'The   Israeli tactics' group , developed by Israeli programmers who specialize in forex trading.  Our bot can analyzes trading by times, so what needs to be done is a back test of which times are best, fill in TP / SL. you can set that after each losing trade then the next trade will be double the amount so the profit will be linear. This expert advisor opens one deal a day at the time you choose, so it is advisable to run several at a time each on a diff
          Gridingale
          Arthur Hatchiguian
          4.33 (6)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
          FREE
          BuckWise
          Joel Protusada
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
          AI for Gold Mining
          Cong Wei Jia
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          这是一款基于均线逻辑开发的智能交易系统，采用浮亏控制的风控机制，主要适用于希望实现稳健交易管理的投资者。每笔订单在初始阶段不设止损，而是通过智能监控账户整体浮亏来判断是否进行止损操作，从而避免因短期波动频繁止损，提升交易系统的容错率与连续性。 本系统通过趋势识别进行顺势挂单，结合多周期信号共振判断，有效过滤震荡行情中的虚假信号，提升入场精准度。同时具备灵活的参数配置功能，用户可以根据自身资金、风险偏好与市场波动情况进行调整，使策略更适应个性化实盘需求。 核心特点： 均线趋势识别，顺势挂单交易 支持多周期超趋势共振判断 独特浮亏止损机制：控制总亏损而非单笔止损 智能风控系统，适应震荡与趋势行情 参数灵活，可根据实盘情况自定义调整 本策略在黄金、欧美等主流货币对交易中表现优秀，经过长时间实盘验证，具有较强的稳定性与持续盈利能力，适合广大外汇交易爱好者用于自动化交易部署。
          Gold exchange
          Eliss Priede
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Are you ready to unlock the full potential of trading XAU/USD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe? Meet Gold Exchange, your trusted partner for achieving precision trading, breakout opportunities, and loss minimization. Key Features: Breakout Trading: Gold Exchange is engineered to identify breakout points within the trend on the 5-minute XAU/USD chart. This feature allows you to capitalize on market momentum, capturing entry points with high profit potential. Trend Recognition: Our expert advisor
          Canberra
          Mikhail Mitin
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators:  Bollinger Bands  and  OsMA  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly
          Recovery Grip Meta 4
          Marta Gonzalez
          1 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
          As Capital EA
          Andres Sigala
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          This is the EA based on the indicator As Capital Line. NO  Hedging   To maximize profit this EA can open 3 trades per signal. using diferent strategies on each.  First one is from signal to next signal. Second one is using a trailing stop Third is with a fixed take profit. You can enable or disable the trade you want or even enable just one direction.  You can manually close any trade without afecting the EA. Settings  Activate Buy 1    //--------To enable long trades for operation 1 Activat
          Correlation Beast EA
          Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
          EA Morpheus
          Ruslan Pishun
          2.42 (12)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
          SPD Envelopes Scalper
          Paranchai Tensit
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          This Expert Advisor is based on a scalping strategy that uses Moving Average Envelopes Indicator . The Moving Average Envelopes indicator reflects the price overbought or oversold conditions, which help to identify the entry or exit points as well as possible trend break-downs. The moving average envelopes consist of an upper envelope placed above, and a lower envelope placed below. The distance between the moving average envelopes or the width of the bands/channels based on the volatility measu
          Semantics
          Evgeniy Zhdan
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The EA uses a combination of several different trading systems. The unique trading expert algorithm allows you to choose the direction of positions with the highest probability of their profitable closing. The risk control system allows profitable transactions to prevail over the total amount of loss. Advisor is ready for full independent work without the intervention of a trader. Recommended trading tools: TF 5m: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, EURGBP. Settings: MaxRisk - Percentage of ris
          Golden Academy
          Syarif Nur Arief
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          This EA can predict early trend on market, scan early trend from M5 to W1, This EA not martingale, not a hedging, not averaging and not grid. And this EA only open/close position once (only 1 opened order) every 8 hours. EA parameters   : Trade_Set_AUTO , Default is    ## AUTO Trade Setting ## ,   Mean Note for below parameter. LOT_SIZE_AUTO_TRADE , Default is    0.01 ,   Mean Lot Size to be traded is 0.01 Lot, Can be changed depend your account balance, (0.01 Lot Per 200 usd initial balance). A
          ZB Gold Oracle MT4
          Samuel Jose Checa Molina
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 15M IMPORTANT: This is the FULLY UNLOCKED VERSION of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA, available here on the MQL5 Market. For MT4 version: Click Here ------ A FREE FULL version of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is available for download on our website. It ONLY works with our approved brokers. Register a live account with one of our partners using the links below. Download the MT4 or MT5 version of the EA: HERE Contact us via Telegram or email to activate your license. (Links Below)
          Smart Golden
          Yi Hsiu Tsai
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          “Smart Golden”, altın piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir üründür ve scalping stratejisi kullanır. Martingale, grid ve hedge gibi yönetim yöntemlerini kullanmaz. Tarihsel altın verilerinden sağlam özellikler çıkarmak için yapay zeka araçlarını (makine öğrenimi) kullanıyoruz ve bu özellikler doğrudan “Smart Golden” içine kodlanır. Belirli tarihsel veriler üzerinde sürekli eğitim (overfitting) veya ChatGPT tahmini yapmadığımız için, overfitting olasılığını en aza indirgeyebiliriz. Ticaret
          FTA Trader EA
          Jordanilo Sarili
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
          Lucky Cat
          Hoang Linh Luc
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          LUCKY CAT - VINABOT - BASE ON TRUST Introduction to the "Lucky Cat" bot: it is a safe and stable bot, with high reliability and TP/SL functionality. It also has the ability to send signals to a Telegram channel. Buy $5000 with a source code file, including lifetime after-sales service and upgrades when new versions are available. Thank you.  I hope we can cooperate.
          Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
          Goldex AI
          Mateo Perez Perez
          4.76 (21)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
          Quantum Emperor MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.85 (170)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
          Scalp Unscalp MT4
          Connor Michael Woodson
          4 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.8 (41)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.58 (31)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.39 (36)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
          Aura Black Edition
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.4 (20)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
          Diamond PRO
          Fanur Galamov
          4.85 (60)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
          Dynamic Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
          Bitcoin Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.69 (64)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
          GbpUsd Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.75 (91)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
          DS Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.43 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
          AI Gold Sniper
          Ho Tuan Thang
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
          Daytrade Pro Algo
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (5)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
          Gold Trend Scalping MT4
          Lo Thi Mai Loan
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
          HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
          Gold Trade Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          4.61 (23)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
          Dark Gold
          Marco Solito
          4.73 (90)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (17)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
          Waka Waka EA
          Valeriia Mishchenko
          4.31 (48)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
          GOLD Dahab MT4
          Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
          Stock Indexes EA MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
          AW Recovery EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.39 (84)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
          Croesus Gold EA MT4
          Lin Lin Ma
          3.43 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
          M1 Gold Scalper
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
          Three Little Birds
          Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
          Infinity Trader EA
          Lachezar Krastev
          5 (13)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
          Gold Throne MT4
          DRT Circle
          4.5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
          Sequoia v4
          Yvan Musatov
          1 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
          Yazarın diğer ürünleri
          Recovery Boost Pro
          Antonis Michos
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
          Gold Stallion
          Antonis Michos
          4.73 (45)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
          Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Virtual Trendline Scalper
          Antonis Michos
          4.71 (14)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Advanced Semi Auto trading
          Antonis Michos
          3.86 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
          Trend and Counter trend Project
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
          Copy Evolution
          Antonis Michos
          3 (1)
          Yardımcı programlar
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
          Virtual KillerTrade
          Antonis Michos
          5 (12)
          Yardımcı programlar
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
          Unparallel Code
          Antonis Michos
          4 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
          Cent Builder
          Antonis Michos
          3.67 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
          Super Hedge Modus
          Antonis Michos
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
          C Evolution MT5
          Antonis Michos
          Yardımcı programlar
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
          Filtrele:
          İnceleme yok
          İncelemeye yanıt