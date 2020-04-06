Black Viper MT4

The EA works with pending orders only.

DAY TRADING INSTRUCTION

The expert advisor places pending orders on range breakouts with additional filters and the default settings can be used for XAUUSD(GOLD)

The EA is suitable for both beginner and advanced forex traders.

Use ECN/low spread account for this expert advisor (ideally less than 15 and 30 spread for  AXUUSD respectively).

Timeframe : M15


NFP INSTRUCTIONS/SETTING

  • Timeframe M1.
  • Number of positions -> that is the number of pending orders that will be place.

  • NFP release time ->  If the event is at 16:30:00 then put 16:29:58 instead.


