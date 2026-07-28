Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4

Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple.

The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical trades and helps eliminate the confusion caused by changing or disappearing signals.

Beast Entry Signal offers flexible signal display options, allowing traders to receive every valid trading signal or only signals that indicate a confirmed change in market direction. This makes it suitable for scalping, intraday trading, swing trading, and trend-following strategies.

All calculations are performed internally, so no additional indicators or external files are required. Simply attach the indicator to your chart and begin analyzing the market immediately.

The indicator is optimized for fast performance and works smoothly on MetaTrader 4. It provides clear visual signals without overcrowding the chart, making it easy to identify potential trading opportunities at a glance.

Features

Clear Buy and Sell arrow signals.

Non-repainting signals after candle close.

Trend Change mode for confirmed market reversals.

Every Signal mode for active trading.

Built-in momentum and trend confirmation.

No external indicators required.

Fast and lightweight performance.

Clean and easy-to-read chart display.

Suitable for beginners and professional traders.

Compatible with all MetaTrader 4 brokers.

Works with Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs supported by your broker.

Supports multiple timeframes to match different trading styles.

Designed to help traders identify high-probability market entries with confidence.

Beast Entry Signal simplifies technical analysis by combining powerful market confirmation with clear visual signals, allowing traders to focus on making informed trading decisions with greater confidence and consistency.