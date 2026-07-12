Wind Pending Scalper EA

The Wind Pending Scalper EA is a highly comprehensive, professional-grade automated trading system designed for disciplined, rule-based execution across multiple market conditions. Rather than relying on a single entry style, it combines several complementary trading approaches into one configurable platform, giving traders the flexibility to adapt the EA to different instruments and trading preferences.

One of its strongest qualities is its emphasis on precision and patience. Instead of chasing price, it focuses on waiting for predefined market conditions before committing to a trade. This approach helps reduce impulsive entries and promotes a more structured trading process.

The EA is built with a strong focus on risk management. It includes multiple layers of capital protection, allowing traders to define their own level of exposure while incorporating features that help preserve profits and limit unnecessary losses. This makes it suitable for traders who value consistency and long-term account growth over aggressive risk-taking.

Another notable strength is its high level of customization. Nearly every aspect of the trading behavior can be tailored to suit different trading styles, account sizes, symbols, and market conditions. Whether a trader prefers conservative or more active trading, the EA provides the flexibility to accommodate those preferences.

The system is also designed with professional operational safeguards. It incorporates mechanisms intended to improve execution quality, reduce exposure during unfavorable market conditions, and maintain orderly trade management throughout the trading session. These safeguards contribute to a more stable and reliable automated trading experience.

From a usability standpoint, the EA is suitable for a broad range of users. Beginners can benefit from its automated operation and configurable settings, while experienced traders can fine-tune it to align with their own strategies and risk tolerance. Its structured approach makes it appropriate for both discretionary oversight and fully automated deployment.

The Wind Pending Scalper EA is versatile enough to operate across multiple currency pairs, precious metals, and different timeframes, making it a flexible solution rather than one limited to a single market or trading environment.

For optimal performance, a trading account balance of $1,000 or more is recommended. While the EA can be tested and operated on smaller accounts, a larger account provides greater margin flexibility, improved risk distribution, and enhanced stability during changing market conditions. Traders using accounts of $1,000 and above can take fuller advantage of the EA’s money management capabilities while maintaining a comfortable margin buffer for multiple trading opportunities. Smaller accounts, such as $100, are better suited for evaluation, forward testing, and conservative deployment.

Overall, the Wind Pending Scalper EA presents itself as a feature-rich, professional, and well-rounded automated trading solution. Its combination of robust risk management, adaptability, disciplined execution, and extensive configuration options makes it suitable for traders seeking a dependable Expert Advisor that prioritizes consistency, flexibility, and long-term performance. Designed for traders who appreciate structured execution and capital preservation, it offers a balanced approach to automated trading while remaining adaptable to a wide range of market environments and account types. 

Optimized Performance for Gold (XAUUSD)
The Wind Pending Scalper EA is particularly well suited for trading Gold (XAUUSD), one of the most liquid and volatile instruments in the financial markets. Its pending-order execution strategy is designed to capitalize on Gold's frequent breakout movements while avoiding unnecessary entries during periods of market noise. By waiting for predefined price conditions rather than chasing momentum, the EA helps reduce false entries that are common when trading Gold's rapid price swings. Combined with its configurable risk management, precision entry logic, and disciplined trade execution, it is capable of adapting to Gold's high volatility while maintaining a structured, rule-based approach. This makes it an excellent choice for traders seeking consistent opportunities in XAUUSD across different market sessions and changing market conditions.
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У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
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Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Эксперты
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Эксперты
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA — это продвинутая высокочастотная торговая система, разработанная специально для экстремальной волатильности и быстрого исполнения сделок на рынке. В отличие от традиционных Expert Advisor, которые полагаются на запаздывающие данные свечей OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), эта система работает полностью на чистых, сырых тиковых данных. Отслеживая микро-движения цен Bid и Ask, она выявляет и использует взрывные импульсы движения ещё до того, как они появятся на стандартных гр
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
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Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
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