CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable.

I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts.


-*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start).

-*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery.



Recommendations:

  • I suggest Balances from 20K to 100K plus,With cent accounts is MUCH EASIER .(1000$ ARE 100K in cent) or regular.The EA can be SUPER PROFITABLE !
  • The EA can be used AT ANY TIMEFRAME.i personally use 1M - 5Μ and 15Μ.
  • The EA can trade any instrument as the distances are measured in points.You must first run tests though.
  • I use the EA on GOLD  with multiple charts with default settings. The LOWER  SPREAD broker THE better results.
  • Different Magic Number for each chart.



INPUTS:

General Setting:

  • Magic Number: Magic number
  • Increase After Trade:After x trades the distance will start to increase in POINTS.
  • Increase Distance:How much in point will the distance start to increase based on previous one?
  • Trade Mode: Closed=the position will always open when the candle is closed. / Current=the position will open without waiting the candle to close.
    • Maximum Buy:The max Buys.
    • Maximum Sell:The max Sells.
    • Maximum Lot:The max lot size a position can have.



      Hedge Setting:

      • Hedge Mode:The EA will hedge if the input is set to ON and will not Hedge if it is OFF.
      • Hedge Lot size:

      Same As Level Lot=The lot size of the starting hedge position will be the SAME as the size of the last running position.

      Total LotSize=The lot size of the starting hedge position will be the EQUAL TO THE TOTAL  size of ALL running positions.

      • Start hedge After X trade:After X position,the EA will open a hedge position.


      # When there is a hedge position it is not allowed to be closed manually.



      Money Management:

      • LotSize Type: Multiple=The EA will start multiply the position based on the multiplier.  /  Plus Previous:The EA will add a fixed lotsize in the previous lot.
      • Lot Size:The Starting lot.
      • Lot Multiplier:The multiplier.
      • Lot Plus Previous:The fixed lot size that each time will be added to the previous lot.
      • Stop Loss:The stop loss in Points for each position.
      • Max Loss:After this amount in money,the EA will auto close the positions.



      Partial Recovery System Setting:

      • Partial Close Percent:How much % you want the EA to close each position when you use Partial Closing.
      • Minimum Partial Close Profit Points:How much must be in profit BEFORE the EA partial closes the positions.
      • Minimum First two Positions Profit Points:The min profit for the two first positions.(The Partial WILL ALWAYS start after the 2 first)
      • After X trade Do Not Partial:After X positions the EA will close ALL positions together ONCE the profit is reached.(No partial will happen after the X)
      ✅IMPORTANT: If you set for example 7 it will partial from 3rd position till 7th.If the positions are 8 or more it will close IN TOTAL.


        NEWS Filter :

        Go to your MT4 tab:

        -Tools/option/expert advisors
        Allow webrequest


        Add this url


        http://calendar.fxstreet.com/





        Recensioni 4
        jimforex
        487
        jimforex 2023.11.18 11:15 
         

        in one week , gain 35%, wow....really an ATM machine

        Nguyen Van Hung
        527
        Nguyen Van Hung 2023.07.06 17:23 
         

        Best EA for cent account , It 's really profitable

        Filtro:
