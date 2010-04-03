Titan King

50% off for a limited time!!!  

                                                                                             Live Account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2288479?source=Site+Signals+My


                                                                                                            Introducing Titan King 


Titan Kings trading system  is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA. Specifically, the EA uses an advanced formula based on deep learning algorithms to measure price momentum on 4 timeframes simultaneously. This analysis helps identify cases where there is a synchronization in the decrease of price momentum in potential supply and demand zones, allowing the system to make informed trading decisions. The entire process, from scanning signals to entering and exiting positions, is fully automated in 4 steps:

-  Phase 1  : An advanced algorithm is used to constantly analyze supply and demand zones, i.e. potential areas where prices are likely to react.    

-  Phase 2  :  Titan Kings  uses a sophisticated and unique algorithm, created by artificial intelligence, to detect any changes in price dynamics after a strong price movement on different time frames.    

-  Phase 3  : The system makes trading decisions when the price loses momentum in the previously identified supply and demand zones, predicting a trend reversal.    

-  Phase 4  :  Titan Kings  manages trades based on the probability distribution rule to ensure maximum exploitation of the trading advantage offered by the entry point.    

 


Recommended installation

  • Trading symbol:  AUDCAD  
  • Time range:  M5
  • Minimum deposit     $500  preferably  $1000

                          Contact me  for any information or pre and post-sales assistance.   

 ==================================

 DISCLAIMER:

- Never forget that past results are no guarantee for future results.

- I always recommend running the EA on a demo account (or Cent account after 1 or 2 months) or on a very low risk live account first, to better understand how the EA or indicators execute trades and make profits and losses.

-This is to prevent emotions of fear from taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works and what the ups and downs are.




Önerilen ürünler
Jinn MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
First Scalper MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
First Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Using the best and safest scalping EA on market. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. First Scalper can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using a special and unique strategy developed by the author. Using EA : General Options Trade Type : Long/Short/Both Stop T
Sven AI Trading BOT EA
Sven Unglaube
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sven AI Trading BOT EA is operating Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage Strategies by new moderne Artificial Intelligence Technologies ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new moderne Artificial Intelligence Grid Technologies for very fast automatical High-Frequency trading of CFDs, Currencies, Forex (FX), Indices, Indexes, Stocks, Shares, ETFs, Gold, Commodities, Metals, ETCs, Futures and Options into MetaTrader 4 Platform ! Sven AI Trading BOT EA is using new High Quantity and High Quality Artificial Int
Mr Beast Cross Distance
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Uzman Danışmanlar
MR BEAST 3 MA CROSS DISTANCE RECOMENDED EUR USD TIMEFRAME H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimien
Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
Yamashita
Rhalf Wendel David Caacbay
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Ea uses breakout strategy. The strategy is very reliable but still future is not a guaranteed. Backtest and forward test for you to see the result. FEATURES:          -Using BreakoutStrategy     -Operation is Automated     -Can exit anytime, Orders last for only seconds or minutes.     -No Martingale, No Grid and No Hedging     -100:15 Risk/Reward Ratio (TakeProfit, StopLoss)     -CurrencyPair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and XAUUSD     -Works on perfectly on 0-7 Spread. Low spread account l
AlphaFlow EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alpha Flow EA: Ticaretinizi Yeni Zirvelere Taşıyın Alpha Flow EA , stratejik hassasiyet, mükemmel uyum ve gelişmiş piyasa analizi ile ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmek üzere tasarlanmış en son teknolojiye sahip bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Özel ticaret algoritmaları ve derin piyasa içgörüleriyle geliştirilen   Alpha Flow EA , çeşitli ticaret ortamlarında olağanüstü performans sunar ve piyasa trendlerinin bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olur. Alpha Flow EA'yı Özel Kılan Nedir? Gelişmiş Piyasa Anali
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VR Smart Grid - Tüccar tarafından verilen kârla çok fazla piyasa pozisyonunu kapatmak için aşamalarda yapabilen akıllı ticaret robotu (danışman). Küçük parçaların kademeli olarak kapatılması, riskleri hızlı ve etkili bir şekilde azaltmaya yardımcı olur. Ticaret stratejisi algoritması, dikkatlice çalışılan birkaç ticaret stratejisini içerir . Temel strateji, bir pozisyon ızgarası ve sabit karla pozisyonların kısmi bir şekilde kapanmasından oluşur. Ticaret Robotu (Danışman), mevcut pazar durumunu
Catching Bot mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Catching Bot is an automated advisor used for trading in all financial markets. This bot combines rich functionality for working on the Forex market and on any instruments. The bot implements methods that can overcome the security of the forex market and help you work with it with an acceptable reasonable risk. Briefly about the essence of the problem. As you know, working in the forex market is not easy, it is difficult to predict the price movement, and if you work with one order, it is diff
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
SpotLight EA
Thomas Gruening
4.3 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a multi-strategy EA. In the night scalping mode, the filters filter a trend-free range market environment and trades are placed in the opposite direction at the edges of the range. With an additional main trend filter in the trend-following mode, you can also trade pull-backs during longer trends on same houers or days. A detailed description of SpotLight EA can be found in the SpotLightBlog and a live monitoring here: If you have any question about the product, please contact me.
Chart Pattern Trader With RSI and Spearman
Elmira Memish
Uzman Danışmanlar
A VERY PROFESSIONAL TOOL WITH EASY SETTINGS We bring you an  Expert Advisor to trade Harmonic And Chart Patterns, Murrey Math Lines, Fibonacci Levels with RSI and Spearman Correlations Harmonic Patterns Draw horizontal lines by using Between Lines / Support / Resistance options Murrey Math Lines By using Between Lines option If you do not have the Murrey Math Indicator, PM us after purchasing of the product and we will send you the indicator. - See the video on the comments section- Chart Pa
Smart Golden
Yi Hsiu Tsai
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“Smart Golden”, altın piyasası için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir üründür ve scalping stratejisi kullanır. Martingale, grid ve hedge gibi yönetim yöntemlerini kullanmaz. Tarihsel altın verilerinden sağlam özellikler çıkarmak için yapay zeka araçlarını (makine öğrenimi) kullanıyoruz ve bu özellikler doğrudan “Smart Golden” içine kodlanır. Belirli tarihsel veriler üzerinde sürekli eğitim (overfitting) veya ChatGPT tahmini yapmadığımız için, overfitting olasılığını en aza indirgeyebiliriz. Ticaret
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
EMA Starter 5 Filters DD5
Claudio D. Ash
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA Starter Bot – 5 Filters (Profit Factor: 1.50 | Drawdown: 5.07% | 10-Year Backtest) This Expert Advisor is ideal for learning automated trading or as a starting point for developing customized strategies. The results showcase its potential, but this EA was primarily designed as an educational tool to deepen your understanding, tailor it to your needs, or evolve it into something more advanced . ️ LEGAL DISCLAIMER: Trading involves risk. This EA is an educational tool and does not guar
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
StormScalper
Viktoriia Liubchak
Uzman Danışmanlar
StormScalper is an automated trading advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to operate during periods of low market volatility using a scalping strategy. The advisor uses technical analysis and signal filtering algorithms to detect short-term trading opportunities. Key Features: • Automated Market Analysis Monitors short-term price impulses, market liquidity, and volume changes. • Multi-Instrument Compatibility Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Can be adapted for other pairs. • Market Condi
UControl
Alexander Kozachuk
3.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2018'den beri gerçek bir hesaptaki istatistikler 19 yıllık geriye dönük testler Çoklu para birimi stratejisi Her aracıyla uyumlu Güvenilir düşüş sınırlama sistemi Kendi ayarlarınızı geliştirme imkanı UControl, 2018 'in başından beri gerçek bir hesapta başarıyla işlem görüyor. İşte istatistikleri: Canlı ticaret AUDUSD: Buraya Tıklayın Canlı ticaret USDCAD: Buraya Tıklayın Canlı işlem Tüm Çiftler: Buraya Tıklayın UControl EA'nın tüm arka testleri buradan indirilebilir: Buraya Tıklayın Uzun bi
Fortune Long b4
Sabina Fik
Uzman Danışmanlar
The " Fortune Long " bot works using pending orders and reacts to a channel breakdown with the direction of work in the channel; it is necessary to correctly calculate the levels of entry, stop loss, take profit, and the level of deviation of the pending order from the price. The bot needs to be optimized for 2 years with a forward period of 1/2. Once optimization is complete, select the best settings and save them. Work for 6 months. The bot automatically calculates all levels and the entry le
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Ultimate USDCAD
Alexandr Maltsev
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ultimate USDCAD Expert Advisor is an automated system that fully controls the process of trading, requiring no interference from the trader. MQL5 Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/359190 Advantages of the Ultimate USDCAD EA: It does not use risky trading methods: martingale, averaging, grid, night scalping. It consists of a set of various strategies, which makes the trading more diversified and secure. Every trade is protected by stop-loss. This Expert Advisor can be used with any bro
XAU Master Pro
Kenji Yamamura
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is a trading strategy targeting the XAUUSD on the 1-hour chart. It is based on entry and exit reversals using specific technical indicators and performs trend-following trades.   I don’t want to rely on just one EA; I want to build a portfolio and diversify my risks..." If that sounds like you, this EA is perfect for your needs. This EA is designed with portfolio management in mind, making it an excellent complement to other EAs to achieve stable performance.   The Benefit of
MartexPO
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
MartexPO is a moderately aggressive advisor working on a martingale strategy and with the ability to hedge unprofitable positions. Uses pending orders for opening the first order and for hedging. With an asymmetric "lock" - the MartexPO EA is able to independently exit the "lock" with a profit. The MartexPO EA can average orders manually opened by a trader and orders opened by another EA. The EA will be of interest to both beginners and experienced traders. A set files and a complete guide to th
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
İndirim robotu. Mevduattaki para sıfır civarında dönerken bir çok işlem yapılır ve bir indirim biriktirilir.Depozito yüklemez, zararı durdur kar al vardır ki bu da günlük grafikte açıkça trend olan bir durumdur. Uzun geri dönüşlerde robot kaybeder, ancak çok yavaş ve nispeten güvenli bir şekilde gerçekleşir, bu nedenle trendi günde en az bir kez izlemeniz ve günlük grafikte bir geri dönüş belirtileri varsa onu kapatmanız önerilir. Ticaretin yönünün bir göstergesi olarak, zarflar robota dikilir.
Neon Bot EA
Aleksandr Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
They say that currency market is flat most of the time.  NEON Bot EA based on this principle namely on the logic price's return to average value with filtering entry due to custom indicator. EA uses the strategy of martingale therefore it sets stop-loss for each position separately. Also the quantity of orders in the grid is limited. Don't try to change recommended MM to avoid a large drawdown.  Signals:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/samivanov/seller !Attention! EA is sensitive to chart perio
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
ClockwiseTrader
Raita Miyaji
Uzman Danışmanlar
Product Features This EA is a product that always repeats transactions with a positive expected value. Forward testing https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1398409 Important items Time frame: M5 Minimum initial deposit: $100 Currency pair: USDJPY Default parameters are optimized for USDJPY M5 VPS is recommended Parameters variable Default value explanation Lot Size 0.01 Set the lot size Compound Interest Flag false Decide whether to implement compound interest Compound Interest Basic Amount 3
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Javier Gold Scalper: Teknolojimiz Yanınızda! Kullanım Kılavuzu ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Fiyat, satılan lisans sayısına bağlı olarak artar. Mevcut kopyalar: 5 Finans piyasalarının en volatil varlıklarından biri olan altın üzerinde işlem yapmak yüksek hassasiyet, detaylı analiz ve çok etkili bir risk yönetimi gerektirir. Javier Gold Scalper , bu temel unsurları sağlam ve gelişmiş bir sistemde bir
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Machine Wizard
Thomas Cain
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Machine Wizard, the ultimate solution for mastering the complexities of forex trading. This cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to enhance your trading strategy through its unique structure—leveraging the power of 11 fully independent baskets of trades, each with a distinct magic number for precision and control. What truly sets Machine Wizard apart is the strategic use of these 11 baskets: •Five baskets are designed to trade against the trend, giving you the
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Titan Machinist
Marco De Donno
Yardımcı programlar
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one
Titan Guardian
Marco De Donno
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor constantly monitors the balance and P / L of your trading account to avoid costly withdrawals and / or taking profits. When a certain drawdown or profit target is reached, the EA will warn, close all trades. Very simple setting, set the Take profit and the stop loss (in money) and the expert will start to monitor the orders that are manual or from another expert, and once the profit or stop loss point has been set, the expert will close all the positions with the classic "Bas
FREE
TitanFury
Marco De Donno
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% off for a limited time!!! TitanFury Forex EA is a work based on the method of correlationtrading. Best to work in most market conditions. Since it uses the absorb method ,low drawdown,no martingale,autolot system. This EA has been integrated withh a multi-pair trading system,so this EA only enough to be installed on a chart. This TitanFury is a fully automatic forex robot but you can manually interact with thhis EA using its dashboard. Also,this EA ill not work on BACKTESTING because it's
Titan Gold
Marco De Donno
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% off for a limited time!!!    Ideal Set  <------- Warning Live Account :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290123?source=Site+Signals+My Golden Titan is an automated system developed on the basis of Price Action trading strategies for direct interaction with the market price. Golden Titan has 7 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.  The result is a very stable growth curve, with some losses here and there as well (but at least not manipulated to trick you.)
Titan BaBaDuk
Marco De Donno
Uzman Danışmanlar
50% off for a limited time!!! Titan Babaduk ea is a fully automated trading robot, it well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts,  it uses 10 strategic models to manage operations and find entry points, in each operation SL, TP is positioned and managed with Trailing stop. It works only and exclusively in H1 (USDJPY-EURUSD) H4 (GBPUSD), Titan Babaduk has been programmed only for the USDJPY, EURUSD & GBPUSD pairs in order to be us
TitanSignal
Marco De Donno
Göstergeler
TitanVision indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool that helps traders identify market trends and potential entry and exit points. It features a dynamic Trend Catcher Strategy, adapting to market conditions for a clear visual representation of trend direction and various trend reversal points. Traders can customize the parameters according to their preferences. The indicator helps in identifying trends, signals possible reversals, acts as a trailing stop mechanism and provides real-tim
Titan Gravity
Marco De Donno
Göstergeler
Live Signal:   Click One Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading? My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules. But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and r
Titan Machinist MT5
Marco De Donno
Yardımcı programlar
Titan Machinist - Your Professional Management System for MetaTrader                                                                                                                                 Transform Your Trading with Automated Position Management Tired of having to manually manage every single trade? Titan Machinist is the ultimate solution to automate your trade management, allowing you to trade like a true professional. Suitable for any trading technique: one s
Titan Gravity MT5
Marco De Donno
Göstergeler
Live Signal:   Click One Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading? My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules. But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and r
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt