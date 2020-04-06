Prop Challenge EA

OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR VALUES.  THE EA STOPS WHEN THE DRAWDOWN OR PROFIT TARGET IS REACHED ON A CLOSED TRADE

Prop Challenge Expert is a high-performance trading system designed specifically for proprietary trading. It’s engineered to maximize profits while adhering to strict risk management rules.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Trade Management: Utilizes Average True Range (ATR) to set adaptive stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, ensuring trades are optimized for market conditions.
  • Profit Target & Drawdown Control: Automatically stops trading if the account drawdown hits % or if a % profit target is reached, safeguarding your capital and locking in gains.
  • Strategic Entry Signals: Employs a trend strategy to identify lucrative trading opportunities.



