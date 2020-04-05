Ratio X Swing Breakout
- Эксперты
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Mauricio VellasquezСтроим будущее алгоритмической торговли.
Как специалист по данным, я специализируюсь на создании высокопроизводительных торговых решений на базе машинного обучения. Ratio X — это не просто инструмент; это полноценная экосистема, разработанная для профессионализации вашей торговли.
- Версия: 1.12
FREE UNTIL AUG 10th
AFTER - $499 and +$50 every 10 downloads
Structure. Confirmation. Control.
Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch.
Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions.
How the strategy works
- The EA reads closed H1 candles and identifies confirmed swing structure.
- It validates the level using volatility, age, separation and broker-distance rules.
- A Buy Stop or Sell Stop is placed beyond the selected swing with a calibrated buffer.
- If price confirms the breakout, the position is opened with a real broker Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- The position is then managed by the enabled exit and protection modules.
Multi-strategy architecture
The EA contains six independent strategy modules. Each module has its own configuration, magic number, risk weight, pending-order state and exit parameters. Release presets activate the configurations supported by the current validation evidence, while the architecture preserves independent strategy ownership and management.
- Independent strategy magic numbers
- Individual Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
- Weighted percentage-risk allocation
- Aggregate portfolio-risk control
- Automatic balance-zone eligibility
Risk-first execution
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging or recovery sizing
- Real broker Stop Loss required for every entry
- Volume normalized downward to the broker lot step
- Free-margin, volume-limit, session and stop-distance checks before requests
- Optional maximum daily drawdown guard
Multi-layer trade management
- Break Even: can move protection toward the entry price after a defined profit threshold.
- Trailing Stop Loss: follows favorable movement while preventing Stop Loss loosening.
- Trailing Take Profit: can adjust the profit target as price develops.
- Magic Trail: applies step-based Stop Loss progression.
- Virtual Stop Loss: provides an additional software exit layer; it never replaces the real broker Stop Loss.
Trading-condition protection
- Strategy-specific GMT kill-hour masks
- Native economic-calendar protection for NFP in live operation
- Spread and broker-session checks
- Pending-order cleanup before the configured market-close window
- Freeze-level-aware order modification and cancellation
- Ownership filtering by symbol and magic number
On-chart HUD
The integrated head-up display provides a compact operational view of account balance, equity, daily drawdown, spread, strategy states and the latest EA event. It also includes pause and minimize controls. The HUD is informational and does not alter signal logic.
Included risk profiles
Three presets are provided for a USD 1,000 starting balance:
- Conservative: lower per-setup risk for traders prioritizing lower exposure.
- Balanced: the default Market profile and the recommended starting point.
- Aggressive: materially higher historical drawdown and loss risk; intended only for users who understand the consequences of higher exposure.
Preset labels describe relative risk settings. They do not guarantee a particular return or drawdown.
Recommended setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Recommended symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
- Calculation timeframe: H1, independent of the chart timeframe
- Minimum balance: USD 250
- Preset reference balance: USD 1,000
- Account type: Hedging recommended
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Execution: ECN or Raw Spread recommended
- VPS: Recommended for continuous operation
Before using the EA
Broker symbols, contract sizes, spreads, commissions, swaps, execution latency and historical data can materially change results. Download the demo and reproduce tests with your broker's data before considering live use. Start with the Balanced preset, verify the symbol settings and use risk that matches your own tolerance.
Risk warning
Trading Gold and leveraged products involves substantial risk and can result in the loss of all deposited capital. Historical tests and past performance do not guarantee future results. Use only capital you can afford to lose.
Download the demo and evaluate Ratio X Swing Breakout in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.