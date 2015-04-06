The Range Breakout USDPY and XAUUSD

Launch Price: $199 — Planned Final Price: $999


Range Breakout is an automated intraday trading strategy developed for traders who prefer a simple and objective approach to the market.

The Expert Advisor is based on one of the most fundamental market behaviors: periods of price consolidation are often followed by periods of expansion. Instead of trying to predict the next market direction, the strategy identifies the daily trading range and waits for price to break away from it.

The objective is simple: capture relevant intraday price movements after the market leaves its consolidation area.

A Simple Market Concept

Range Breakout does not depend on complicated combinations of indicators or constant manual analysis.

Every trading day, the Expert Advisor observes the actual price behavior and builds its trading reference from the market itself. This allows the strategy to adapt naturally as volatility and daily price ranges change.

The underlying idea remains intentionally simple:

Price consolidates.
A range is formed.
The market breaks the range.
The strategy follows the movement.

Simple concepts are easier to understand, test and maintain over time. The strategy focuses on price structure and market movement rather than attempting to predict every fluctuation.

Designed for Intraday Movements

The EA was designed specifically to capture intraday breakouts.

It looks for situations where price moves outside a previously established trading range and manages the trade according to the logic developed for the selected market.

All trading decisions are executed automatically, allowing the strategy to operate consistently without requiring the trader to monitor the chart throughout the session.

Supported Markets

Range Breakout is designed for:

USDJPY
XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:

H1

Simply attach the Expert Advisor to the supported symbol on the H1 chart.

The EA automatically applies the appropriate trading logic for the selected market.

Risk Management

Position size is calculated according to the selected account risk percentage.

This means the strategy can adapt its trading volume to different account sizes while maintaining a consistent risk approach.

The trader remains in control of the most important parameter: how much account capital is allocated to each trading opportunity.

Main Features

  • Fully automated intraday trading
  • Daily range detection
  • Breakout-based entries
  • Dynamic adaptation to daily market conditions
  • Automatic position sizing based on account risk
  • Support for USDJPY and XAUUSD
  • Designed for the H1 timeframe
  • Visual range display on the chart
  • Simple and objective trading concept
  • No need for constant chart monitoring

Trading Philosophy

Range Breakout was created around the idea that a trading system does not need to be unnecessarily complicated.

Markets continuously move between consolidation and expansion. Instead of attempting to forecast every movement, this Expert Advisor waits for a defined market structure and reacts when price moves beyond it.

The result is a systematic approach focused on one clear objective: participating in significant intraday movements when they develop.

As with any trading system, past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions can change, and appropriate risk management should always be used.


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Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Эксперты
Торговый советник Ice Сube Scalper -   это дневной скальпер , совершающий большое количество торговых операций ежедневно, забирая с каждой сделкой по несколько пунктов. Стратегия советника строиться на торговли по тренду с использованием индикатора RSI.  Советник применяет усреднение с коэффициентным увеличением лота, вам нужно понимать это перед использованием советника, тем не менее стратегия показала себя хорошо как при тестировании на истории так и при реальной торговли.  Для понимания работ
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Эксперты
One Gold - Будущее Трейдинга Представляем One Gold EA, сложного торгового робота для золота на платформе Meta Trader, разработанного для помощи трейдерам в расширенном анализе рынка. Наша запатентованная технология использует нейронные сети и алгоритмы на основе данных для анализа как исторических, так и текущих данных рынка золота, предоставляя информацию, которая может помочь в принятии решений. В отличие от традиционных ручных стратегий, One Gold EA работает с минимальным вмешательством, опти
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Эксперты
TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 — высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер с автоматической адаптацией параметров Профессиональный полностью автоматический Expert Advisor для тикового скальпинга, который самостоятельно подстраивает рабочие параметры под каждую валютную пару. TickSniper для MetaTrader 4 создан для трейдеров, которым нужен быстрый, интеллектуальный и практически готовый к работе алгоритм без необходимости вручную оптимизировать десятки настроек под каждый инструмент. Советник анализирует те
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Range Breakout USDJPY and XAUUSD
Eliezer Fandaruff Hartmann
Эксперты
Launch Price: $199 — Planned Final Price: $999 Range Breakout is an automated intraday trading strategy developed for traders who prefer a simple and objective approach to the market. The Expert Advisor is based on one of the most fundamental market behaviors: periods of price consolidation are often followed by periods of expansion. Instead of trying to predict the next market direction, the strategy identifies the daily trading range and waits for price to break away from it. The objective is
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