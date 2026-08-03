Gfx Px22 AI Gold Scalper Pro

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-time telemetry dashboard to identify high-probability Gold scalping opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Designed specifically for the unique behavior of the Gold market, the system continuously adapts to changing volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, and market structure to provide intelligent trade decisions throughout the trading day.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

At the core of the EA is an intelligent AI scoring engine that continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade.

The engine combines several independent analytical modules into a single confidence score that determines whether current market conditions favor:

  • AI BUY

  • AI SELL

  • AI WAIT

The dashboard displays AI confidence, market strength, execution status, active protection filters, system health, and trading performance in real time.


Test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup Guide | User Manual | Gold Preset

 

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/

💰 Pricing

Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/3months, available until Descember.

After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers

Every customer who subscribes to GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE.

FREE Bonus:

  • GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator

This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.
Main Features

AI Signal Intelligence

  • AI BUY / SELL / WAIT Detection

  • Dynamic AI Confidence Scoring

  • Weighted Signal Evaluation

  • Multi-Module Market Analysis

  • Stable Signal Confirmation

  • Real-Time Gold Market Direction Analysis

  • Current Signal Strength Meter

  • Adaptive AI Decision Engine

  • Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only Modes

Adaptive Gold Optimization Engine

Unlike generic Expert Advisors, GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is optimized specifically for XAUUSD.

The adaptive optimization engine automatically selects the most suitable trading profile based on current Gold market conditions.

Available optimization profiles include:

  • Conservative

  • Trending

  • Ranging

  • High Volatility

  • Low Volatility

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

  • Asian Session

  • Recovery Mode

  • News Safety Mode

The engine continuously evaluates:

  • ATR

  • ADX

  • Volatility

  • Session Activity

  • Market Structure

  • Recovery Status

before selecting the optimal profile.

Advanced Gold Pattern Recognition

The integrated pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures to improve trade quality.

Supported patterns include:

  • Double Top

  • Double Bottom

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders

  • Triangle

  • Wedge

  • Flag

  • Pennant

  • Butterfly

  • Gartley

  • Bat

  • Crab

  • Cypher

  • ABCD

Pattern confirmation can be configured as:

  • Informational

  • Optional Confirmation

  • Strict Confirmation

Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus

Every trading opportunity is validated using synchronized timeframe analysis.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Features include:

  • Weighted Timeframe Agreement

  • Minimum Consensus Requirement

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Closed-Candle Validation

  • Configurable Timeframe Weights

  • Live Multi-Timeframe Matrix

  • Intelligent Signal Synchronization

Intelligent Gold Market Protection

The EA continuously validates market conditions before opening a position.

Protection modules include:

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • NFP Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Cooldown

  • Trading Condition Validation

When any enabled protection condition is not satisfied, new automatic trades are blocked and the reason is displayed on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

The execution engine focuses on precision and execution quality.

Features include:

  • Next-Candle Confirmation

  • New-Bar Execution

  • Every-Tick Execution

  • Signal-Change Execution

  • Minimum Entry Interval

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Series Control

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Margin Verification

  • Volume Validation

  • Broker Execution Monitoring

  • Execution Success Analytics

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple protection systems help manage account exposure.

Included features:

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing

  • Recovery Management

  • Maximum Recovery Steps

  • Recovery Lot Multiplier

  • Automatic Risk Suspension

Intelligent Trade Management

After execution, the EA continuously manages active positions.

Features include:

  • Automatic Buy & Sell Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Money Take Profit

  • Basket Trailing Profit

  • Recovery Management

  • Position Monitoring

  • Opposite Signal Management

  • Configurable Exit Policies

Professional AI Telemetry Dashboard

The responsive dashboard provides real-time operational analytics.

Displayed information includes:

  • AI Signal Speedometer

  • AI Confidence

  • BUY / SELL / WAIT Signal

  • Combined AI Score

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Adaptive Market Profile

  • Detected Pattern

  • Pattern Confidence

  • Module Score Breakdown

  • Active Protection Filters

  • System Health

  • Latest Trading Action

  • Execution Status

  • Win Rate

  • Profit Factor

  • Net Profit

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Recovery Status

  • Current Spread

  • Session Information

  • Broker Time

  • Terminal Latency

Optimized For Gold

Designed exclusively for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • MetaTrader 5

  • M1 Gold Scalping

  • Low-Latency VPS

  • ECN Accounts

  • RAW Spread Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedge Accounts

  • Netting Accounts

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Trading Environment

For best execution quality:

  • Low Spread MT5 Broker

  • Fast Order Execution

  • Stable VPS Connection

  • Low Latency

  • M1 Chart

  • Conservative Lot Size

  • Appropriate Risk Settings

  • Demo Testing Before Live Trading

Version

Current Version: 4.00

Important Risk Notice

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, leverage, volatility, and user-selected settings can significantly affect trading performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before trading with real funds.


GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro v4.00 – Frequently Asked Questions

What makes GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro different from other Gold trading robots?

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent AI signal engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive Gold market profiles, volatility and momentum analysis, advanced chart-pattern recognition, and disciplined risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Unlike general-purpose trading robots, every optimization profile, AI model, and market filter has been specifically designed and tuned for the unique behavior of the Gold market.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

The EA includes carefully optimized default settings and adaptive AI profiles that simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk settings before trading.

For best results, we strongly recommend testing the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Which market does GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro support?

The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

Every AI model, adaptive optimization profile, market filter, execution algorithm, and risk management module has been specifically developed for Gold trading.

Although MetaTrader 5 may technically allow the EA to run on other symbols, it is designed, optimized, and recommended exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus Engine automatically confirms every trading opportunity using higher timeframes:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

This additional confirmation helps improve signal quality and reduce false entries.

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes.

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

It continuously analyzes Gold market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled AI confirmations, market filters, and risk management conditions have been satisfied.

Can I trade manually while using the EA?

Yes.

The integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls while the AI engine continues monitoring the market.

Users can:

  • Open Buy Orders

  • Open Sell Orders

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues providing real-time market analysis and trading information while manual controls remain available.

How does the EA manage open trades?

The EA automatically manages Gold positions using intelligent AI exit logic.

Trade management features include:

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Optional Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

  • Automatic Position Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Opposite Signal Handling

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined trade management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

The EA provides extensive customization options.

General Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Direction

  • AI Trading Mode

Multi-Timeframe Engine

  • Timeframe Selection

  • Minimum Agreement

  • Timeframe Weights

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI Engine

  • AI Confidence Parameters

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

Market Protection

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Filter

  • Holiday Filter

Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Recovery Settings

  • Maximum Strategy Series

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use the EA with any MT5 broker?

Yes.

The EA is compatible with most MetaTrader 5 brokers.

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

  • Low spreads on Gold

  • Fast order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable MT5 connectivity

  • VPS compatibility

Before trading live, users should verify that their broker offers competitive trading conditions for XAUUSD.

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

  • GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5

  • Installation Guide

  • Professional User Manual

  • Setup Guidance

  • Future Product Updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?

Yes.

The EA fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

  • Evaluate trading performance

  • Compare different configurations

  • Optimize settings

  • Analyze historical trading behavior

  • Test adaptive AI profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the AI Decision Engine improve trading decisions?

The AI Decision Engine continuously evaluates multiple Gold market conditions simultaneously, including:

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Market Structure

  • Momentum

  • Volatility

  • ATR Analysis

  • ADX Analysis

  • Trading Sessions

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Recognition

  • AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmations and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple protection layers designed to support disciplined trading and controlled execution.

These include:

  • AI Confidence Validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Margin Verification

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Strategy Series Control

These protection systems work together to improve execution quality and help reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes.

A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended because Gold is one of the fastest-moving financial instruments.

A VPS helps provide:

  • Faster order execution

  • Lower network latency

  • Stable platform connectivity

  • Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

  • Improved execution consistency during active Gold trading sessions

  • Continuous 24/7 operation

Which trading sessions are recommended?

For the best trading opportunities, the EA performs best during periods of higher market liquidity:

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

These sessions typically provide stronger price movement and improved execution opportunities for Gold scalping.

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, leverage, broker conditions, and lot size.

As a general guideline:

Conservative Trading

  • $300–$500

Balanced Trading

  • $500–$1,000

Aggressive Trading

  • $1,000 or more

These amounts are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Always use conservative risk management and test the EA thoroughly before trading with real funds.


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