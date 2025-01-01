Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardClasses pour le TradingCPositionInfoPositionType TimeTimeMscTimeUpdateTimeUpdateMscPositionTypeTypeDescriptionMagicIdentifierVolumePriceOpenStopLossTakeProfitPriceCurrentCommissionSwapProfitSymbolCommentInfoIntegerInfoDoubleInfoStringSelectSelectByIndexSelectByMagicSelectByTicketStoreStateCheckState PositionType Retourne le type de la position. ENUM_POSITION_TYPE PositionType() const Valeur de retour Type de la position (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_POSITION_TYPE). Note La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index). TimeUpdateMsc TypeDescription