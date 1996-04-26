LiquiditySweepHunter MT4

OVERVIEW

Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points.

The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional trade drawings project a stop loss, reward target, and intermediate target levels directly on the chart.

🟠 CONCEPTS

  • Liquidity Level — A price extreme detected from fast, medium, and slow lookback windows. Matching levels are merged so nearby highs or lows are treated as the same liquidity area.
  • Liquidity Heatmap — A visual strength map where colour represents the relative strength of each active liquidity level compared to the other visible levels.
  • Multi-Level Liquidity Sweep — A reversal condition where price sweeps at least two visible liquidity bands and then closes back beyond the reclaim level within a limited number of bars. An optional strength filter can require the swept levels to exceed a minimum average strength.

🟠 FEATURES

  • Liquidity Heatmap — Displays active liquidity levels using a colour gradient that reflects their relative strength.
  • Multi-Level Sweep Signals — Plots bullish and bearish reversal labels after confirmed liquidity sweep and reclaim events.
  • Trade Projection Boxes — Draws entry, stop loss, reward zone, and target milestone levels after each signal.
  • Trade Progress Display — Fills the target area as price reaches successive target levels and marks completed trades with a check mark.



🟠 HOW TO USE

  • Watch the heatmap to identify where stronger liquidity has accumulated around current price.
  • Wait for a bullish or bearish sweep signal after price clears multiple liquidity bands and reclaims the area.
  • Use the optional trade projection as a visual reference for the calculated stop loss, reward target, and target milestones.
  • Increase the lookback values to focus on broader liquidity zones or decrease them to detect more local levels.
  • Adjust the sweep strength filter if you want signals only when stronger liquidity zones are involved.


🟠 CONCLUSION

Liquidity Sweep Hunter combines persistent liquidity mapping, a relative strength heatmap, and multi-level liquidity sweep detection in a single indicator. It also provides optional trade projections that remain on the chart after each signal. Together these features help traders monitor where liquidity has formed, when it has been swept, and where price has reclaimed the area.
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Индикаторы
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Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
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Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
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Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
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4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
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Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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4.71 (7)
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FX Power MT4 NG
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
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Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
CloudScalper Gold: Специалист по высокочастотным трендовым пробоям CloudScalper Gold — это премиальный эксперт (EA), специально разработанный для высоковолатильной среды рынка золота (XAUUSD). Он сочетает в себе логику быстрого входа с защитным комплексом «безопасность превыше всего». Точный вход: Использование стратегии пробоя стоп-ордеров (Stop-Order Breakout). Защита «Cloud»: Многоуровневая система выхода при резкой смене тренда. Умный безубыток: Автоматический перенос Stop Loss на цену откры
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
LiquiditySweep AutoTargets
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets Advanced Liquidity, Market Structure & Precision Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 4 LiquiditySweepEngineAutoTargets is an advanced multi-layer market analysis indicator designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities by combining market structure, liquidity behavior, order blocks, breakout confirmation, retests, dynamic support and resistance, higher-timeframe bias, and a weighted confluence scoring system into one unified MT4 trading tool. The system
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