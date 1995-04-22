Gfx Px22 AI Gold Scalper Pro

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro MT5

Professional AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor combines an advanced AI decision engine, adaptive market-regime analysis, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, intelligent chart-pattern recognition, comprehensive market protection, disciplined risk management, and a professional real-time telemetry dashboard to identify high-probability Gold scalping opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Designed specifically for the unique behavior of the Gold market, the system continuously adapts to changing volatility, liquidity, trading sessions, and market structure to provide intelligent trade decisions throughout the trading day.

AI Signal Intelligence Engine

At the core of the EA is an intelligent AI scoring engine that continuously evaluates multiple market conditions before allowing a trade.

The engine combines several independent analytical modules into a single confidence score that determines whether current market conditions favor:

  • AI BUY

  • AI SELL

  • AI WAIT

The dashboard displays AI confidence, market strength, execution status, active protection filters, system health, and trading performance in real time.


Test all settings on a demo account or in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live deployment.

The detailed user manual is available in the languages officially supplied with the product.

Available in 11 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, German, Korean, Polish, French, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic and Filipino (Tagalog).

Setup Guide | User Manual | Gold Preset

 

💰 Live results: https://www.mql5.com/

💰 Pricing

Take advantage of our special introductory price of just $30/3months, available until Descember.

After the promotion ends, the subscription price will increase to $50/month. The price will then gradually increase with each new sale until it reaches the standard rate of $75/month.

🎁 Exclusive Bonus for All Subscribers

Every customer who subscribes to GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro will receive one premium product completely FREE.

FREE Bonus:

  • GFX Multi-Timeframe AI EA Indicator

This powerful indicator provides intelligent multi-timeframe market analysis, helping you identify high-probability trading opportunities with greater confidence.
Main Features

AI Signal Intelligence

  • AI BUY / SELL / WAIT Detection

  • Dynamic AI Confidence Scoring

  • Weighted Signal Evaluation

  • Multi-Module Market Analysis

  • Stable Signal Confirmation

  • Real-Time Gold Market Direction Analysis

  • Current Signal Strength Meter

  • Adaptive AI Decision Engine

  • Buy & Sell, Buy Only, or Sell Only Modes

Adaptive Gold Optimization Engine

Unlike generic Expert Advisors, GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is optimized specifically for XAUUSD.

The adaptive optimization engine automatically selects the most suitable trading profile based on current Gold market conditions.

Available optimization profiles include:

  • Conservative

  • Trending

  • Ranging

  • High Volatility

  • Low Volatility

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

  • Asian Session

  • Recovery Mode

  • News Safety Mode

The engine continuously evaluates:

  • ATR

  • ADX

  • Volatility

  • Session Activity

  • Market Structure

  • Recovery Status

before selecting the optimal profile.

Advanced Gold Pattern Recognition

The integrated pattern engine analyzes higher-timeframe price structures to improve trade quality.

Supported patterns include:

  • Double Top

  • Double Bottom

  • Head and Shoulders

  • Inverse Head and Shoulders

  • Triangle

  • Wedge

  • Flag

  • Pennant

  • Butterfly

  • Gartley

  • Bat

  • Crab

  • Cypher

  • ABCD

Pattern confirmation can be configured as:

  • Informational

  • Optional Confirmation

  • Strict Confirmation

Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus

Every trading opportunity is validated using synchronized timeframe analysis.

Supported Timeframes

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

Features include:

  • Weighted Timeframe Agreement

  • Minimum Consensus Requirement

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Closed-Candle Validation

  • Configurable Timeframe Weights

  • Live Multi-Timeframe Matrix

  • Intelligent Signal Synchronization

Intelligent Gold Market Protection

The EA continuously validates market conditions before opening a position.

Protection modules include:

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • NFP Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Consecutive Loss Cooldown

  • Trading Condition Validation

When any enabled protection condition is not satisfied, new automatic trades are blocked and the reason is displayed on the dashboard.

Smart Trade Execution

The execution engine focuses on precision and execution quality.

Features include:

  • Next-Candle Confirmation

  • New-Bar Execution

  • Every-Tick Execution

  • Signal-Change Execution

  • Minimum Entry Interval

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Series Control

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Margin Verification

  • Volume Validation

  • Broker Execution Monitoring

  • Execution Success Analytics

Advanced Risk Management

Multiple protection systems help manage account exposure.

Included features:

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Daily Profit Target

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing

  • Recovery Management

  • Maximum Recovery Steps

  • Recovery Lot Multiplier

  • Automatic Risk Suspension

Intelligent Trade Management

After execution, the EA continuously manages active positions.

Features include:

  • Automatic Buy & Sell Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Money Take Profit

  • Basket Trailing Profit

  • Recovery Management

  • Position Monitoring

  • Opposite Signal Management

  • Configurable Exit Policies

Professional AI Telemetry Dashboard

The responsive dashboard provides real-time operational analytics.

Displayed information includes:

  • AI Signal Speedometer

  • AI Confidence

  • BUY / SELL / WAIT Signal

  • Combined AI Score

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Adaptive Market Profile

  • Detected Pattern

  • Pattern Confidence

  • Module Score Breakdown

  • Active Protection Filters

  • System Health

  • Latest Trading Action

  • Execution Status

  • Win Rate

  • Profit Factor

  • Net Profit

  • Floating Profit/Loss

  • Drawdown

  • Recovery Status

  • Current Spread

  • Session Information

  • Broker Time

  • Terminal Latency

Optimized For Gold

Designed exclusively for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • MetaTrader 5

  • M1 Gold Scalping

  • Low-Latency VPS

  • ECN Accounts

  • RAW Spread Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedge Accounts

  • Netting Accounts

  • MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

Recommended Trading Environment

For best execution quality:

  • Low Spread MT5 Broker

  • Fast Order Execution

  • Stable VPS Connection

  • Low Latency

  • M1 Chart

  • Conservative Lot Size

  • Appropriate Risk Settings

  • Demo Testing Before Live Trading

Version

Current Version: 4.00

Important Risk Notice

Trading Gold (XAUUSD) involves substantial financial risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate losses.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, leverage, volatility, and user-selected settings can significantly affect trading performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to test the Expert Advisor using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and a demo account before trading with real funds.


GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro v4.00 – Frequently Asked Questions

What makes GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro different from other Gold trading robots?

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) scalping on the M1 timeframe. The EA combines an intelligent AI signal engine, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, adaptive Gold market profiles, volatility and momentum analysis, advanced chart-pattern recognition, and disciplined risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining controlled trade execution.

Unlike general-purpose trading robots, every optimization profile, AI model, and market filter has been specifically designed and tuned for the unique behavior of the Gold market.

Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system?

No. GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is designed for both beginners and experienced traders.

The EA includes carefully optimized default settings and adaptive AI profiles that simplify the initial setup. Users only need to configure their preferred lot size and risk settings before trading.

For best results, we strongly recommend testing the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account before trading with real funds.

Which market does GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro support?

The Expert Advisor is designed and optimized exclusively for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)

Every AI model, adaptive optimization profile, market filter, execution algorithm, and risk management module has been specifically developed for Gold trading.

Although MetaTrader 5 may technically allow the EA to run on other symbols, it is designed, optimized, and recommended exclusively for XAUUSD.

Which timeframe should I use?

For optimal performance, attach the EA to the M1 (1-Minute) chart.

The built-in Multi-Timeframe AI Consensus Engine automatically confirms every trading opportunity using higher timeframes:

  • M1

  • M5

  • M15

  • H1

  • H4

This additional confirmation helps improve signal quality and reduce false entries.

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes.

GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

It continuously analyzes Gold market conditions and executes trades only after all enabled AI confirmations, market filters, and risk management conditions have been satisfied.

Can I trade manually while using the EA?

Yes.

The integrated dashboard provides manual trading controls while the AI engine continues monitoring the market.

Users can:

  • Open Buy Orders

  • Open Sell Orders

  • Close Buy Positions

  • Close Sell Positions

  • Close All EA-Managed Positions

The AI engine continues providing real-time market analysis and trading information while manual controls remain available.

How does the EA manage open trades?

The EA automatically manages Gold positions using intelligent AI exit logic.

Trade management features include:

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Optional Hidden TP/SL

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

  • Intelligent Position Monitoring

  • Automatic Position Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Opposite Signal Handling

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

These features work together to support disciplined trade management and controlled risk exposure.

Can I customize the settings?

Yes.

The EA provides extensive customization options.

General Settings

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Direction

  • AI Trading Mode

Multi-Timeframe Engine

  • Timeframe Selection

  • Minimum Agreement

  • Timeframe Weights

  • Higher-Timeframe Confirmation

AI Engine

  • AI Confidence Parameters

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Confirmation

  • Pattern Confidence Threshold

Trade Management

  • Virtual Stop Loss

  • Virtual Take Profit

  • Basket Take Profit

  • Dynamic Basket Trailing Profit

Market Protection

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Filter

  • Holiday Filter

Risk Management

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown

  • Daily Trade Limits

  • Recovery Settings

  • Maximum Strategy Series

This flexibility allows traders to configure the EA according to their preferred trading style and risk tolerance.

Can I use the EA with any MT5 broker?

Yes.

The EA is compatible with most MetaTrader 5 brokers.

For the best trading experience, we recommend brokers that provide:

  • Low spreads on Gold

  • Fast order execution

  • Minimal slippage

  • Stable MT5 connectivity

  • VPS compatibility

Before trading live, users should verify that their broker offers competitive trading conditions for XAUUSD.

Will I receive future updates?

Yes.

Product updates, feature enhancements, optimizations, and bug fixes are distributed through the MetaTrader 5 platform according to the applicable product terms.

What do I receive after purchase?

Your purchase includes:

  • GFX PX22 AI Gold Scalper Pro for MetaTrader 5

  • Installation Guide

  • Professional User Manual

  • Setup Guidance

  • Future Product Updates provided through the MQL5 platform according to the applicable product terms

Is the EA suitable for the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester?

Yes.

The EA fully supports the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

Users can:

  • Evaluate trading performance

  • Compare different configurations

  • Optimize settings

  • Analyze historical trading behavior

  • Test adaptive AI profiles before live deployment

Backtesting results should be used as a reference only and do not guarantee future trading performance.

How does the AI Decision Engine improve trading decisions?

The AI Decision Engine continuously evaluates multiple Gold market conditions simultaneously, including:

  • Multi-Timeframe Agreement

  • Market Structure

  • Momentum

  • Volatility

  • ATR Analysis

  • ADX Analysis

  • Trading Sessions

  • Adaptive Gold Profiles

  • Chart Pattern Recognition

  • AI Confidence Scoring

Automatic trades are considered only after all enabled confirmations and protection conditions have been satisfied.

What built-in safety features are included?

The EA includes multiple protection layers designed to support disciplined trading and controlled execution.

These include:

  • AI Confidence Validation

  • Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

  • Spread Protection

  • Volatility Filter

  • Tick Activity Filter

  • Candle Size Filter

  • Trading Session Filter

  • Weekly Trading Schedule

  • High-Impact News Protection

  • Holiday Protection

  • Daily Profit Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Account Drawdown Protection

  • Margin Verification

  • Slippage Protection

  • Order Retry Management

  • Recovery Management

  • Duplicate Direction Protection

  • Maximum Strategy Series Control

These protection systems work together to improve execution quality and help reduce unnecessary market exposure.

Is a VPS recommended?

Yes.

A low-latency Virtual Private Server (VPS) is highly recommended because Gold is one of the fastest-moving financial instruments.

A VPS helps provide:

  • Faster order execution

  • Lower network latency

  • Stable platform connectivity

  • Reduced interruptions caused by power or internet outages

  • Improved execution consistency during active Gold trading sessions

  • Continuous 24/7 operation

Which trading sessions are recommended?

For the best trading opportunities, the EA performs best during periods of higher market liquidity:

  • London Session

  • New York Session

  • London–New York Overlap

These sessions typically provide stronger price movement and improved execution opportunities for Gold scalping.

What is the recommended starting capital?

The recommended starting capital depends on your selected risk settings, leverage, broker conditions, and lot size.

As a general guideline:

Conservative Trading

  • $300–$500

Balanced Trading

  • $500–$1,000

Aggressive Trading

  • $1,000 or more

These amounts are suggested starting ranges only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of profitability or protection against loss. Always use conservative risk management and test the EA thoroughly before trading with real funds.


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Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
专家
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
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Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
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MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
专家
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MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
专家
M GH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6      MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.       Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times base
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Auric Mohd iK
Md Iqbal Kaiser
专家
AURIC MOHD-iK is a dynamic, logic-based Expert Advisor (EA) engineered specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold). Unlike standard trading systems that rely on lagging, unreliable indicators, this EA operates purely on clean price logic—executing trades the way an experienced human trader naturally reads the market. This version is completely free with limitations, offering permanent value to your trading setup with zero hidden costs. Active Auric Mode That's it!!!!!!!!!! Core Trading Parameters Ac
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Double EMA Scalping EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
专家
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DYJ GlobalForexTradeWarCandleShape MT5
Daying Cao
专家
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Igor Bulgakov
专家
The Scalper Mars MT5 Expert Advisor uses an intraday scalping strategy and is a modified version of the MT4 Expert Advisor. The EA uses standard MACD, RSI, EMA indicators in its trading, does not use martingale and order grid. A stop order is placed next to local extrema if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter. The EA uses a take profit equal to the stop. The Expert Advisor is affected by news releases. Requirements Recommended for working on timeframes
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Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
专家
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Roman Zhitnik
专家
Gold Adaptive EA MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The EA uses several internal trading models and market filters to adapt to different phases of Gold price movement. Instead of relying on one fixed entry pattern, Gold Adaptive EA MT5 analyzes market behavior and selects suitable logic for trend continuation, impulse moves, pullbacks and selected recovery conditions. The main goal of the Expert Advisor is to provide a structured Gold tradi
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GoldMaster Single RiskGuard
Youn Byeongho
专家
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Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
专家
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
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NEXA Camarilla Confluence PRO
Park Seongcheon
专家
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EA16 Taka Grid
Nhat Tien Duong
专家
TAKA Grid EA (EA16): The Sideway King & Prop Firm Shield Are you tired of EAs that get destroyed by choppy, ranging markets? Meet TAKA Grid EA , the ultimate mean-reversion system designed specifically for the AUDNZD cross pair on the M15 timeframe. It doesn't rely on explosive breakouts; it dominates the sideways chop with mathematical precision.   ENTER YOUR KEY HERE:   [  EA16_99999D_TANINCODER_595559587987 ] -- MANDATORY: ALLOW WEBREQUEST TO ACTIVATE THE BOT To verify your License
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DeM Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
专家
DeM_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( DeMarker ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs, one pair per chart. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
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Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
专家
交易员您好！ 我提出“杜安德”战略， Duende 是一种算法，可以检测不同高位和低位的模式，在这些模式中它们保持不变以进行良好的输入，恢复系统查询各种事物，例如盈亏平衡，并在同行之间交叉 它已被证明可以毫无问题地控制多种货币，并在市场中对新闻进行强大的控制 可以使用您需要的所有符号来管理它 我的策略针对“所有外汇市场”进行了优化，但也有最好的货币对 USDCAD、EURCAD、EURCHF、USDCHF、EURJPY”，与其他 RANGED 货币相比，它是最稳定的货币，您可以找到自己的方式来使用其他符号，但是 推荐使用我设计的 Duende 它有一个内置的系统来冒险 x 金额的余额，如果市场在任何时候变得不稳定它也有恢复 它也有我的智能算法系统，当它从我的内置秘密指标中检测到正确的预测时，TP 可以关闭一些头寸而不是其他头寸。 我的策略 EA 有实时历史 现场表演 如果您想要我的信号预设，请私下询问我的客户 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/aiotrading/seller 每次收购价格都会上涨，我们将以此来保护，这
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
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Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
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4.87 (30)
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4.47 (103)
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
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5 (46)
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5 (7)
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Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
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4.95 (22)
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2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Gfx Scalper AI Robot Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro MT5 Professional AI-Powered Forex and Gold Scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 GFX Scalping AI Robot Pro is an advanced automated trading system developed for high-speed Forex and Gold scalping. The EA combines an intelligent signal-scoring engine, adaptive market profiles, weighted multi-timeframe confirmation, chart-pattern analysis, advanced market filters, comprehensive risk management, and real-time analytics to identify qualified trading opportunities while m
Gfx Institutional Order Flow Pro
Eric Lozarita
指标
GFX Institutional Order Flow Pro MT5 v3.02 Advanced Institutional Order Flow Analytics — analyzes market structure, liquidity, order blocks, imbalances, and institutional trading conditions. Adaptive Institutional Intelligence — dynamically evaluates market conditions and setup quality using multi-factor institutional analytics. Multi-Timeframe Market Confirmation — combines structure and directional information across multiple timeframes for stronger trade validation. Free Integrated
Gfx PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro
Eric Lozarita
专家
GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro GFX PX50 AI Gold Scalper Pro is an advanced MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines intelligent market analysis, adaptive strategy selection, multi-timeframe confirmation, and advanced risk management to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically adjusts its trading behavior according t
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