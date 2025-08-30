Multi-Indicator Reversal EA v2.04





Overview





An MT4 automated trading system that combines three technical indicators—RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ADX—for a counter-trend strategy. It runs on any timeframe and supports both traditional single-position trading and hedged trading.





Specifications





Platform: MT4





Recommended Pairs: Major FX pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY)





Timeframes: All timeframes supported (M1–MN1)





Strategy Type: Counter-trend





Position Management: Selectable Single Position / Hedge Mode







Trading Logic

Entry Rules (Buy Signal)

RSI falls below the configured oversold level (default: 30).





The previous candle’s close is below the lower Bollinger Band.





Current price is above the previous close (sign of reversal).





RSI is rising from the previous candle.





If the ADX filter is enabled, ADX is at or above the set threshold.





If reversal-pattern detection is enabled, confirm a pattern such as Hammer or Bullish Engulfing.







Entry Rules (Sell Signal)

RSI rises above the configured overbought level (default: 70).





The previous candle’s close is above the upper Bollinger Band.





Current price is below the previous close (sign of reversal).





RSI is falling from the previous candle.





If the ADX filter is enabled, ADX is at or above the set threshold.





If reversal-pattern detection is enabled, confirm a pattern such as Shooting Star or Bearish Engulfing.







Additional Filters

Volatility Filter: Checks market activity based on ATR.





Spread Filter: Pauses trading when spread exceeds the set value.





Volume Filter: Optional confirmation vs. average volume.





Time Filter: Trades only during specified sessions/hours.





Risk Management

Basic Settings





Fixed lot size or dynamic sizing based on account balance (risk percentage).





Take Profit (default: 30 pips) and Stop Loss (default: 30 pips).





Maximum holding time (default: 8 hours).





Advanced Features





Trailing Stop: Automatically trails the stop once unrealized profit exceeds the set pips.





Partial Close: Take partial profits at predefined levels while letting the remainder run.





Hedge Mode: Automatically opens an opposite position when unrealized loss reaches a defined threshold.





Parameters





All key parameters are optimization-ready and can be tuned for each symbol and trading environment. Defaults are conservative for stable operation.





Important Notes





As a counter-trend system, consecutive losses may occur in strong trending markets.





Hedge Mode requires a trading account that supports hedging.





Past performance does not guarantee future results.





Thorough validation and demo testing are strongly recommended.





Technical Features





Multi-timeframe analysis support





Real-time statistics panel





Optional detailed debug logging





Built-in error handling

Version Information v2.04 Implemented the concept of a position lifespan .

-----------------

This EA employs a systematic, multi-indicator approach. However, outcomes may differ from expectations due to changes in market conditions.