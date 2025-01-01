DocumentationSections
PositionType

Retourne le type de la position.

ENUM_POSITION_TYPE  PositionType() const

Valeur de retour

Type de la position (valeur de l'énumération ENUM_POSITION_TYPE).

Note

La position doit être sélectionnée en utilisant les méthodes Select (par le ticket) ou SelectByIndex (par l'index).