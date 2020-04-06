Range Break Scalper EA

Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes).

The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choose between a fixed lot size or a lot size based on the account size and the specified risk percentage. The Max Auto Lots parameter sets the maximum lot size the EA can open when the Auto Lot Size input is set to true. The SL in range percentage and Target in range percentage parameters are used to set the stop loss and take profit levels based on the percentage of the range.

The Allow Trailing stop parameter enables the EA to shift the stop loss once the account is in profit to secure the profit or reduce the risk. The Range start time and Range duration parameters are used to calculate the trading range, while the Range close time parameter determines when the EA will close all positions and stop trading for the day.

Users are advised to back test the EA on a demo account before purchasing it. The EA has been tested on USDJPY, EURUSD, and GBPUSD during specific time frames, and users are encouraged to back test any pair that is not mentioned if they wish to trade it.

RANGE HOURS

USDJPY : Range start = 02:00. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 19:00

USDJPY : Range start = 09:00. Range Duration = 01:30. Range close 19:00

EURUSD : Range start = 08:30. Range Duration = 01:00. Range close 19:00

GBPUSD : Range start = 10:00. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 19:00

DAX : Range start = 10:00. Range Duration = 01:00. Range close 19:00

NAS100: Range start = 14:30. Range Duration = 02:00. Range close 18:00


Black Viper
Matong Maphango
5 (1)
Эксперты
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for USDJPY and XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  USDJPY  and AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the numbe
Forex account manager mt4
Matong Maphango
Утилиты
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
NFP Killer EA MT4
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Эксперты
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Black Viper MT4
Matong Maphango
Эксперты
The EA works with pending orders only. DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for XAUUSD(GOLD) The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders. Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  AXUUSD respectively). Timeframe : M15 NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING Timeframe M1. Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that
Range Break Scalper
Matong Maphango
Эксперты
Range Break Scalper is a forex robot designed to trade breakouts of predefined price ranges. The robot has several input parameters including Auto Lot Size, Max Auto Lots, Risk % of the account, Lot size, SL in range percentage, Target in range percentage, Allow Trailing stop, Trailing points, Range start time(Hours), Range start time(Minutes), Range duration(Hours), Range duration(Minutes), Range close time(Hours) and Range close time(Minutes). The Auto Lot Size parameter allows users to choos
NFP Killer EA
Matong Maphango
Эксперты
Nonfarm Payrolls Expert advisor is a fully automated EA that can only be used to trade fundamentals and specifically NFP news releases. A nonfarm payrolls EA is a type of EA that is specifically designed to trade based on the nonfarm payrolls data releases.  It is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  INSTRUCTIONS  * User should only active this expert advisor when expecting NFP NEWS release.  * During this event the market is volatile and If it happens for whatever reason the m
Moving Averages Expert EA
Matong Maphango
Эксперты
Moving Averages Expert EA is a type of automated trading strategy that utilizes two different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The moving averages are based on historical price data, and they are used to identify trends and determine the direction of the market. This EA by default generates buy signals when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average , indicating that the market is trending upwards. Conversely, sell signals are generated when the fast moving av
Forex account manager
Matong Maphango
Утилиты
The "Lot Size" button toggles between fixed and auto lot size modes. Fixed mode uses a predetermined lot size, while auto mode calculates lot size based on a customizable percentage of the account balance, displayed at the bottom. The "Trailing Stop" button enables the activation or deactivation of the trailing stop feature. Initially set to "No Trailing," clicking the button changes it to "Trailing ON" when the trailing stop is active, and "Trailing OFF" when it is inactive. Below the button,
Deriv ninja
Matong Maphango
Индикаторы
The indicator has three signals. The two arrow signals and when  you get the message expect the spike. You only enter the market when all the conditions are met. The big arrow indicates the overall market direction while the small arrows indicates the support and resistance. Message "Expect spike" indicates that the market is about to spike so if you are trading against it you should exit that market.
Hedge master Pro
Matong Maphango
1 (1)
Эксперты
Unleash the power of precision trading with Hedge master Pro, the next-generation Forex Expert Advisor that guarantees performance through the proven hedging strategy. Designed for traders who demand consistent results, Hedge master Pro leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Key Features: Hedging Strategy : This EA dynamically manages trades by using a hedging technique to protect your positions from adverse market moves, ensuring that you stay in control of eve
YouTube Moving Averages
Matong Maphango
Эксперты
YouTube Moving Average EA — это автоматический торговый эксперт-советник, основанный на стратегии с тремя скользящими средними : 200, 50 и 21 MA . Советник определяет направление рыночного тренда с помощью 200 MA и открывает сделки на основе пересечений скользящих средних 21 и 50 MA . Логика торговли: Стратегия на продажу (Sell): Когда 200 MA находится выше 50 MA и 21 MA , и 21 MA пересекает 50 MA сверху вниз , советник открывает сделку на продажу . Стратегия на покупку (Buy): Когда 200 MA нах
