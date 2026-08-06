Trend Pro EA Mt5

Trend Pro EA – EMA RSI MACD Trend EA

Professional Overview

Trend Pro EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It combines three of the most trusted technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and MACD—to identify high-probability trend opportunities while filtering out many low-quality market signals.

Rather than relying on high-risk techniques such as martingale, grid trading, or averaging, Trend Pro EA follows a disciplined, rule-based methodology designed to capture sustained market trends with controlled trade management.

Core Trading Strategy

Trend Pro EA enters the market only when all three technical indicators confirm the same market direction.

Buy Conditions

  • EMA 9 crosses above EMA 21.

  • RSI (14) is above the 50 level.

  • MACD main line is above the MACD signal line.

Sell Conditions

  • EMA 9 crosses below EMA 21.

  • RSI (14) is below the 50 level.

  • MACD main line is below the MACD signal line.

By requiring multiple confirmations, the EA reduces false entries and improves the overall quality of trading signals.

Trade Management

Trend Pro EA employs a disciplined position management system:

  • One open position at a time.

  • Automatic position reversal when an opposite confirmed signal appears.

  • No martingale.

  • No grid trading.

  • No hedging.

  • No averaging down.

  • No fixed Take Profit.

  • Dynamic trailing stop to protect profits while allowing winning trades to develop.

Technical Highlights

  • Designed exclusively for MT5.

  • Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Uses closed-candle confirmation to prevent repainting and premature entries.

  • Efficient MT5 indicator handle implementation for reliable performance.

  • Magic Number protection for independent trade management.

  • Modular code structure for future upgrades and customization.

Key Strengths

  • Multi-indicator confirmation for higher-quality trade entries.

  • Clean, transparent trading logic with no hidden algorithms.

  • Trend-following approach suitable for strong directional markets.

  • Conservative trade management without risky recovery systems.

  • Well-structured code that is easy to maintain and expand.

  • Excellent foundation for professional enhancements.

Areas for Future Enhancement

Trend Pro EA has been built on a solid foundation and can be further enhanced with features such as:

  • Intelligent ATR or market structure-based Stop Loss.

  • Higher timeframe trend confirmation.

  • Trading session filters.

  • Spread protection.

  • High-impact news filter.

  • Risk-based position sizing.

  • Daily drawdown protection.

  • Advanced performance statistics.

  • Professional on-chart dashboard.

  • Trade history analytics and reporting.

Performance Assessment

Category Rating
Strategy Design ★★★★★ (9/10)
Code Quality ★★★★★ (9/10)
Signal Accuracy ★★★★★ (9/10)
Risk Management ★★★★☆ (7.5/10)
Expandability ★★★★★ (10/10)
User Experience ★★★☆☆ (6/10)
Commercial Readiness ★★★★☆ (8.5/10)

Final Verdict

Trend Pro EA – EMA RSI MACD Trend EA is a robust, rule-based trading system built around proven trend-following principles. By combining EMA crossover analysis with RSI momentum filtering and MACD confirmation, it delivers disciplined trade execution while avoiding many of the weaknesses associated with single-indicator strategies.

Its clean architecture, transparent decision-making process, and conservative position management make it an excellent choice for traders seeking a dependable trend-following Expert Advisor. With the addition of advanced risk management features, a professional dashboard, and institutional-grade market filters, Trend Pro EA has the potential to compete with high-quality commercial Expert Advisors available on the MT5 marketplace.

If you're planning to sell it commercially, Trend Pro EA is a strong brand name. You could also brand it as Trend Pro EA™ – EMA RSI MACD Trend Engine, which gives it a more premium, professional identity suitable for the MQL5 Market or your own website.


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Представляем AiQ Gen 2 – Быстрее. Умнее. Мощнее, чем когда-либо. Мы помогли начать этот сдвиг в конце 2024 года с Mean Machine, одной из первых систем, внедривших настоящий передовой ИИ в реальную розничную торговлю. AiQ Gen 2 является следующей эволюцией в этой линейке. AiQ Gen 2 создан для скорости на совершенно ином уровне. Отложенные ордера лежат в основе его преимущества, позволяя позиционироваться с точностью до расширения импульса, а затем передать управление адаптивному интеллекту. Боль
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Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
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Amazing Traders
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Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
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4.83 (42)
Эксперты
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Amazing Traders
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Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Эксперты
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Профессиональный советник для MetaTrader 5 на базе XAUUSD, сетки, мартингейла, хеджирования и контроля корзин сделок Обзор продукта Super Hybrid EA AI Pro — это торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный преимущественно для торговли XAUUSD. Советник объединяет сеточную торговлю, мартингейл-прогрессию лота, опциональное хеджирование, управление корзиной сделок, контроль торговых сессий, новостной фильтр, фильтр событий Федеральной резервной системы США, защиту от про
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
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Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
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