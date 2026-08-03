Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-time telemetry dashboard to identify high-probability Gold scalping opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Designed specifically for the unique behavior of the Gold market, the system continuously adapts to changing volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, and market structure to provide intelligent trade decisions throughout the trading day.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

At the core of the EA is an intelligent AI scoring engine that continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade.

The engine combines several independent analytical modules into a single confidence score that determines whether current market conditions favor:

AI BUY

AI SELL

AI WAIT

The dashboard displays AI confidence, market strength, execution status, active protection filters, system health, and trading performance in real time.





Test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/

💰 Pricing Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/3months, available until Descember. After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month. 🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers Every customer who subscribes to GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE. FREE Bonus: GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.

AI Signal Intelligence

AI BUY / SELL / WAIT Detection

Dynamic AI Confidence Scoring

Weighted Signal Evaluation

Multi-Module Market Analysis

Stable Signal Confirmation

Real-Time Gold Market Direction Analysis

Current Signal Strength Meter

Adaptive AI Decision Engine

Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only Modes

Adaptive Gold Optimization Engine

Unlike generic Expert Advisors, GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is optimized specifically for XAUUSD.

The adaptive optimization engine automatically selects the most suitable trading profile based on current Gold market conditions.

Available optimization profiles include:

Conservative

Trending

Ranging

High Volatility

Low Volatility

London Session

New York Session

London–New York Overlap

Asian Session

Recovery Mode

News Safety Mode

The engine continuously evaluates:

ATR

ADX

Volatility

Session Activity

Market Structure

Recovery Status

before selecting the optimal profile.

Advanced Gold Pattern Recognition

The integrated pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures to improve trade quality.

Supported patterns include:

Double Top

Double Bottom

Head and Shoulders

Inverse Head and Shoulders

Triangle

Wedge

Flag

Pennant

Butterfly

Gartley

Bat

Crab

Cypher

ABCD

Pattern confirmation can be configured as:

Informational

Optional Confirmation

Strict Confirmation

Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus

Every trading opportunity is validated using synchronized timeframe analysis.

Supported Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

H1

H4

Features include:

Weighted Timeframe Agreement

Minimum Consensus Requirement

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

Closed-Candle Validation

Configurable Timeframe Weights

Live Multi-Timeframe Matrix

Intelligent Signal Synchronization

Intelligent Gold Market Protection

The EA continuously validates market conditions before opening a position.

Protection modules include:

Spread Protection

Volatility Filter

Tick Activity Filter

Candle Size Filter

Trading Session Filter

Weekly Schedule

High-Impact News Protection

NFP Protection

Holiday Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

Consecutive Loss Cooldown

Trading Condition Validation

When any enabled protection condition is not satisfied, new automatic trades are blocked and the reason is displayed on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

The execution engine focuses on precision and execution quality.

Features include:

Next-Candle Confirmation

New-Bar Execution

Every-Tick Execution

Signal-Change Execution

Minimum Entry Interval

Duplicate Direction Protection

Maximum Series Control

Slippage Protection

Order Retry Management

Margin Verification

Volume Validation

Broker Execution Monitoring

Execution Success Analytics

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple protection systems help manage account exposure.

Included features:

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

Daily Profit Target

Daily Loss Limit

Daily Trade Limits

Basket Take Profit

Dynamic Basket Trailing

Recovery Management

Maximum Recovery Steps

Recovery Lot Multiplier

Automatic Risk Suspension

Intelligent Trade Management

After execution, the EA continuously manages active positions.

Features include:

Automatic Buy & Sell Management

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Hidden TP/SL

Basket Money Take Profit

Basket Trailing Profit

Recovery Management

Position Monitoring

Opposite Signal Management

Configurable Exit Policies

Professional AI Telemetry Dashboard

The responsive dashboard provides real-time operational analytics.

Displayed information includes:

AI Signal Speedometer

AI Confidence

BUY / SELL / WAIT Signal

Combined AI Score

Multi-Timeframe Agreement

Adaptive Market Profile

Detected Pattern

Pattern Confidence

Module Score Breakdown

Active Protection Filters

System Health

Latest Trading Action

Execution Status

Win Rate

Profit Factor

Net Profit

Floating Profit/Loss

Drawdown

Recovery Status

Current Spread

Session Information

Broker Time

Terminal Latency

Optimized For Gold

Designed exclusively for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

MetaTrader 5

M1 Gold Scalping

Low-Latency VPS

ECN Accounts

RAW Spread Accounts

Standard Accounts

Hedge Accounts

Netting Accounts

MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Trading Environment

For best execution quality:

Low Spread MT5 Broker

Fast Order Execution

Stable VPS Connection

Low Latency

M1 Chart

Conservative Lot Size

Appropriate Risk Settings

Demo Testing Before Live Trading

Version

Current Version: 4.00

Important Risk Notice

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, leverage, volatility, and user-selected settings can significantly affect trading performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before trading with real funds.





What makes GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro different from other Gold trading robots?

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro v4.00 – Frequently Asked Questions

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent AI signal engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive Gold market profiles, volatility and momentum analysis, advanced chart-pattern recognition, and disciplined risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Unlike general-purpose trading robots, every optimization profile, AI model, and market filter has been specifically designed and tuned for the unique behavior of the Gold market.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

The EA includes carefully optimized default settings and adaptive AI profiles that simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk settings before trading.

For best results, we strongly recommend testing the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Which market does GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro support?

The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

Every AI model, adaptive optimization profile, market filter, execution algorithm, and risk management module has been specifically developed for Gold trading.

Although MetaTrader 5 may technically allow the EA to run on other symbols, it is designed, optimized, and recommended exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus Engine automatically confirms every trading opportunity using higher timeframes:

M1

M5

M15

H1

H4

This additional confirmation helps improve signal quality and reduce false entries.

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes.

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

It continuously analyzes Gold market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled AI confirmations, market filters, and risk management conditions have been satisfied.

Can I trade manually while using the EA?

Yes.

The integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls while the AI engine continues monitoring the market.

Users can:

Open Buy Orders

Open Sell Orders

Close Buy Positions

Close Sell Positions

Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues providing real-time market analysis and trading information while manual controls remain available.

How does the EA manage open trades?

The EA automatically manages Gold positions using intelligent AI exit logic.

Trade management features include:

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Optional Hidden TP/SL

Basket Take Profit

Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

Intelligent Position Monitoring

Automatic Position Management

Recovery Management

Opposite Signal Handling

Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined trade management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

The EA provides extensive customization options.

General Settings

Lot Size

Magic Number

Trade Direction

AI Trading Mode

Multi-Timeframe Engine

Timeframe Selection

Minimum Agreement

Timeframe Weights

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI Engine

AI Confidence Parameters

Adaptive Gold Profiles

Chart Pattern Confirmation

Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

Virtual Stop Loss

Virtual Take Profit

Basket Take Profit

Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

Market Protection

Spread Protection

Volatility Filter

Tick Activity Filter

Candle Size Filter

Trading Session Filter

Weekly Trading Schedule

High-Impact News Filter

Holiday Filter

Risk Management

Daily Profit Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown

Daily Trade Limits

Recovery Settings

Maximum Strategy Series

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use the EA with any MT5 broker?

Yes.

The EA is compatible with most MetaTrader 5 brokers.

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

Low spreads on Gold

Fast order execution

Minimal slippage

Stable MT5 connectivity

VPS compatibility

Before trading live, users should verify that their broker offers competitive trading conditions for XAUUSD.

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5

Installation Guide

Professional User Manual

Setup Guidance

Future Product Updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?

Yes.

The EA fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

Evaluate trading performance

Compare different configurations

Optimize settings

Analyze historical trading behavior

Test adaptive AI profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the AI Decision Engine improve trading decisions?

The AI Decision Engine continuously evaluates multiple Gold market conditions simultaneously, including:

Multi-Timeframe Agreement

Market Structure

Momentum

Volatility

ATR Analysis

ADX Analysis

Trading Sessions

Adaptive Gold Profiles

Chart Pattern Recognition

AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmations and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple protection layers designed to support disciplined trading and controlled execution.

These include:

AI Confidence Validation

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

Spread Protection

Volatility Filter

Tick Activity Filter

Candle Size Filter

Trading Session Filter

Weekly Trading Schedule

High-Impact News Protection

Holiday Protection

Daily Profit Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

Margin Verification

Slippage Protection

Order Retry Management

Recovery Management

Duplicate Direction Protection

Maximum Strategy Series Control

These protection systems work together to improve execution quality and help reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes.

A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended because Gold is one of the fastest-moving financial instruments.

A VPS helps provide:

Faster order execution

Lower network latency

Stable platform connectivity

Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

Improved execution consistency during active Gold trading sessions

Continuous 24/7 operation

Which trading sessions are recommended?

For the best trading opportunities, the EA performs best during periods of higher market liquidity:

London Session

New York Session

London–New York Overlap

These sessions typically provide stronger price movement and improved execution opportunities for Gold scalping.

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, leverage, broker conditions, and lot size.

As a general guideline:

Conservative Trading

$300–$500

Balanced Trading

$500–$1,000

Aggressive Trading

$1,000 or more

These amounts are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Always use conservative risk management and test the EA thoroughly before trading with real funds.