Introducing Titan King





Titan Kings trading system is a combination of cutting-edge AI algorithms and classic trading strategies involving: momentum, supply and demand zones and EMA. Specifically, the EA uses an advanced formula based on deep learning algorithms to measure price momentum on 4 timeframes simultaneously. This analysis helps identify cases where there is a synchronization in the decrease of price momentum in potential supply and demand zones, allowing the system to make informed trading decisions. The entire process, from scanning signals to entering and exiting positions, is fully automated in 4 steps:

- Phase 1 : An advanced algorithm is used to constantly analyze supply and demand zones, i.e. potential areas where prices are likely to react.

- Phase 2 : Titan Kings uses a sophisticated and unique algorithm, created by artificial intelligence, to detect any changes in price dynamics after a strong price movement on different time frames.

- Phase 3 : The system makes trading decisions when the price loses momentum in the previously identified supply and demand zones, predicting a trend reversal.

- Phase 4 : Titan Kings manages trades based on the probability distribution rule to ensure maximum exploitation of the trading advantage offered by the entry point.





Recommended installation

Trading symbol: AUDCAD

Time range: M5

Minimum deposit : $500 preferably $1000

DISCLAIMER: - Never forget that past results are no guarantee for future results. - I always recommend running the EA on a demo account (or Cent account after 1 or 2 months) or on a very low risk live account first, to better understand how the EA or indicators execute trades and make profits and losses. -This is to prevent emotions of fear from taking over during trading. It is very important to understand how a system works and what the ups and downs are.










