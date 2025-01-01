DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneAlım-satım sınıflarıCOrderInfoTimeExpiration 

TimeExpiration

Emir zaman-aşımı süresini alır.

datetime  TimeExpiration() const

Dönüş değeri

Yerleştirme anında belirtilen emir zaman-aşımı süresi.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.