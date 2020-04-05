Range Breakout USDJPY and XAUUSD

Launch Price: $199 — Planned Final Price: $999





Range Breakout is an automated intraday trading strategy developed for traders who prefer a simple and objective approach to the market.

The Expert Advisor is based on one of the most fundamental market behaviors: periods of price consolidation are often followed by periods of expansion. Instead of trying to predict the next market direction, the strategy identifies the daily trading range and waits for price to break away from it.

The objective is simple: capture relevant intraday price movements after the market leaves its consolidation area.

A Simple Market Concept

Range Breakout does not depend on complicated combinations of indicators or constant manual analysis.

Every trading day, the Expert Advisor observes the actual price behavior and builds its trading reference from the market itself. This allows the strategy to adapt naturally as volatility and daily price ranges change.

The underlying idea remains intentionally simple:

Price consolidates.

A range is formed.

The market breaks the range.

The strategy follows the movement.

Simple concepts are easier to understand, test and maintain over time. The strategy focuses on price structure and market movement rather than attempting to predict every fluctuation.

Designed for Intraday Movements

The EA was designed specifically to capture intraday breakouts.

It looks for situations where price moves outside a previously established trading range and manages the trade according to the logic developed for the selected market.

All trading decisions are executed automatically, allowing the strategy to operate consistently without requiring the trader to monitor the chart throughout the session.

Supported Markets

Range Breakout is designed for:

USDJPY

XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:

H1

Simply attach the Expert Advisor to the supported symbol on the H1 chart.

The EA automatically applies the appropriate trading logic for the selected market.

Risk Management

Position size is calculated according to the selected account risk percentage.

This means the strategy can adapt its trading volume to different account sizes while maintaining a consistent risk approach.

The trader remains in control of the most important parameter: how much account capital is allocated to each trading opportunity.

Main Features

Fully automated intraday trading

Daily range detection

Breakout-based entries

Dynamic adaptation to daily market conditions

Automatic position sizing based on account risk

Support for USDJPY and XAUUSD

Designed for the H1 timeframe

Visual range display on the chart

Simple and objective trading concept

No need for constant chart monitoring

Trading Philosophy

Range Breakout was created around the idea that a trading system does not need to be unnecessarily complicated.

Markets continuously move between consolidation and expansion. Instead of attempting to forecast every movement, this Expert Advisor waits for a defined market structure and reacts when price moves beyond it.

The result is a systematic approach focused on one clear objective: participating in significant intraday movements when they develop.

As with any trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change, and appropriate risk management should always be used.