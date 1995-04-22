Gfx Px22 AI Gold Scalper Pro

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-time telemetry dashboard to identify high-probability Gold scalping opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Designed specifically for the unique behavior of the Gold market, the system continuously adapts to changing volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, and market structure to provide intelligent trade decisions throughout the trading day.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

At the core of the EA is an intelligent AI scoring engine that continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade.

The engine combines several independent analytical modules into a single confidence score that determines whether current market conditions favor:

  • AI BUY

  • AI SELL

  • AI WAIT

The dashboard displays AI confidence, market strength, execution status, active protection filters, system health, and trading performance in real time.


Test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup Guide | User Manual | Gold Preset

 

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/

💰 Pricing

Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/3months, available until Descember.

After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers

Every customer who subscribes to GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE.

FREE Bonus:

  • GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator

This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.
Main Features

AI Signal Intelligence

  • AI BUY / SELL / WAIT Detection

  • Dynamic AI Confidence Scoring

  • Weighted Signal Evaluation

  • Multi-Module Market Analysis

  • Stable Signal Confirmation

  • Real-Time Gold Market Direction Analysis

  • Current Signal Strength Meter

  • Adaptive AI Decision Engine

  • Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only Modes

Adaptive Gold Optimization Engine

Unlike generic Expert Advisors, GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is optimized specifically for XAUUSD.

The adaptive optimization engine automatically selects the most suitable trading profile based on current Gold market conditions.

Available optimization profiles include:

  • Conservative

  • Trending

  • Ranging

  • High Volatility

  • Low Volatility

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

  • Asian Session

  • Recovery Mode

  • News Safety Mode

The engine continuously evaluates:

  • ATR

  • ADX

  • Volatility

  • Session Activity

  • Market Structure

  • Recovery Status

before selecting the optimal profile.

Advanced Gold Pattern Recognition

The integrated pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures to improve trade quality.

Supported patterns include:

  • Double Top

  • Double Bottom

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders

  • Triangle

  • Wedge

  • Flag

  • Pennant

  • Butterfly

  • Gartley

  • Bat

  • Crab

  • Cypher

  • ABCD

Pattern confirmation can be configured as:

  • Informational

  • Optional Confirmation

  • Strict Confirmation

Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus

Every trading opportunity is validated using synchronized timeframe analysis.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Features include:

  • Weighted Timeframe Agreement

  • Minimum Consensus Requirement

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Closed-Candle Validation

  • Configurable Timeframe Weights

  • Live Multi-Timeframe Matrix

  • Intelligent Signal Synchronization

Intelligent Gold Market Protection

The EA continuously validates market conditions before opening a position.

Protection modules include:

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • NFP Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Cooldown

  • Trading Condition Validation

When any enabled protection condition is not satisfied, new automatic trades are blocked and the reason is displayed on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

The execution engine focuses on precision and execution quality.

Features include:

  • Next-Candle Confirmation

  • New-Bar Execution

  • Every-Tick Execution

  • Signal-Change Execution

  • Minimum Entry Interval

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Series Control

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Margin Verification

  • Volume Validation

  • Broker Execution Monitoring

  • Execution Success Analytics

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple protection systems help manage account exposure.

Included features:

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing

  • Recovery Management

  • Maximum Recovery Steps

  • Recovery Lot Multiplier

  • Automatic Risk Suspension

Intelligent Trade Management

After execution, the EA continuously manages active positions.

Features include:

  • Automatic Buy & Sell Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Money Take Profit

  • Basket Trailing Profit

  • Recovery Management

  • Position Monitoring

  • Opposite Signal Management

  • Configurable Exit Policies

Professional AI Telemetry Dashboard

The responsive dashboard provides real-time operational analytics.

Displayed information includes:

  • AI Signal Speedometer

  • AI Confidence

  • BUY / SELL / WAIT Signal

  • Combined AI Score

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Adaptive Market Profile

  • Detected Pattern

  • Pattern Confidence

  • Module Score Breakdown

  • Active Protection Filters

  • System Health

  • Latest Trading Action

  • Execution Status

  • Win Rate

  • Profit Factor

  • Net Profit

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Recovery Status

  • Current Spread

  • Session Information

  • Broker Time

  • Terminal Latency

Optimized For Gold

Designed exclusively for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • MetaTrader 5

  • M1 Gold Scalping

  • Low-Latency VPS

  • ECN Accounts

  • RAW Spread Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedge Accounts

  • Netting Accounts

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Trading Environment

For best execution quality:

  • Low Spread MT5 Broker

  • Fast Order Execution

  • Stable VPS Connection

  • Low Latency

  • M1 Chart

  • Conservative Lot Size

  • Appropriate Risk Settings

  • Demo Testing Before Live Trading

Version

Current Version: 4.00

Important Risk Notice

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, leverage, volatility, and user-selected settings can significantly affect trading performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before trading with real funds.


GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro v4.00 – Frequently Asked Questions

What makes GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro different from other Gold trading robots?

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent AI signal engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive Gold market profiles, volatility and momentum analysis, advanced chart-pattern recognition, and disciplined risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Unlike general-purpose trading robots, every optimization profile, AI model, and market filter has been specifically designed and tuned for the unique behavior of the Gold market.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

The EA includes carefully optimized default settings and adaptive AI profiles that simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk settings before trading.

For best results, we strongly recommend testing the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Which market does GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro support?

The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

Every AI model, adaptive optimization profile, market filter, execution algorithm, and risk management module has been specifically developed for Gold trading.

Although MetaTrader 5 may technically allow the EA to run on other symbols, it is designed, optimized, and recommended exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus Engine automatically confirms every trading opportunity using higher timeframes:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

This additional confirmation helps improve signal quality and reduce false entries.

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes.

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

It continuously analyzes Gold market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled AI confirmations, market filters, and risk management conditions have been satisfied.

Can I trade manually while using the EA?

Yes.

The integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls while the AI engine continues monitoring the market.

Users can:

  • Open Buy Orders

  • Open Sell Orders

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues providing real-time market analysis and trading information while manual controls remain available.

How does the EA manage open trades?

The EA automatically manages Gold positions using intelligent AI exit logic.

Trade management features include:

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Optional Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

  • Automatic Position Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Opposite Signal Handling

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined trade management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

The EA provides extensive customization options.

General Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Direction

  • AI Trading Mode

Multi-Timeframe Engine

  • Timeframe Selection

  • Minimum Agreement

  • Timeframe Weights

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI Engine

  • AI Confidence Parameters

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

Market Protection

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Filter

  • Holiday Filter

Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Recovery Settings

  • Maximum Strategy Series

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use the EA with any MT5 broker?

Yes.

The EA is compatible with most MetaTrader 5 brokers.

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

  • Low spreads on Gold

  • Fast order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable MT5 connectivity

  • VPS compatibility

Before trading live, users should verify that their broker offers competitive trading conditions for XAUUSD.

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

  • GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5

  • Installation Guide

  • Professional User Manual

  • Setup Guidance

  • Future Product Updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?

Yes.

The EA fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

  • Evaluate trading performance

  • Compare different configurations

  • Optimize settings

  • Analyze historical trading behavior

  • Test adaptive AI profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the AI Decision Engine improve trading decisions?

The AI Decision Engine continuously evaluates multiple Gold market conditions simultaneously, including:

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Market Structure

  • Momentum

  • Volatility

  • ATR Analysis

  • ADX Analysis

  • Trading Sessions

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Recognition

  • AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmations and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple protection layers designed to support disciplined trading and controlled execution.

These include:

  • AI Confidence Validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Margin Verification

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Strategy Series Control

These protection systems work together to improve execution quality and help reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes.

A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended because Gold is one of the fastest-moving financial instruments.

A VPS helps provide:

  • Faster order execution

  • Lower network latency

  • Stable platform connectivity

  • Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

  • Improved execution consistency during active Gold trading sessions

  • Continuous 24/7 operation

Which trading sessions are recommended?

For the best trading opportunities, the EA performs best during periods of higher market liquidity:

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

These sessions typically provide stronger price movement and improved execution opportunities for Gold scalping.

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, leverage, broker conditions, and lot size.

As a general guideline:

Conservative Trading

  • $300–$500

Balanced Trading

  • $500–$1,000

Aggressive Trading

  • $1,000 or more

These amounts are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Always use conservative risk management and test the EA thoroughly before trading with real funds.


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Советник Scalper Mars MT5 использует ночную скальпинговую стратегию и является доработанной версией советника для MT4. Эксперт использует в своей торговле стандартные индикаторы MACD, RSI, EMA, не использует мартингейл и сетку ордеров. Стоп-ордер выставляем рядом с локальными экстремумами, если он не превышает максимального значения, заданного параметром MaxStopLoss. Советник использует тейк-профит равный стопу. Эксперт подвержен влиянию выхода новостей. Требования Рекомендован для работы на
MT5 opnMAX Apollo
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Эксперты
opnMAX Apollo: Expert Advisor  Overview o pnMAX  Apollo  is a specialized, automated Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered to operate as a precise execution engine that triggers trades based on specific structural alignments, wrapped in a highly defensive risk and order-management framework. Key Functional Features Granular Temporal Matrix (Hourly Control): The EA features a highly specific 24-hour execution filter. Users can independently toggle trading on or off for eve
Gold Adaptive EA MT5
Roman Zhitnik
Эксперты
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
FREE
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
Эксперты
GoldMaster Single RiskGuard is a configurable Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The EA operates one directional moving-average flow across selected timeframes. It does not run a simultaneous opposite Twin engine. Entry decisions use configurable MA alignment and spacing conditions across M1, M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1 and H4. Risk and exposure controls include: - Maximum spread filter for new entries - Minimum margin level gate for new entries - Available free-m
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
Эксперты
NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA Обзор продукта NEXA GOLD Algorithmic Trading EA — это автоматическая торговая программа, разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Данный советник анализирует движение цены на рынке GOLD (XAUUSD) и выполняет сделки на основе заранее заданных алгоритмических правил. Система автоматически открывает, управляет и закрывает позиции в соответствии с рыночными условиями и параметрами, установленными пользователем. Этот продукт является торговым инструментом для платформ
FREE
EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
Эксперты
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
FREE
DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Эксперты
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Эксперты
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Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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